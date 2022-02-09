📺 React Lite YouTube Embed A private by default, faster and cleaner YouTube embed component for React applications Developed in 🇧🇷 Brazil Port of Paul Irish's Lite YouTube Embed to a React Component. Provide videos with a supercharged focus on visual performance. The gain is not the same as the web component of the original implementation but saves some requests and gives you more control of the embed visual. An "Adaptive Loading" way to handle iframes for YouTube. View Demo

🔒 Up 2.0.0 Privacy by Default

The biggest change is, from 2.0.0 this component is private by default. Meaning that will not preconnect with the ad network from Google and connect to YouTube via the Privacy-Enhanced Mode using https://www.youtube-nocookie.com.

🚀 Install

Use your favorite package manager:

yarn add react-lite-youtube-embed

npm install react-lite-youtube-embed -S

🕹️ Basic Usage

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import LiteYouTubeEmbed from 'react-lite-youtube-embed' ; import 'react-lite-youtube-embed/dist/LiteYouTubeEmbed.css' const App = () => ( < div > < LiteYouTubeEmbed id = "L2vS_050c-M" title = "What’s new in Material Design for the web (Chrome Dev Summit 2019)" /> </ div > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

And that's it.

💎 Pro Usage

const App = () => ( < div > < LiteYouTubeEmbed id = "L2vS_050c-M" // Default none , id of the video or playlist adNetwork = {true} // Default true , to preconnect or not to doubleclick addresses called by YouTube iframe ( the adnetwork from Google ) params = "" // any params you want to pass to the URL , assume we already had '&' and pass your parameters string playlist = {false} // Use true when your ID be from a playlist playlistCoverId = "L2vS_050c-M" // The ids for playlists did not bring the cover in a pattern to render so you ' ll need pick up a video from the playlist ( or in fact , whatever id ) and use to render the cover. There ' s a programmatic way to get the cover from YouTube API v3 but the aim of this component is do not make any another call and reduce requests and bandwidth usage as much as possibe poster = "hqdefault" // Defines the image size to call on first render as poster image. Possible values are " default "," mqdefault ", " hqdefault ", " sddefault " and " maxresdefault " . Default value for this prop is " hqdefault " . Please be aware that " sddefault " and " maxresdefault ", high resolution images are not always avaialble for every video. See: https: // stackoverflow.com / questions / 2068344 / how-do-i-get-a-youtube-video-thumbnail-from-the-youtube-api title = "YouTube Embed" // a11y , always provide a title for iFrames: https: // dequeuniversity.com / tips / provide-iframe-titles Help the web be accessible ;) noCookie = {true} // Default false , connect to YouTube via the Privacy-Enhanced Mode using https: // www.youtube-nocookie.com /> </ div > );

🧰 Bring Your Own Styles

React Lite YouTube Embed comes with all original styles from Paul Irish's Lite YouTube Embed but you can customize them as you wish passing as a props.

const App = () => ( < div > < LiteYouTubeEmbed id = "L2vS_050c-M" activeClass = "lyt-activated" // Default as " lyt-activated ", gives control to wrapper once clicked iframeClass = "" // Default none , gives control to add a class to iframe element itself playerClass = "lty-playbtn" // Default as " lty-playbtn " to control player button styles wrapperClass = "yt-lite" // Default as " yt-lite " for the div wrapping the area , the most important class and needs extra attention , please refer to LiteYouTubeEmbed.css for a reference. /> </ div > );

⚠️ After version 1.0.0 - BREAKING CHANGES ⚠️

To play nice with new frameworks like NextJS, we now don't import the .css necessary. Since version 2.0.9 you can pass custom aspect-ratio props, so be aware of any changes needed in the CSS options. Instead use now you have three options:

Option 1

Place the necessary CSS in your Global CSS file method of preference

Show me the code! .yt-lite { background-color : #000 ; position : relative; display : block; contain : content; background-position : center center; background-size : cover; cursor : pointer; } .yt-lite ::before { content : '' ; display : block; position : absolute; top : 0 ; background-image : url (); background-position : top; background-repeat : repeat-x; height : 60px ; padding-bottom : 50px ; width : 100% ; transition : all 0.2s cubic-bezier (0, 0, 0.2, 1); } .yt-lite ::after { content : "" ; display : block; padding-bottom : calc (100% / (16 / 9)); } .yt-lite > iframe { width : 100% ; height : 100% ; position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; } .yt-lite > .lty-playbtn { width : 70px ; height : 46px ; background-color : #212121 ; z-index : 1 ; opacity : 0.8 ; border-radius : 14% ; transition : all 0.2s cubic-bezier (0, 0, 0.2, 1); } .yt-lite :hover > .lty-playbtn { background-color : #f00 ; opacity : 1 ; } .yt-lite > .lty-playbtn :before { content : '' ; border-style : solid; border-width : 11px 0 11px 19px ; border-color : transparent transparent transparent #fff ; } .yt-lite > .lty-playbtn , .yt-lite > .lty-playbtn :before { position : absolute; top : 50% ; left : 50% ; transform : translate3d (-50%, -50%, 0); } .yt-lite .lyt-activated { cursor : unset; } .yt-lite .lyt-activated ::before , .yt-lite .lyt-activated > .lty-playbtn { opacity : 0 ; pointer-events : none; } For example, for NextJS: <style jsx global>{ ` html, body { padding: 0; margin: 0; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; } * { box-sizing: border-box; // CSS above ` }< /style>

Option 2

Using your CSS-In-JS tool of choice encapsulate this component and use the css provided as a guide.

Option 3

Not work on every framework but you can import the css directly, check what works best with your bundler / framework.

Show me the code! import 'react-lite-youtube-embed/dist/LiteYouTubeEmbed.css' ; or in a *.css/scss etc: @ import "~react-lite-youtube-embed/dist/LiteYouTubeEmbed.css" ;

All our props belongs to you

The most minimalist implementation requires two props: id from the YouTube you want to render and title , for the iFrame.

Prop Type Description id string id of the video or playlist title string Here goes your video title. Always provide a title for iFrames: https://dequeuniversity.com/tips/provide-iframe-titles Help the web be accessible ;) #a11y activeClass string Pass the string class for the active state adNetwork boolean Default: false To preconnect or not to doubleclick addresses called by YouTube iframe (the adnetwork from Google) announce string Default: Watch . This will added to the button announce to the final user as in Clickable Watch, ${title}, button , customize to match your own language #a11y #i18n aspectHeight number Default: 9 . Use this optional prop if you want a custom aspect-ratio. Please be aware of aspect height and width relation and also any custom CSS you are using. aspectWidth number Default: 16 . Use this optional prop if you want a custom aspect-ratio. Please be aware of aspect height and width relation and also any custom CSS you are using. cookie boolean Default: false Connect to YouTube via the Privacy-Enhanced Mode using https://www.youtube-nocookie.com. You should opt-in to allow cookies iframeClass string Pass the string class for the own iFrame muted boolean If the video has sound or not. Required autoplay true to work noCookie boolean Deprecated Default false use option cookie to opt-in onIframeAdded function Callback that will fired when iframe loads params string any params you want to pass to the URL in the iFrame. Two important points to notice: You need to add the params, we already setup for you, so you should write start=1150 and not ?start=1150 or &start=1150 . You can place more params but it will need to fully form: start=1150&other=value&another=value . First, when you share a YouTube url the param of time is t , but the embed needs start . playerClass string Pass the string class for the player, once you can customize it playlist boolean Use true when your id be from a playlist playlistCoverId string The ids for playlists did not bring the cover in a pattern to render so you'll need pick up a video from the playlist (or in fact, whatever id) and use to render the cover. There's a programmatic way to get the cover from YouTube API v3 but the aim of this component is do not make any another call and reduce requests and bandwidth usage as much as possible poster string. One of default mqdefault hqdefault sddefault maxresdefault Defines the image size to call on first render as poster image. See: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2068344/how-do-i-get-a-youtube-video-thumbnail-from-the-youtube-api webp boolean Default false . When set, uses the WebP format for poster images wrapperClass string Pass the string class that wraps the iFrame

🙇‍♂️ Thanks

Paul Irish (paulirish) for Lite YouTube Embed

Addy Osmani (addyosmani) for the Adaptive Loading ideas

All contributors

🈺 TODO

Add tests

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 — 2022 Ibrahim Cesar

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.