react-linkedin-login-oauth2 VERSION 2 IS OUT. THIS IS MIGRATION GUIDE FROM 1 TO 2 .

This package is used to get authorization code for Linked In Log in feature using OAuth2 in a easy way. After have the authorization code, you can exchange to an access token by sending it to the server to continue to get information needed. For more details, please see at Authorization Code Flow (3-legged OAuth)

See Usage and Demo for instruction.

Installation

npm install --save react-linkedin-login-oauth2 @latest

Overview

We will trigger linkedInLogin by using useLinkedIn (recommended) or LinkedIn (using render props technique) after click on Sign in with LinkedIn button, a popup window will show up and ask for the permission. After we accepted, the pop up window will redirect to redirectUri (should be LinkedInCallback component) then notice its opener about the authorization code Linked In provides us. You can use react-router-dom or Next.js's file system routing

Usage

First, we create a button and provide required props:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useLinkedIn } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2' ; import linkedin from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2/assets/linkedin.png' ; function LinkedInPage ( ) { const { linkedInLogin } = useLinkedIn({ clientId : '86vhj2q7ukf83q' , redirectUri : ` ${ window .location.origin} /linkedin` , onSuccess : ( code ) => { console .log(code); }, onError : ( error ) => { console .log(error); }, }); return ( < img onClick = {linkedInLogin} src = {linkedin} alt = "Sign in with Linked In" style = {{ maxWidth: ' 180px ', cursor: ' pointer ' }} /> ); }

If you don't want to use hooks. This library offer render props option:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { LinkedIn } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2' ; import linkedin from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2/assets/linkedin.png' ; function LinkedInPage ( ) { return ( < LinkedIn clientId = "86vhj2q7ukf83q" redirectUri = { `${ window.location.origin }/ linkedin `} onSuccess = {(code) => { console.log(code); }} onError={(error) => { console.log(error); }} > {({ linkedInLogin }) => ( < img onClick = {linkedInLogin} src = {linkedin} alt = "Sign in with Linked In" style = {{ maxWidth: ' 180px ', cursor: ' pointer ' }} /> )} </ LinkedIn > ); }

Then we point redirect_url to LinkedInCallback . You can use react-router-dom or Next.js's file system routing

react-router-dom :

import React from 'react' ; import { LinkedInCallback } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2' ; import { BrowserRouter, Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom' ; function Demo ( ) { return ( < BrowserRouter > < Route exact path = "/linkedin" component = {LinkedInCallback} /> </ BrowserRouter > ); }

Next.js's file system routing:

import { LinkedInCallback } from 'react-linkedin-login-oauth2' ; export default function LinkedInPage ( ) { return < LinkedInCallback /> ; }

Support IE

Support for IE is dropped from version 2

Demo

Props

LinkedIn component:

Parameter value is required default clientId string yes redirectUri string yes onSuccess function yes onError function no state string no randomly generated string (recommend to keep default value) scope string no 'r_emailaddress' See your app scope here. If there are more than one, delimited by a space children function no Require if using LinkedIn component (render props)

Reference: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/linkedin/shared/authentication/authorization-code-flow?context=linkedin/context#step-2-request-an-authorization-code

LinkedInCallback component:

No parameters needed

Issues

Please create an issue at https://github.com/nvh95/react-linkedin-login-oauth2/issues. I will spend time to help you.

Failed to minify the code from this file: ./node_modules/react-linkedin-login-oauth2/node_modules/query-string/index.js:8

Please upgrade react-linkedin-login-oauth2 to latest version following

npm install --save react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Known issue

