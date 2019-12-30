This package has not been tested on mobile browsers or React Native. SORRY!
npm install --save react-list-drag-and-drop
You must have an
Array of items to render in your list.
Instead of rendering it inside a
<div> you render it inside a
<RLDD> component using a render prop.
import RLDD from 'react-list-drag-and-drop/lib/RLDD';
<RLDD
items={items}
itemRenderer={(item) => {
return (
<div className="item">{item.title}</div>
);
}}
onChange={this.handleRLDDChange}
/>
Then you need to handle the onChange callback and call
setState with the new list. Like this:
private handleRLDDChange(newItems) {
this.setState({ items: newItems });
}
Each item must be of type
Object and have an
id property of type
number.
You can play around with the examples