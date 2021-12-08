openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rll

react-linkedin-login-oauth2

by Hung Viet Nguyen
2.0.0 (see all)

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React LinkedIn API, React OAuth

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Linked In Login Using OAuth 2.0

react-linkedin-login-oauth2 VERSION 2 IS OUT. THIS IS MIGRATION GUIDE FROM 1 TO 2.

All Contributors

npm package

Demo: https://stupefied-goldberg-b44ee5.netlify.app/

This package is used to get authorization code for Linked In Log in feature using OAuth2 in a easy way. After have the authorization code, you can exchange to an access token by sending it to the server to continue to get information needed. For more details, please see at Authorization Code Flow (3-legged OAuth)
See Usage and Demo for instruction.

Table of contents

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Installation

npm install --save react-linkedin-login-oauth2@latest

Overview

We will trigger linkedInLogin by using useLinkedIn (recommended) or LinkedIn (using render props technique) after click on Sign in with LinkedIn button, a popup window will show up and ask for the permission. After we accepted, the pop up window will redirect to redirectUri (should be LinkedInCallback component) then notice its opener about the authorization code Linked In provides us. You can use react-router-dom or Next.js's file system routing

Usage

First, we create a button and provide required props:

import React, { useState } from 'react';

import { useLinkedIn } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2';
// You can use provided image shipped by this package or using your own
import linkedin from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2/assets/linkedin.png';

function LinkedInPage() {
  const { linkedInLogin } = useLinkedIn({
    clientId: '86vhj2q7ukf83q',
    redirectUri: `${window.location.origin}/linkedin`, // for Next.js, you can use `${typeof window === 'object' && window.location.origin}/linkedin`
    onSuccess: (code) => {
      console.log(code);
    },
    onError: (error) => {
      console.log(error);
    },
  });

  return (
    <img
      onClick={linkedInLogin}
      src={linkedin}
      alt="Sign in with Linked In"
      style={{ maxWidth: '180px', cursor: 'pointer' }}
    />
  );
}

If you don't want to use hooks. This library offer render props option:

import React, { useState } from 'react';

import { LinkedIn } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2';
// You can use provided image shipped by this package or using your own
import linkedin from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2/assets/linkedin.png';

function LinkedInPage() {
  return (
    <LinkedIn
      clientId="86vhj2q7ukf83q"
      redirectUri={`${window.location.origin}/linkedin`}
      onSuccess={(code) => {
        console.log(code);
      }}
      onError={(error) => {
        console.log(error);
      }}
    >
      {({ linkedInLogin }) => (
        <img
          onClick={linkedInLogin}
          src={linkedin}
          alt="Sign in with Linked In"
          style={{ maxWidth: '180px', cursor: 'pointer' }}
        />
      )}
    </LinkedIn>
  );
}

Then we point redirect_url to LinkedInCallback. You can use react-router-dom or Next.js's file system routing

  • react-router-dom:
import React from 'react';
import { LinkedInCallback } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2';

import { BrowserRouter, Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom';

function Demo() {
  return (
    <BrowserRouter>
      <Route exact path="/linkedin" component={LinkedInCallback} />
    </BrowserRouter>
  );
}
  • Next.js's file system routing:
// pages/linkedin.js
import { LinkedInCallback } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2';
export default function LinkedInPage() {
  return <LinkedInCallback />;
}

Support IE

  • Support for IE is dropped from version 2

Demo

Props

  • LinkedIn component:
Parametervalueis requireddefault
clientIdstringyes
redirectUristringyes
onSuccessfunctionyes
onErrorfunctionno
statestringnorandomly generated string (recommend to keep default value)
scopestringno'r_emailaddress'
See your app scope here. If there are more than one, delimited by a space
childrenfunctionnoRequire if using LinkedIn component (render props)

Reference: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/linkedin/shared/authentication/authorization-code-flow?context=linkedin/context#step-2-request-an-authorization-code

  • LinkedInCallback component:
    No parameters needed

Issues

Please create an issue at https://github.com/nvh95/react-linkedin-login-oauth2/issues. I will spend time to help you.

Failed to minify the code from this file: ./node_modules/react-linkedin-login-oauth2/node_modules/query-string/index.js:8

Please upgrade react-linkedin-login-oauth2 to latest version following

npm install --save react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Known issue

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Hung Viet Nguyen
💻
Nguyễn Duy Khánh
💻
YBeck
💻
Mehdi Raza
🤔
Phillip Denness
🐛
dsp.iam
🐛
Vitalii Bulyzhyn
💻

Pradeep Reddy Guduru
🐛
Uric Bonatti Cardoso
🐛
faisalur-rehman
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

llf
linkedin-login-for-reactLinkedIn authentication button for React
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
237
react-social-authSimple client side social authentication for React applications.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
214
react-share-linkedin☢️ React component allow to share data on LinkedIn
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
139
rsp
react-social-pluginsSocial Network SDK Components built with ReactJS
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
87
rls
react-linkedin-sdkReact Linkedin SDK
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
86
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial