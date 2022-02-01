openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rle

react-line-ellipsis

by xiaody
0.14.1 (see all)

Simple multiline ellipsis component for React.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

457

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js CI npm version js-standard-style

react-lines-ellipsis

Poor man's multiline ellipsis component for React.JS https://xiaody.github.io/react-lines-ellipsis/

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save react-lines-ellipsis

Usage

import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis'

<LinesEllipsis
  text='long long text'
  maxLine='3'
  ellipsis='...'
  trimRight
  basedOn='letters'
/>

Options

props.text {String}

The text you want to clamp.

props.maxLine {Number|String}

Max count of lines allowed. Default 1.

props.ellipsis {Node}

Text content of the ellipsis. Default .

props.trimRight {Boolean}

Trim right the clamped text to avoid putting the ellipsis on an empty line. Default true.

props.basedOn {String}

Split by letters or words. By default it uses a guess based on your text.

props.component {String}

The tagName of the rendered node. Default div.

props.onReflow {Function} (version >= 0.13.0)

Callback function invoked when the reflow logic complete.

Type: ({ clamped: boolean, text: string }) => any

  handleReflow = (rleState) => {
    const {
      clamped,
      text,
    } = rleState
    // do sth...
  }

  render() {
    const text = 'lorem text'
    return (
      <LinesEllipsis
        text={text}
        onReflow={this.handleReflow}
        maxLine={3}
      />
    )
  }

Methods

isClamped() {Boolean}

Is the text content clamped.

Limitations

  • not clamps text on the server side or with JavaScript disabled
  • only accepts plain text by default. Use lib/html.js for experimental rich html support
  • can be fooled by some special styles: ::first-letter, ligatures, etc.
  • requires modern browsers env

Experimental html truncation

Instead of props.text, use props.unsafeHTML to pass your content.

Also, props.ellipsis here only supports plain text, use props.ellipsisHTML is to fully customize the ellipsis style.

The props.onReflow gives you html instead of text.

props.trimRight is not supported by HTMLEllipsis.

import HTMLEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/html'

<HTMLEllipsis
  unsafeHTML='simple html content'
  maxLine='5'
  ellipsis='...'
  basedOn='letters'
/>

Responsive to window resize and orientation change

import LinesEllipsis from 'react-lines-ellipsis'
import responsiveHOC from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/responsiveHOC'

const ResponsiveEllipsis = responsiveHOC()(LinesEllipsis)
// then just use ResponsiveEllipsis

Loose version

This is a non-standardized css-based solution for some webkit-based browsers. It may have better render performance but also can be fragile. Be sure to test your use case if you use it. See https://css-tricks.com/line-clampin/#article-header-id-0 for some introduction. Also, you may want to star and follow https://crbug.com/305376.

import LinesEllipsisLoose from 'react-lines-ellipsis/lib/loose'

<LinesEllipsisLoose
  text='long long text'
  maxLine='2'
  lineHeight='16'
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial