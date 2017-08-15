openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rls

react-link-state

by Kier Borromeo
0.1.2 (see all)

A helper util to use LinkedStateMixin for ES6 React Components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A helper function to use LinkedStateMixin for ES6 React Components.

Note: This might be deprecated soon as there are plans to deprecate ReactLink (#2302).

Installing

npm install react-link-state --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import linkState from 'react-link-state';

export default MyForm extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      username: '',
      password: '',
      toggle: false
    };
  }

  render() {
    console.log(this.state);
    
    return (
      <form>
        <input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'username')} />
        <input type="password" valueLink={linkState(this, 'password')} />
        <input type="checkbox" checkedLink={linkState(this, 'toggle')}
      </form>
    );
  }
}

Note: Use checkedLink for checkboxes.

Deep link-state is also supported!

// Given that we have this state:
// {
//   users: [{
//     profile: {
//       first_name: ''
//     }
//   }]
// }
<input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'users.0.profile.first_name')} />

Testing

npm test

You need node v4.0.0 to runs the tests. See issue.

You will need to have window, window.document and window.document.createElement globally available before you import React. Otherwise React will think it can't access the DOM and methods like setState won't work.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial