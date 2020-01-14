React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links
Live examples are available at http://tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.
Any link that appears inside the
Linkify component will become clickable.
<Linkify>See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.</Linkify>
Renders to:
See examples at
tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.
If you're feeling lazy, you can wrap
Linkify around anywhere that you want links to become clickable. Even with nested elements, it traverses the tree to find links.
<Linkify>
<div>react-linkify <span>(tasti.github.io/react-linkify/)</span></div>
<div>React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links</div>
See examples at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.
<footer>Contact: tasti@zakarie.com</footer>
</Linkify>
Renders to:
react-linkify (
tasti.github.io/react-linkify/)
React component to parse links (urls, emails, etc.) in text into clickable links
See examples at
tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.
Contact:
tasti@zakarie.com
yarn add react-linkify
or
npm install react-linkify --save
import Linkify from 'react-linkify';
React.render(
<Linkify>Examples are available at tasti.github.io/react-linkify/.</Linkify>,
document.body
);
component
The type of component to wrap links in.
type:
any
default:
'a'
properties
The props that will be added to every matched component.
type:
object
default:
{}
NOTE: Use
Linkify.MATCH as a value to specify the matched link. The properties prop will always contain
{href: Linkify.MATCH, key: 'LINKIFY_KEY_#'} unless overridden.
You can access to the global
Linkify instance used to linkify contents by importing it (
import { linkify } from 'react-linkify').
That way you can customize as needed (e.g. disabling existing schemas or adding new ones).
Note that any customization made to that instance will affect every
Linkify component you use.
All kind of links detectable by linkify-it are supported. For examples, visit their website.