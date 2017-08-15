A helper function to use LinkedStateMixin for ES6 React Components.

Note: This might be deprecated soon as there are plans to deprecate ReactLink (#2302).

Installing

npm install react-link-state --save

Usage

import React from 'react'; import linkState from 'react-link-state'; export default MyForm extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { username: '', password: '', toggle: false }; } render() { console.log(this.state); return ( <form> <input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'username')} /> <input type="password" valueLink={linkState(this, 'password')} /> <input type="checkbox" checkedLink={linkState(this, 'toggle')} </form> ); } }

Note: Use checkedLink for checkboxes.

Deep link-state is also supported!

// Given that we have this state: // { // users: [{ // profile: { // first_name: '' // } // }] // } <input type="text" valueLink={linkState(this, 'users.0.profile.first_name')} />

Testing

npm test

You need node v4.0.0 to runs the tests. See issue.