React List Drag and Drop

This package has not been tested on mobile browsers or React Native. SORRY!

Installation

npm install --save react-list-drag-and-drop

Usage

You must have an Array of items to render in your list.

Instead of rendering it inside a <div> you render it inside a <RLDD> component using a render prop.

import RLDD from 'react-list-drag-and-drop/lib/RLDD' ;

<RLDD items={items} itemRenderer={(item) => { return ( < div className = "item" > {item.title} </ div > ); }} onChange={ this .handleRLDDChange} />

Then you need to handle the onChange callback and call setState with the new list. Like this:

private handleRLDDChange(newItems) { this .setState({ items : newItems }); }

Each item must be of type Object and have an id property of type number .

You can play around with the examples

Typescript

Javascript