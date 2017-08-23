Highly customizable line charts using React! Check the Live Demo and follow along the tutorial.
I always felt frustrated with the libraries out there which aim to implement this simple visualization. Many would lack basic features (such as adding multi lines or changing line colors) or would be extremely low-level (think d3). Built on top of d3,
react-linechart provides necessary customization without losing simplicity.
npm install react-linechart --save
Add Line Charts with minimum configuration:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import LineChart from 'react-linechart';
import '../node_modules/react-linechart/dist/styles.css';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
const data = [
{
color: "steelblue",
points: [{x: 1, y: 2}, {x: 3, y: 5}, {x: 7, y: -3}]
}
];
return (
<div>
<div className="App">
<h1>My First LineChart</h1>
<LineChart
width={600}
height={400}
data={data}
/>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
This component is an attempt to simplify the rendering of a basic Line Chart by exposing many props that are commonly used. I realize it is very hard to encompass every use case, so I put an effort in making this especially pleasant to work with continuous values of numbers and dates.
The only mandatory prop is
data - an array of objects describing the lines that will be rendered on screen. The typical line object follows this structure:
{
id,
name,
color,
points: [ { x, y } ]
}
Where
id is an identificator for the line,
name is a name for the line,
color is a color for the line and
points are an array of
{ x, y } objects representing the data. It would be particularly annoying if we need to parse our data to this format, so I provided a handful of parser functions that hopefully will meet most data formats commonly out there.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
String
|none
|Unique ID for the visualization
|data
Array<Object>
|none
|Data that describes lines to be rendered (required)
|width
|`Number
|String`
1024
|height
|`Number
|String`
720
|margins
Object
{ top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 50, left: 55 }
|Chart margins
|xLabel
String
"X"
|Label for the X axis
|yLabel
String
"Y"
|Label for the Y axis
|hideXLabel
Bool
false
|States if the X label is hidden
|hideYLabel
Bool
false
|States if the Y label is hidden
|hideXAxis
Bool
false
|States if the X axis is hidden
|hideYAxis
Bool
false
|States if the Y axis is hidden
|xMin
String
|none
|Lower domain for the X axis
|xMax
String
|none
|Higher domain for the X axis
|yMin
String
|none
|Lower domain for the Y axis
|yMax
String
|none
|Higher domain for the Y axis
|isDate
Bool
false
|Determines if we need to treat the X dimension as date (or numeric)
|xParser
Function
isDate ? d3.time.format("%Y-%m-%d").parse : ((x) => x)
|Parse X values before scaling
|xDisplay
Function
isDate ? d3.time.format("%b %d") : d3.format("d")
|Parse X values before displaying
|ticks
Number
10
|Chart width.
|hideLines
Bool
false
|States if lines are drawn
|interpolate
String
"cardinal"
|Line interpolation function
|hidePoints
Bool
false
|States if points are shown
|pointRadius
Number
5
|Point radius in pixels
|onPointClick
Function
(event, point) => console.log(point)
|Callback for clicking on points
|onPointHover
Function
|none
|Callback for hovering on points
|onTextClick
Function
(text) => console.log(text)
|Callback for clicking on texts
|onTextHover
Function
|none
|Callback for hovering on texts
|showLegends
Bool
false
|States if legends are shown
|legendPosition
String
"top-left"
|Position where the legend is rendered
|tooltipClass
String
"svg-line-chart-tooltip"
|Tooltip class
|pointClass
String
"svg-line-chart-point"
|Point class
|labelClass
String
"svg-line-chart-label"
|Label class
It is easy to hook tooltips onto your chart. Just provide a function on the
onPointHover prop that returns a HTML element and this will be displayed inside the tooltip. You can use the class provided by default or write your own and pass to the chart as a
tooltipClass prop.
Turns out a simple Line Chart with the right props can assume a different aspect. For example, setting
hideLines={true} gives an awesome Scatter Plot.
import { ScatterPlot } from 'react-linechart'
...
render() {
return <ScatterPlot id="my-scatter-plot" data={data} />
}
It is also possible to build a "Stair Chart", which is how I am calling a time-table-ish kind of chart when we have start and end dates and want to display them as nice stacked bars. Check the Live Demo to get a better insight.
import { StairChart } from 'react-linechart'
...
render() {
return <StairChart id="my-stair-chart" data={stairedData} />
}
You can add optional
onTextHover and
onTextClick functions to interact with the chart.
In order to comply with the format specified, you can use 3 utilitaries functions which parse your raw data. They are the following:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
Array<Objects>
|none
|Array of objects describing your data in a flat format
|xDimensions
String
|none
|Property that will serve as X dimension
|yDimensionArray
Array<Strings>
|none
|Array of properties that will serve as Y dimension
|colorArray
Array<Strings>
[]
|Array of hex strings colors that will be assigned in accordance with the yDimensionArray. If no colors are specified, a default array of 20 colors is used
|idArray
Array<Strings>
[]
|Array of ids that will be assigned in accordance with yDimensionArray. If no ids are specified, a combination of X and Y dimensions is used
|nameArray
Array<Strings>
[]
|Array of names that will be assigned in accordance with yDimensionArray
This is useful when you want to display a multi-line chart in a one-data-per-object basis. Just pick the dimensions you want and the chart will be rendered.
const gsmData = [
{
"Year": 1880,
"Glob": -19,
"NHem": -33,
"SHem": -5,
},
{
"Year": 1881,
"Glob": -10,
"NHem": -18,
"SHem": -2,
},
...
];
// Creates a three-line chart: Glob x Year, Glob x NHem, Glob x SHem
const gsmFlat = parseFlatArray(gsmData, "Year", ["Glob", "NHem", "SHem"]);
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
Array<Objects>
|none
|Array of objects describing your data in an indexed format
|xDimensions
String
|none
|Property that will serve as X dimension
|yDimension
String
|none
|Property that will serve as Y dimension
|groupByDimension
String
|none
|Dimension that will be group lines together
|nameGenerator
Function
nameGenerator : (i) => `Grouped by ${groupByDimension} = ${i}`;
|Function that will generate a name based on the groupByDimension value
|colorArray
Array<Strings>
[]
|Array of hex strings colors that will be assigned in accordance with the yDimensionArray. If no colors are specified, a default array of 20 colors is used
|idArray
Array<Strings>
[]
|Array of ids that will be assigned in accordance with yDimensionArray. If no ids are specified, a combination of X and Y dimensions is used
This is useful when you want to aggregate data based on some dimension, an id, for example.
const data = [
{ id: 1, value: 3, date: "2016-01-01" },
{ id: 1, value: 4, date: "2016-01-03" },
{ id: 2, value: 10, date: "2016-01-02" },
{ id: 1, value: 6, date: "2016-01-04" },
{ id: 2, value: 13, date: "2016-01-06" },
{ id: 1, value: 5, date: "2016-01-08" },
{ id: 2, value: 10, date: "2016-03-20" }
];
const grouped = parseGroupingBy(data, "date", "value", "id");
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
Array<Objects>
|none
|Array of objects describing your data
|start
String
|none
|Property that will serve as start date
|end
String
|none
|Property that will serve as end date
|name
String
|none
|Property that will serve as name for the given line
|color
String
"steelblue"
|Color to fill the line
This is useful when you want to display a kind of time frame.
const stair = [
{ startDate: "2016-01-01", endDate: "2016-01-04", name: "Task 1" },
{ startDate: "2016-01-02", endDate: "2016-01-03", name: "Task 2" },
{ startDate: "2016-01-03", endDate: "2016-01-06", name: "Task 3" },
{ startDate: "2016-01-05", endDate: "2016-01-10", name: "Task 4" },
{ startDate: "2016-01-08", endDate: "2016-01-13", name: "Task 5" },
{ startDate: "2016-01-09", endDate: "2016-01-20", name: "Task 6" }
];
const staired = parseStairChart(stair, "startDate", "endDate", "name");
The component has a shortcut
isDate property which will try to parse your
x input as a Date. If you use a numeric value and pass
isDate={true}, then unexpected behaviour will happen (same for the reverse). This is supposed to be helpful considering standard scenarios but you can always use the
xParser prop to parse whatever data you have to a numeric value and the
xDisplay prop to display whatever numeric value you have to something more meaningful to your visualization.
Meanwhile, by default the component will first parse the date in a
"YYYY-MM-DD" format in a
Date object. By default I'm using
d3 functions, but you can write your own or use another Date parser such as MomentJS.
This is a work in progress, so expect things to break. You can fork your own version or, better still, contribute for the completeness of this library. Help me making a great tool! :)