A helper function to use LinkedStateMixin for ES6 React Components.
Note: This might be deprecated soon as there are plans to deprecate ReactLink (#2302).
npm install react-link-state --save
import React from 'react';
import linkState from 'react-link-state';
export default MyForm extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
username: '',
password: '',
toggle: false
};
}
render() {
console.log(this.state);
return (
<form>
<input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'username')} />
<input type="password" valueLink={linkState(this, 'password')} />
<input type="checkbox" checkedLink={linkState(this, 'toggle')}
</form>
);
}
}
Note: Use
checkedLink for checkboxes.
Deep link-state is also supported!
// Given that we have this state:
// {
// users: [{
// profile: {
// first_name: ''
// }
// }]
// }
<input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'users.0.profile.first_name')} />
npm test
You need node
v4.0.0 to runs the tests. See issue.
You will need to have window, window.document and window.document.createElement globally available before you import React. Otherwise React will think it can't access the DOM and methods like setState won't work.