Lazy Loading wrapper for React-List.
This component works for finite collections only. If you have a large list of a known size that you do not want to load all at once, this component allows loading pages once the user scrolls near them. It does not implement infinite scrolling.
npm install --save react-list-lazy-load
You wrap it around a
<ReactList /> element to ✨ magically ✨
add lazy loading hooks:
import ReactList from 'react-list';
import LazyLoading from 'react-list-lazy-load';
const MyList = ({ items, onRequestPage }) => (
<LazyLoading
length={items.length}
items={items}
onRequestPage={onRequestPage}
>
<ReactList
itemRenderer={(idx, key) => (
<div key={key}>{items[idx]}</div>
)}
type="uniform"
length={items.length}
/>
</LazyLoading>
);
items={Array}
An array of the items you're showing. This is used to determine when to load a
page. If the user scrolls close to a
null item in this array, or outside of
array bounds, a new page will be loaded.
I.e., a
null item is regarded as an unloaded item.
length={Number}
The total amount of items, on all "pages". Defaults to
pageSize={Number}
Amount of items on a page. This is used to determine which page to load. Defaults to 25 (rather arbitrarily).
loadMargin={Number}
When to start loading the next page. The next page will be loaded when the user
scrolls within
loadMargin items from an unloaded item. You'll want to change
this depending on the size of your items. If your items are super small, you
should pick a larger
loadMargin, but if they are rather large, you might be
good with a margin of like 1 or 2 items.
Defaults to 5.
onRequestPage={function(page, cb)}
Callback to load a page. This only tells you to load a new page--you should
merge it into the
items prop yourself.