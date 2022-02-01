Poor man's multiline ellipsis component for React.JS https://xiaody.github.io/react-lines-ellipsis/
To install the stable version:
npm install --save react-lines-ellipsis
import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis'
<LinesEllipsis
text='long long text'
maxLine='3'
ellipsis='...'
trimRight
basedOn='letters'
/>
The text you want to clamp.
Max count of lines allowed. Default
1.
Text content of the ellipsis. Default
….
Trim right the clamped text to avoid putting the ellipsis on an empty line. Default
true.
Split by
letters or
words. By default it uses a guess based on your text.
The tagName of the rendered node. Default
div.
Callback function invoked when the reflow logic complete.
Type:
({ clamped: boolean, text: string }) => any
handleReflow = (rleState) => {
const {
clamped,
text,
} = rleState
// do sth...
}
render() {
const text = 'lorem text'
return (
<LinesEllipsis
text={text}
onReflow={this.handleReflow}
maxLine={3}
/>
)
}
Is the text content clamped.
lib/html.js for experimental rich html support
::first-letter, ligatures, etc.
Instead of
props.text, use
props.unsafeHTML to pass your content.
Also,
props.ellipsis here only supports plain text,
use
props.ellipsisHTML is to fully customize the ellipsis style.
The
props.onReflow gives you
html instead of
text.
props.trimRight is not supported by
HTMLEllipsis.
import HTMLEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/html'
<HTMLEllipsis
unsafeHTML='simple html content'
maxLine='5'
ellipsis='...'
basedOn='letters'
/>
import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis'
import responsiveHOC from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/responsiveHOC'
const ResponsiveEllipsis = responsiveHOC()(LinesEllipsis)
// then just use ResponsiveEllipsis
This is a non-standardized css-based solution for some webkit-based browsers. It may have better render performance but also can be fragile. Be sure to test your use case if you use it. See https://css-tricks.com/line-clampin/#article-header-id-0 for some introduction. Also, you may want to star and follow https://crbug.com/305376.
import LinesEllipsisLoose from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/loose'
<LinesEllipsisLoose
text='long long text'
maxLine='2'
lineHeight='16'
/>