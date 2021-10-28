openbase logo
react-lightning-design-system

by mashmatrix
4.4.2 (see all)

Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

192

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Design System

Reviews

Readme

React Lightning Design System

Build Status

Salesforce Lightning Design System components built with React.

See the demo.

Install

$ npm install react-lightning-design-system

Example

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'react-lightning-design-system';

function click() { alert('Clicked'); }

ReactDOM.render(
  <div>
    <Button onClick={ click }>Simple</Button>
    <Button type='neutral' onClick={ click }>Neutral</Button>
    <Button type='brand' onClick={ click }>Brand</Button>
    <Button type='neutral' icon='download' iconAlign='left' onClick={ click }>Icon #1</Button>
    <Button type='neutral' disabled>Disabled Neutral</Button>
    <Button type='brand' disabled>Disabled Brand</Button>
  </div>
, document.body);

See more examples in examples directory.

Running example stories locally

This repo ships with a react storybook based story scripts. To run stories and get component examples, follow these steps:

  1. run npm install
  2. run npm run storybook
  3. Find the stories running on localhost:9001.

Snapshot testing in react storybook

This repo ships with story snapshots to examine differences in rendering as a result of changes to source code.

To identify render differences run npm run test:storyshots. If all changes are intentional run npm run test:storyshots -- -u. To learn about other run options including interactive mode, read Snapshot Testing in React Storybook

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
217K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
carbon-components-reactA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
theme-uiBuild consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
125K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
@chakra-ui/core⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
35
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
gestaltA set of React UI components that supports Pinterest’s design language
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 48 Alternatives

