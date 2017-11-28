openbase logo
react-liquid-gauge

by trendmicro-frontend
1.2.4

React Liquid Gauge component

Readme

react-liquid-gauge build status Coverage Status

NPM

React Liquid Gauge component. It's heavily inspired by D3 Liquid Fill Gauge and react-liquidchart.

react-liquid-gauge

Demo: http://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-liquid-gauge

The sample code can be found in the examples directory.

Installation

npm install --save react react-dom react-liquid-gauge

Usage

import { color } from 'd3-color';
import { interpolateRgb } from 'd3-interpolate';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import LiquidFillGauge from 'react-liquid-gauge';

class App extends Component {
    state = {
        value: 50
    };
    startColor = '#6495ed'; // cornflowerblue
    endColor = '#dc143c'; // crimson

    render() {
        const radius = 200;
        const interpolate = interpolateRgb(this.startColor, this.endColor);
        const fillColor = interpolate(this.state.value / 100);
        const gradientStops = [
            {
                key: '0%',
                stopColor: color(fillColor).darker(0.5).toString(),
                stopOpacity: 1,
                offset: '0%'
            },
            {
                key: '50%',
                stopColor: fillColor,
                stopOpacity: 0.75,
                offset: '50%'
            },
            {
                key: '100%',
                stopColor: color(fillColor).brighter(0.5).toString(),
                stopOpacity: 0.5,
                offset: '100%'
            }
        ];

        return (
            <div>
                <LiquidFillGauge
                    style={{ margin: '0 auto' }}
                    width={radius * 2}
                    height={radius * 2}
                    value={this.state.value}
                    percent="%"
                    textSize={1}
                    textOffsetX={0}
                    textOffsetY={0}
                    textRenderer={(props) => {
                        const value = Math.round(props.value);
                        const radius = Math.min(props.height / 2, props.width / 2);
                        const textPixels = (props.textSize * radius / 2);
                        const valueStyle = {
                            fontSize: textPixels
                        };
                        const percentStyle = {
                            fontSize: textPixels * 0.6
                        };

                        return (
                            <tspan>
                                <tspan className="value" style={valueStyle}>{value}</tspan>
                                <tspan style={percentStyle}>{props.percent}</tspan>
                            </tspan>
                        );
                    }}
                    riseAnimation
                    waveAnimation
                    waveFrequency={2}
                    waveAmplitude={1}
                    gradient
                    gradientStops={gradientStops}
                    circleStyle={{
                        fill: fillColor
                    }}
                    waveStyle={{
                        fill: fillColor
                    }}
                    textStyle={{
                        fill: color('#444').toString(),
                        fontFamily: 'Arial'
                    }}
                    waveTextStyle={{
                        fill: color('#fff').toString(),
                        fontFamily: 'Arial'
                    }}
                    onClick={() => {
                        this.setState({ value: Math.random() * 100 });
                    }}
                />
                <div
                    style={{
                        margin: '20px auto',
                        width: 120
                    }}
                >
                    <button
                        type="button"
                        className="btn btn-default btn-block"
                        onClick={() => {
                            this.setState({ value: Math.random() * 100 });
                        }}
                    >
                        Refresh
                    </button>
                </div>
            </div>
        );
    }
}

ReactDOM.render(
    <App />,
    document.getElementById('container')
);

API

Properties

Name Type Default Description
id String A unique identifier (ID) to identify the element. Defaults to a unique random string.
width Number 400 The width of the component.
height Number 400 The height of the component.
value Number 0 The percent value (0-100).
percent String|Node '%' The percent string (%) or SVG text element.
textSize Number 1 The relative height of the text to display in the wave circle. A value of 1 equals 50% of the radius of the outer circle.
textOffsetX Number 0
textOffsetY Number 0
textRenderer Function(props) Specifies a custom text renderer for rendering a percent value.
riseAnimation Boolean false Controls if the wave should rise from 0 to it's full height, or start at it's full height.
riseAnimationTime Number 2000 The amount of time in milliseconds for the wave to rise from 0 to it's final height.
riseAnimationEasing String 'cubicInOut' d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.
riseAnimationOnProgress Function({ value, container }) Progress callback function.
riseAnimationOnComplete Function({ value, container }) Complete callback function.
waveAnimation Boolean false Controls if the wave scrolls or is static.
waveAnimationTime Number 2000 The amount of time in milliseconds for a full wave to enter the wave circle.
waveAnimationEasing String 'linear' d3-ease options. See the easing explorer for a visual demostration.
waveAmplitude Number 1 The wave height as a percentage of the radius of the wave circle.
waveFrequency Number 2 The number of full waves per width of the wave circle.
gradient Boolean false Whether to apply linear gradients to fill the wave circle.
gradientStops Node|Array An array of the <stop> SVG element defines the ramp of colors to use on a gradient, which is a child element to either the <linearGradient> or the <radialGradient> element.
onClick Function(event) onClick event handler.
innerRadius Number 0.9 The radius of the inner circle. A value of 0.9 equals 90% of the radius of the outer circle.
outerRadius Number 1.0 The radius of the outer circle. A value of 1 equals 100% of the radius of the outer circle.
margin Number 0.025 The size of the gap between the outer circle and wave circle as a percentage of the radius of the outer circle. A value of 0.025 equals 2.5% of the radius of the outer circle.
circleStyle Object 
{
  fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)'
}
 The style of the outer circle.
waveStyle Object 
{
  fill: 'rgb(23, 139, 202)'
}
 The style of the fill wave.
textStyle Object 
{
  fill: 'rgb(0, 0, 0)'
}
 The style of the text when the wave does not overlap it.
waveTextStyle Object 
{
  fill: 'rgb(255, 255, 255)'
}
 The style of the text when the wave overlaps it.

License

MIT

