rlt

react-lightweight-tooltip

by Michal Cumpl
1.0.0 (see all)

A lightweight React.js tooltip component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Tooltip

Readme

A lightweight React.js tooltip component

A lightweight React.js tooltip component

Demo

Check it out

Features

  • Shows onMouseEnter and hides onMouseLeave on devices with mouse
  • Shows onTouchStart and hides “on touch outside” on devices with touch screen
  • Uses inline-styles for easy composing of specialized components
  • Can contain rich content (composed of components)
  • Works well on a long lists (eg. financial transactions)
  • Is relatively small (~130 lines of ES6 code incl. default inline-styles)
  • Has no external dependencies except React and ReactDOM
  • Includes TypeScript typings

Installation

npm install react-lightweight-tooltip --save

Basic Usage

Import tooltip component

import {Tooltip} from 'react-lightweight-tooltip';

Use tooltip component

<Tooltip content="Yes, the default one">Simple black tooltip</Tooltip>

Advanced Usage

The props

children

The children represent the element(s) the tooltip is wrapped around.

content

The content is the actual content of the tooltip. It can be string or array of React Elements.

Note that each React Element in the array has to have its unique key prop.

<Tooltip
  content={
    [
      'This repo is hosted on ',
      <a href="https://github.com" key="githublink" target="_blank">Github</a>,
    ]
  }>
  Tooltip with a link
</Tooltip>

styles

The styles prop is used to override the default styles of the tooltip. When passed to the component, the component merges them with its default styles.

This is especaially handy when writing specialized components.

const greenRoundedStyle = {
  content: {
    backgroundColor: 'green',
    color: '#000',
  },
  tooltip: {
    backgroundColor: 'green',
    borderRadius: '10px',
  },
  arrow: {
    borderTop: 'solid green 5px',
  },
};

const GreenRoundedTooltip = () => {
  return (
    <Tooltip
      content={
        [
          'This repo is hosted on ',
          <a href="https://github.com" key="githublink" target="_blank">Github</a>,
        ]
      }
      styles={greenRoundedStyle}>
      Green tooltip with rounded corners and a link
    </Tooltip>
  );
}

export default GreenRoundedTooltip;

Custom Styling

You can easily override the default styles by passing your own styles to the styles prop. When your styles get passed, the component merges them with its default styles.

The default styles are the following:

{
  wrapper: {
    position: 'relative',
    display: 'inline-block',
    zIndex: '98',
    color: '#555',
    cursor: 'help',
  },
  tooltip: {
    position: 'absolute',
    zIndex: '99',
    background: '#000',
    bottom: '100%',
    left: '50%',
    marginBottom: '10px',
    padding: '5px',
    WebkitTransform: 'translateX(-50%)',
    msTransform: 'translateX(-50%)',
    OTransform: 'translateX(-50%)',
    transform: 'translateX(-50%)',
  },
  content: {
    background: '#000',
    color: '#fff',
    fontSize: '.8em',
    padding: '.3em 1em',
    whiteSpace: 'nowrap',
  },
  arrow: {
    position: 'absolute',
    width: '0',
    height: '0',
    bottom: '-5px',
    left: '50%',
    marginLeft: '-5px',
    borderLeft: 'solid transparent 5px',
    borderRight: 'solid transparent 5px',
    borderTop: 'solid #000 5px',
  },
  gap: {
    position: 'absolute',
    width: '100%',
    height: '20px',
    bottom: '-20px',
  },
}

TODO

  • Improve demo: dispay examples and code only, make it responsive
  • Improve docs: tooltip style/dom explanation
  • Improve tests (let me think...)
  • Write typings

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to @no23reason for his help with the “on touch outside” handling. This project uses the react-component-boilerplate.

License

react-lightweight-tooltip is available under MIT license. See LICENSE for more details.

