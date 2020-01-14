React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links

Examples

Live examples are available at http://tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.

Basic

Any link that appears inside the Linkify component will become clickable.

< Linkify > See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/. </ Linkify >

Renders to:

See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/ .

Advanced

If you're feeling lazy, you can wrap Linkify around anywhere that you want links to become clickable. Even with nested elements, it traverses the tree to find links.

< Linkify > < div > react-linkify < span > (tasti.github.io/react-linkify/) </ span > </ div > < div > React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links </ div > See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/. < footer > Contact: tasti@zakarie.com </ footer > </ Linkify >

Renders to:

react-linkify ( tasti.github.io/react-linkify/ ) React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/ . Contact: tasti@zakarie.com

Installation

yarn add react-linkify

or

npm install react-linkify --save

Usage

import Linkify from 'react-linkify' ; React.render( < Linkify > Examples are available at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/. </ Linkify > , document .body );

Props

component The type of component to wrap links in. type: any default: 'a'

properties The props that will be added to every matched component. type: object default: {}

NOTE: Use Linkify.MATCH as a value to specify the matched link. The properties prop will always contain {href: Linkify.MATCH, key: 'LINKIFY_KEY_#'} unless overridden.

Customization

You can access to the global Linkify instance used to linkify contents by importing it ( import { linkify } from 'react-linkify' ). That way you can customize as needed (e.g. disabling existing schemas or adding new ones).

Note that any customization made to that instance will affect every Linkify component you use.

Examples

All kind of links detectable by linkify-it are supported. For examples, visit their website.