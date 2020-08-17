This package is react wrapper for: lightgallery.js
yarn add react-lightgallery
or
npm install --save react-lightgallery
git clone git@github.com:VLZH/react-lightgallery.git
# go to the project folder
cd ./react-lightgallery
# install dependencies
yarn install
# run example
yarn start:example
Import
.css file in your code:
// some Root.js file
import "lightgallery.js/dist/css/lightgallery.css";
Add the provider to your a high-level component
// some Root.js file
import React from "react";
import { LightgalleryProvider } from "react-lightgallery";
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LightgalleryProvider
lightgallerySettings={
{
// settings: https://sachinchoolur.github.io/lightgallery.js/docs/api.html
}
}
galleryClassName="my_custom_classname"
>
// your components
</LightgalleryProvider>
);
}
}
The Provider is the manager of
photo-groups in a case when you want to have several sets of photos, also this is settings storage for lightgallery.js
Wrap some elements by
<LightgalleryItem>
// some PhotoItem.js file
import { LightgalleryItem } from "react-lightgallery";
const PhotoItem = ({ image, url, title }) => (
<div>
<LightgalleryItem group="any" src={image}>
<a href={url}>
<img src={image} />
<ItemTitle>
<LinesEllipsis
text={title}
maxLine="2"
ellipsis="..."
trimRight
basedOn="letters"
/>
</ItemTitle>
</a>
</LightgalleryItem>
</div>
);
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|lightgallerySettings
|Object
|{}
|no
|Setting for lightgallery. More information
|galleryClassName
|String
|"react_lightgallery_gallery"
|no
|Class name of gallery target element
|portalElementSelector
|String
|body
|no
|Portal target element for adding divelement(lightgallery target element)
|plugins
|String[]
|[ "lg-fullscreen.js", "lg-thumbnail.js", "lg-video.js", "lg-zoom.js" ]
|no
|List of enabled plugins
You can access to events by using these props:
|Prop
|Type
|onAfterOpen
|Function
|onSlideItemLoad
|Function
|onBeforeSlide
|Function
|onAfterSlide
|Function
|onBeforePrevSlide
|Function
|onBeforeNextSlide
|Function
|onDragstart
|Function
|onDragmove
|Function
|onDragend
|Function
|onSlideClick
|Function
|onBeforeClose
|Function
|onCloseAfter
|Function
Example of using events:
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LightgalleryProvider
onAfterSlide={(event, lightgallery_object) => {
console.log(lightgallery_object);
console.log(
`Prev slide index: ${event.detail.prevIndex}; Current index: ${event.detail.index}`
);
}}
>
// your components
</LightgalleryProvider>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|group
|String
|undefined
|yes
|Name of group of photos set
|src
|String
|undefined
|yes
|Url to image
|thumb
|String
|same as
src👆
|no
|Url to image
|downloadUrl
|String
|undefined
|no
|Link for download link
|subHtml
|String
|undefined
|no
|id or class name of an object(div) which contain your sub html.
|itemClassName
|String
|"react_lightgallery_item"
|no
|class name of wrapper(div) of children
⚠️ Note!
You should to use this HOCs and hooks only inside of
LightgalleryProvider
React hook that returns
openGallery function for opening of a group.
import React, { useCallback } from "react";
import { useLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery";
function MySuperButton({ group_name }) {
const { openGallery } = useLightgallery();
const open = useCallback(() => {
openGallery(group_name, 5); // you must to define target group, index (second parameter) is optional
}, [group_name]);
return <button onClick={open}>Open gallery</button>;
}
React HOC for providing
openGallery function.
import React, { useCallback } from "react";
import { withLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery";
@withLightgallery
class MySuperButton(){
open = () => {
this.props.openGallery("very_cool_group")
}
render() {
return <button onClick={this.open}>Open gallery</button>;
}
}
onOpen,
onLeave,
onEnter