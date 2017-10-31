Tiny React library to create links from text

Features

Very small (~2KB minified and gzipped)

Zero external dependencies

Use it as function or component

Works great with complex URLs and handles many corner cases

Allows custom props to be applied to <a> elements

Automatically prepends http:// to the href or mailto: for emails

Live demo

Demo

Install

npm install --save react-linkifier

Basic usage

As component

import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < Linkifier > < div > check this: www.example.org </ div > </ Linkifier > );

As function

import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < div > {linkifier('www.example.org')} </ div > );

Advanced usage

As component

className and other props are assigned to the link elements.

import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < Linkifier target = "_blank" className = "my-class" > < div > www.example.org </ div > </ Linkifier > );

With custom renderer

If you want to change the way <Linkifier /> renders links, for example when you want to use a custom component instead of <a> , you can use the renderer prop:

import Linkifier from 'react-linkifier' ; const RedLink = ( {href, children} ) => ( < a href = {href} style = {{color: ' red '}}> {children} </ a > ); const MyComponent = () => ( < Linkifier renderer = {RedLink} > < div > www.example.org </ div > </ Linkifier > );

Ignore elements

Use the ignore prop to skip some children. By default ignores a and button

const ignore = [...Linkifier.DEFAULT_IGNORED, 'pre' ]; const MyComponent = () => ( < Linkifier ignore = {ignore} > < pre > http://example.org </ pre > < a href = "http://example.org" > example </ a > < button > http://example.org </ button > </ Linkifier > );

As function

import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier' ; const text = 'check this: www.example.org' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < div > {linkifier(text, {target: '_blank', className: 'link'})} </ div > );

With custom renderer

When using linkifier as a function you can also pass a custom renderer:

import {linkifier} from 'react-linkifier' ; const RedLink = ( {href, children} ) => ( < a href = {href} style = {{color: ' red '}}> {children} </ a > ); const text = 'check this: www.example.org' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < div > {linkifier(text, {renderer: RedLink})} </ div > );

Options

protocol : this protocol will be used if the protocol part is missing

: this protocol will be used if the protocol part is missing renderer : pass a component to use a custom link renderer, defaults to a .

: pass a component to use a custom link renderer, defaults to . ignore : list of elements to ignore (defaults to ['a', 'button'] )

: list of elements to ignore (defaults to ) Rest of properties of the options object (eg: style , className ) or props of the Linkifier component are passed as props to the link element

License

MIT

Credits

Artwork by emojione.com