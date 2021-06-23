React Lite YouTube Embed

React component version of lite-youtube-embed scaffolded with tsdx, which focus on visual performance, rendering just like the real thing but much faster.

Quick Start

Install

Please use version at least above @1.2.1, version below that is experimental and therefore may cause some runtime error.

react-lite-yt-embed

yarn add react-lite-yt-embed

or

npm install react-lite-yt-embed

Sandbox Example

Overview

Features 🎉

Preconnect YouTube domain while mouseover

Preload thumbnail image to improve user experience

WebP support, and fallback to jpg if the browser not support it

Provides many props which can customize frame behaviors

Lazy load support

Render fast, improve your web's performance

Introduction

'react-lite-yt-embed' is a react component version of popular package lite-youtube-embed, which can use in React project including SSR and CSR project. It renders just like the real iframe but way much faster.

Why is it faster than normal iframe ?

Preload the YouTube thumbnail image when page loaded. [Make image load faster]

Preconnect YouTube domain when mouse hover on the component. [Save 3 round-trip-time (DNS lookup + TCP handshake + SSL negotiation) before user click play button, making iframe load faster]

WebP Support (support after version @1.2.4)

'react-lite-yt-embed' support WebP image format, which is generally 25% - 35% smaller than jpg image, so the network request time will also decrease, making your web app render even faster.

If you use some browsers that not totally support WebP, for example, Safari, 'react-lite-yt-embed' will fallback the image to jpg automatically.

You can see WebP browser support here.

Basic Usage

import { LiteYoutubeEmbed } from 'react-lite-yt-embed' ; <> <LiteYoutubeEmbed id={id}> {/* ID of YouTube video */} {/* You can add more props, see the description below. */} {/* You can also give the iframe an outer container */} </>

Component Props

props required default value Type Description id true none string The unique id of the youtube video defaultPlay false false boolean Set defaultPlay as true will directly show youtube iframe isPlaylist false false boolean If you want to play playlist, set this as true and pass the playlist id noCookie false true boolean Use "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com" as path or "https://www.youtube.com" mute false true boolean Set the video is mute or not. params false {} Object<string, string> Query string params (autoplay and mute are default query string, you do not have to set them), the value have to be a string type. isMobile false false boolean Use in mobile device or not. mobileResolution false 'hqdefault' 'hqdefault' | 'sddefault' | 'maxresdefault' You can specify the resolution of the thumbnail image on the phone (default is hqdefault, which is a lower resolution). desktopResolution false 'maxresdefault' 'hqdefault' | 'sddefault' | 'maxresdefault' You can specify the resolution of the thumbnail image on the desktop (default is maxresdefault, which is the highest resolution). lazyImage false false boolean If true, set the img loading attribute to 'lazy', default is undefined. imageAltText false "YouTube's thumbnail for this video." string You can specify an alternative text description for the thumbnail image for accessibility purposes. iframeTitle false "YouTube video." string You can specify a title for the iframe containing the video for accessibility purposes.

Run on local development environment

Clone the repo

npm install | yarn install

Make your change or contribution

npm run build (in root folder)

cd in example folder & run npm install

npm run build (in example folder)

npm run start (in example folder)

visit localhost:1234 in the browser

Roadmap (Welcome contribution)

Testing

Testing CI/CD pipeline

License