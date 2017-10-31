Tiny React library to create links from text
http:// to the href or
mailto: for emails
npm install --save react-linkifier
import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier';
const MyComponent = () => (
<Linkifier>
<div>check this: www.example.org</div>
</Linkifier>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <span>check this: </span><a href="http://www.example.org">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>
{linkifier('www.example.org')}
</div>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <a href=\"http://www.example.org\">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
className and other props are assigned to the link elements.
import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier';
const MyComponent = () => (
<Linkifier target="_blank" className="my-class">
<div>www.example.org</div>
</Linkifier>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <a target=\"_blank\" class=\"my-class\" href=\"http://www.example.org\">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
If you want to change the way
<Linkifier /> renders links, for example when you want to use a custom component instead of
<a>, you can use the
renderer prop:
import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier';
const RedLink = ({href, children}) => (
<a href={href} style={{color: 'red'}}>
{children}
</a>
);
const MyComponent = () => (
<Linkifier renderer={RedLink}>
<div>www.example.org</div>
</Linkifier>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <a href=\"http://www.example.org\" style=\"color:red;\">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
Use the
ignore prop to skip some children. By default ignores
a and
button
const ignore = [...Linkifier.DEFAULT_IGNORED, 'pre'];
const MyComponent = () => (
<Linkifier ignore={ignore}>
<pre>
http://example.org
</pre>
<a href="http://example.org">example</a>
<button>http://example.org</button>
</Linkifier>
);
// None of these urls will be linkified
import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier';
const text = 'check this: www.example.org';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>
{linkifier(text, {target: '_blank', className: 'link'})}
</div>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <span>check this: </span>
// <a target="_blank" class="link" href="http://www.example.org">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
When using
linkifier as a function you can also pass a custom renderer:
import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier';
const RedLink = ({href, children}) => (
<a href={href} style={{color: 'red'}}>
{children}
</a>
);
const text = 'check this: www.example.org';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>
{linkifier(text, {renderer: RedLink})}
</div>
);
// Render result:
// <div>
// <span>check this: </span>
// <a href="http://www.example.org" style="color:red;">www.example.org</a>
// </div>
protocol: this protocol will be used if the protocol part is missing
renderer: pass a component to use a custom link renderer, defaults to
a.
ignore: list of elements to ignore (defaults to
['a', 'button'])
style,
className) or props of the
Linkifier component are passed as props to the link element
MIT
Artwork by emojione.com