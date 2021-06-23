React component version of lite-youtube-embed scaffolded with tsdx, which focus on visual performance, rendering just like the real thing but much faster.
Please use version at least above @1.2.1, version below that is experimental and therefore may cause some runtime error.
$ yarn add react-lite-yt-embed
or
$ npm install react-lite-yt-embed
'react-lite-yt-embed' is a react component version of popular package lite-youtube-embed, which can use in React project including SSR and CSR project. It renders just like the real iframe but way much faster.
'react-lite-yt-embed' support WebP image format, which is generally 25% - 35% smaller than jpg image, so the network request time will also decrease, making your web app render even faster.
If you use some browsers that not totally support WebP, for example, Safari, 'react-lite-yt-embed' will fallback the image to jpg automatically.
You can see WebP browser support here.
import { LiteYoutubeEmbed } from 'react-lite-yt-embed';
// In your react component
<>
<LiteYoutubeEmbed id={id}> {/* ID of YouTube video */}
{/* You can add more props, see the description below. */}
{/* You can also give the iframe an outer container */}
</>
|props
|required
|default value
|Type
|Description
|id
|true
|none
string
|The unique id of the youtube video
|defaultPlay
|false
|false
boolean
|Set defaultPlay as
true will directly show youtube iframe
|isPlaylist
|false
|false
boolean
|If you want to play playlist, set this as
true and pass the playlist id
|noCookie
|false
|true
boolean
|Use "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com" as path or "https://www.youtube.com"
|mute
|false
|true
boolean
|Set the video is mute or not.
|params
|false
|{}
Object<string, string>
|Query string params (autoplay and mute are default query string, you do not have to set them), the value have to be a string type.
|isMobile
|false
|false
boolean
|Use in mobile device or not.
|mobileResolution
|false
|'hqdefault'
|'hqdefault' | 'sddefault' | 'maxresdefault'
|You can specify the resolution of the thumbnail image on the phone (default is hqdefault, which is a lower resolution).
|desktopResolution
|false
|'maxresdefault'
|'hqdefault' | 'sddefault' | 'maxresdefault'
|You can specify the resolution of the thumbnail image on the desktop (default is maxresdefault, which is the highest resolution).
|lazyImage
|false
|false
boolean
|If true, set the img loading attribute to 'lazy', default is undefined.
|imageAltText
|false
|"YouTube's thumbnail for this video."
string
|You can specify an alternative text description for the thumbnail image for accessibility purposes.
|iframeTitle
|false
|"YouTube video."
string
|You can specify a title for the iframe containing the video for accessibility purposes.