id String A unique identifier (ID) to identify the element. Defaults to a unique random string.

width Number 400 The width of the component.

height Number 400 The height of the component.

value Number 0 The percent value (0-100).

percent String|Node '%' The percent string (%) or SVG text element.

textSize Number 1 The relative height of the text to display in the wave circle. A value of 1 equals 50% of the radius of the outer circle.

textOffsetX Number 0

textOffsetY Number 0

textRenderer Function(props) Specifies a custom text renderer for rendering a percent value.

riseAnimation Boolean false Controls if the wave should rise from 0 to it's full height, or start at it's full height.

riseAnimationTime Number 2000 The amount of time in milliseconds for the wave to rise from 0 to it's final height.

riseAnimationEasing String 'cubicInOut' d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.

riseAnimationOnProgress Function({ value, container }) Progress callback function.

riseAnimationOnComplete Function({ value, container }) Complete callback function.

waveAnimation Boolean false Controls if the wave scrolls or is static.

waveAnimationTime Number 2000 The amount of time in milliseconds for a full wave to enter the wave circle.

waveAnimationEasing String 'linear' d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.

waveAmplitude Number 1 The wave height as a percentage of the radius of the wave circle.

waveFrequency Number 2 The number of full waves per width of the wave circle.

gradient Boolean false Whether to apply linear gradients to fill the wave circle.

gradientStops Node|Array An array of the <stop> SVG element defines the ramp of colors to use on a gradient, which is a child element to either the <linearGradient> or the <radialGradient> element.

onClick Function(event) onClick event handler.

innerRadius Number 0.9 The radius of the inner circle. A value of 0.9 equals 90% of the radius of the outer circle.

outerRadius Number 1.0 The radius of the outer circle. A value of 1 equals 100% of the radius of the outer circle.

margin Number 0.025 The size of the gap between the outer circle and wave circle as a percentage of the radius of the outer circle. A value of 0.025 equals 2.5% of the radius of the outer circle.

circleStyle Object { fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)' } The style of the outer circle.

waveStyle Object { fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)' } The style of the fill wave.

textStyle Object { fill: 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' } The style of the text when the wave does not overlap it.