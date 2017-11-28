React Liquid Gauge component. It's heavily inspired by D3 Liquid Fill Gauge and react-liquidchart.
Demo: http://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-liquid-gauge
The sample code can be found in the examples directory.
npm install --save react react-dom react-liquid-gauge
import { color } from 'd3-color';
import { interpolateRgb } from 'd3-interpolate';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import LiquidFillGauge from 'react-liquid-gauge';
class App extends Component {
state = {
value: 50
};
startColor = '#6495ed'; // cornflowerblue
endColor = '#dc143c'; // crimson
render() {
const radius = 200;
const interpolate = interpolateRgb(this.startColor, this.endColor);
const fillColor = interpolate(this.state.value / 100);
const gradientStops = [
{
key: '0%',
stopColor: color(fillColor).darker(0.5).toString(),
stopOpacity: 1,
offset: '0%'
},
{
key: '50%',
stopColor: fillColor,
stopOpacity: 0.75,
offset: '50%'
},
{
key: '100%',
stopColor: color(fillColor).brighter(0.5).toString(),
stopOpacity: 0.5,
offset: '100%'
}
];
return (
<div>
<LiquidFillGauge
style={{ margin: '0 auto' }}
width={radius * 2}
height={radius * 2}
value={this.state.value}
percent="%"
textSize={1}
textOffsetX={0}
textOffsetY={0}
textRenderer={(props) => {
const value = Math.round(props.value);
const radius = Math.min(props.height / 2, props.width / 2);
const textPixels = (props.textSize * radius / 2);
const valueStyle = {
fontSize: textPixels
};
const percentStyle = {
fontSize: textPixels * 0.6
};
return (
<tspan>
<tspan className="value" style={valueStyle}>{value}</tspan>
<tspan style={percentStyle}>{props.percent}</tspan>
</tspan>
);
}}
riseAnimation
waveAnimation
waveFrequency={2}
waveAmplitude={1}
gradient
gradientStops={gradientStops}
circleStyle={{
fill: fillColor
}}
waveStyle={{
fill: fillColor
}}
textStyle={{
fill: color('#444').toString(),
fontFamily: 'Arial'
}}
waveTextStyle={{
fill: color('#fff').toString(),
fontFamily: 'Arial'
}}
onClick={() => {
this.setState({ value: Math.random() * 100 });
}}
/>
<div
style={{
margin: '20px auto',
width: 120
}}
>
<button
type="button"
className="btn btn-default btn-block"
onClick={() => {
this.setState({ value: Math.random() * 100 });
}}
>
Refresh
</button>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
|String
|A unique identifier (ID) to identify the element. Defaults to a unique random string.
|width
|Number
|400
|The width of the component.
|height
|Number
|400
|The height of the component.
|value
|Number
|0
|The percent value (0-100).
|percent
|String|Node
|'%'
|The percent string (%) or SVG text element.
|textSize
|Number
|1
|The relative height of the text to display in the wave circle. A value of 1 equals 50% of the radius of the outer circle.
|textOffsetX
|Number
|0
|textOffsetY
|Number
|0
|textRenderer
|Function(props)
|Specifies a custom text renderer for rendering a percent value.
|riseAnimation
|Boolean
|false
|Controls if the wave should rise from 0 to it's full height, or start at it's full height.
|riseAnimationTime
|Number
|2000
|The amount of time in milliseconds for the wave to rise from 0 to it's final height.
|riseAnimationEasing
|String
|'cubicInOut'
|d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.
|riseAnimationOnProgress
|Function({ value, container })
|Progress callback function.
|riseAnimationOnComplete
|Function({ value, container })
|Complete callback function.
|waveAnimation
|Boolean
|false
|Controls if the wave scrolls or is static.
|waveAnimationTime
|Number
|2000
|The amount of time in milliseconds for a full wave to enter the wave circle.
|waveAnimationEasing
|String
|'linear'
|d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.
|waveAmplitude
|Number
|1
|The wave height as a percentage of the radius of the wave circle.
|waveFrequency
|Number
|2
|The number of full waves per width of the wave circle.
|gradient
|Boolean
|false
|Whether to apply linear gradients to fill the wave circle.
|gradientStops
|Node|Array
|An array of the <stop> SVG element defines the ramp of colors to use on a gradient, which is a child element to either the <linearGradient> or the <radialGradient> element.
|onClick
|Function(event)
|onClick event handler.
|innerRadius
|Number
|0.9
|The radius of the inner circle. A value of 0.9 equals 90% of the radius of the outer circle.
|outerRadius
|Number
|1.0
|The radius of the outer circle. A value of 1 equals 100% of the radius of the outer circle.
|margin
|Number
|0.025
|The size of the gap between the outer circle and wave circle as a percentage of the radius of the outer circle. A value of 0.025 equals 2.5% of the radius of the outer circle.
|circleStyle
|Object
|
{ fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)' }
|The style of the outer circle.
|waveStyle
|Object
|
{ fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)' }
|The style of the fill wave.
|textStyle
|Object
|
{ fill: 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' }
|The style of the text when the wave does not overlap it.
|waveTextStyle
|Object
|
{ fill: 'rgb(255, 255, 255)' }
|The style of the text when the wave overlaps it.
