Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React.

See the demo.

Install

$ npm install react-lightning-design- system

Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button } from 'react-lightning-design-system' ; function click ( ) { alert( 'Clicked' ); } ReactDOM.render( < div > < Button onClick = { click }> Simple </ Button > < Button type = 'neutral' onClick = { click }> Neutral </ Button > < Button type = 'brand' onClick = { click }> Brand </ Button > < Button type = 'neutral' icon = 'download' iconAlign = 'left' onClick = { click }> Icon #1 </ Button > < Button type = 'neutral' disabled > Disabled Neutral </ Button > < Button type = 'brand' disabled > Disabled Brand </ Button > </ div > , document .body);

See more examples in examples directory.

Running example stories locally

This repo ships with a react storybook based story scripts. To run stories and get component examples, follow these steps:

run npm install run npm run storybook Find the stories running on localhost:9001.

Snapshot testing in react storybook

This repo ships with story snapshots to examine differences in rendering as a result of changes to source code.