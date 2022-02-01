Poor man's multiline ellipsis component for React.JS https://xiaody.github.io/react-lines-ellipsis/

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save react-lines-ellipsis

Usage

import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis' <LinesEllipsis text= 'long long text' maxLine= '3' ellipsis= '...' trimRight basedOn= 'letters' />

Options

The text you want to clamp.

Max count of lines allowed. Default 1 .

Text content of the ellipsis. Default … .

Trim right the clamped text to avoid putting the ellipsis on an empty line. Default true .

Split by letters or words . By default it uses a guess based on your text.

The tagName of the rendered node. Default div .

Callback function invoked when the reflow logic complete.

Type: ({ clamped: boolean, text: string }) => any

handleReflow = ( rleState ) => { const { clamped, text, } = rleState } render() { const text = 'lorem text' return ( < LinesEllipsis text = {text} onReflow = {this.handleReflow} maxLine = {3} /> ) }

Methods

Is the text content clamped.

Limitations

not clamps text on the server side or with JavaScript disabled

only accepts plain text by default. Use lib/html.js for experimental rich html support

for experimental rich html support can be fooled by some special styles: ::first-letter , ligatures, etc.

, ligatures, etc. requires modern browsers env

Experimental html truncation

Instead of props.text , use props.unsafeHTML to pass your content.

Also, props.ellipsis here only supports plain text, use props.ellipsisHTML is to fully customize the ellipsis style.

The props.onReflow gives you html instead of text .

props.trimRight is not supported by HTMLEllipsis .

import HTMLEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/html' <HTMLEllipsis unsafeHTML= 'simple html content' maxLine= '5' ellipsis= '...' basedOn= 'letters' />

Responsive to window resize and orientation change

import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis' import responsiveHOC from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/responsiveHOC' const ResponsiveEllipsis = responsiveHOC()(LinesEllipsis)

Loose version

This is a non-standardized css-based solution for some webkit-based browsers. It may have better render performance but also can be fragile. Be sure to test your use case if you use it. See https://css-tricks.com/line-clampin/#article-header-id-0 for some introduction. Also, you may want to star and follow https://crbug.com/305376.