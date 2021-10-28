Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React.
See the demo.
$ npm install react-lightning-design-system
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'react-lightning-design-system';
function click() { alert('Clicked'); }
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
<Button onClick={ click }>Simple</Button>
<Button type='neutral' onClick={ click }>Neutral</Button>
<Button type='brand' onClick={ click }>Brand</Button>
<Button type='neutral' icon='download' iconAlign='left' onClick={ click }>Icon #1</Button>
<Button type='neutral' disabled>Disabled Neutral</Button>
<Button type='brand' disabled>Disabled Brand</Button>
</div>
, document.body);
See more examples in examples directory.
This repo ships with a react storybook based story scripts. To run stories and get component examples, follow these steps:
npm install
npm run storybook
This repo ships with story snapshots to examine differences in rendering as a result of changes to source code.
To identify render differences run
npm run test:storyshots. If all changes are intentional run
npm run test:storyshots -- -u. To learn about other run options including interactive mode, read
Snapshot Testing in React Storybook