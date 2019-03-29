openbase logo
rlc

react-lite-cockpit

by 工业聚
0.15.6 (see all)

An implementation of React v15.x that optimizes for small script size

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-lite

Travis npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Lucifier129/react-lite

Introduction

react-lite is an implementation of React that optimizes for small script size.

Note: react-lite dose not support React v16.x now.

Size Comparison

FrameworkVersionMinified Size
Ember2.2.0446kb
Polymer1.0.6183kb
Angular1.4.8148kb
React0.14.3136kb
Web Components Polyfill0.7.19118kb
Riot2.3.1120kb
React-lite0.15.625kb
preact + preact-compat8.2.15kb

React-lite supports the core APIs of React, such as Virtual DOM, intended as a drop-in replacement for React, when you don't need server-side rendering in browser(no ReactDOM.renderToString & ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup).

Usage

If you are using webpack, it's so easy to use react-lite, just config alias in webpack.config.js:

// webpack.config.js
{
    resolve: {
        alias: {
            'react': 'react-lite',
            'react-dom': 'react-lite'
        }
    }
}

Note: feel free to try react-lite, if something happen and we can't fix it in time, then use regular react instead.

Installation

You can install react-lite from npm:

npm install react-lite --save

Browser compatibility

supports IE9+ / ES5 enviroment

Documentation

learn react-lite from React official documentation

What can react-lite do?

just the same as what react does, see some demos below(I just add the alias to webpack.config.js, no need to do anything else):

React-lite vs React

via react-lite:

  • all of React.PropTypes method is no-op(empty function)
  • use React in server side rendering, and use React-lite in browser
    • react-lite will replace the dom tree with new dom tree
    • you had better avoid script|head|link tag in client side
  • can not use react-dev-tool inspect react-lite, should switch to regular react for debugging
  • react-lite only works with a JSX toolchain(issue)
  • unlike react, event object in react-lite is always persistent, and event.persist is set as no-op to avoid throwing error.
  • react-lite can't work with react-tap-event-plugin, please use fastclick instead. or add alias 'react-tap-event-plugin': 'react-lite/lib/react-tap-event-plugin', just like here
  • can't work with transform-react-inline-elements, you will get a bundle include both react and react-lite.
  • react-lite just follow the best practice of React.

Test

react-lite reuses react's unitest(170), you can see them in __test__, and run the tests with:

npm test

License: MIT (See LICENSE file for details)

