react-lite is an implementation of React that optimizes for small script size.
Note: react-lite dose not support React v16.x now.
|Framework
|Version
|Minified Size
|Ember
|2.2.0
|446kb
|Polymer
|1.0.6
|183kb
|Angular
|1.4.8
|148kb
|React
|0.14.3
|136kb
|Web Components Polyfill
|0.7.19
|118kb
|Riot
|2.3.11
|20kb
|React-lite
|0.15.6
|25kb
|preact + preact-compat
|8.2.1
|5kb
React-lite supports the core APIs of React, such as Virtual DOM, intended as a drop-in
replacement for React, when you don't need server-side rendering in browser(no
ReactDOM.renderToString &
ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup).
If you are using webpack, it's so easy to use react-lite, just config alias in webpack.config.js:
// webpack.config.js
{
resolve: {
alias: {
'react': 'react-lite',
'react-dom': 'react-lite'
}
}
}
Note: feel free to try react-lite, if something happen and we can't fix it in time, then use regular react instead.
You can install react-lite from npm:
npm install react-lite --save
supports IE9+ / ES5 enviroment
learn react-lite from React official documentation
just the same as what react does, see some demos below(I just add the alias to webpack.config.js, no need to do anything else):
via react-lite:
script|head|link tag in client side
event object in react-lite is always persistent, and
event.persist is set as no-op to avoid throwing error.
react-tap-event-plugin, please use
fastclick instead. or add alias
'react-tap-event-plugin': 'react-lite/lib/react-tap-event-plugin', just like here
transform-react-inline-elements, you will get a bundle include both
react and
react-lite.
react-lite just follow the best practice of
React.
react-lite reuses react's unitest(170), you can see them in
__test__, and run the tests with:
npm test
License: MIT (See LICENSE file for details)