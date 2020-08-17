About

This package is react wrapper for: lightgallery.js

Installation

yarn add react-lightgallery

or

npm install --save react-lightgallery

Run example

git clone git@github.com:VLZH/react-lightgallery.git cd ./react-lightgallery yarn install yarn start:example

Live demo

Usage

Import .css file in your code:

import "lightgallery.js/dist/css/lightgallery.css" ;

Add the provider to your a high-level component

import React from "react" ; import { LightgalleryProvider } from "react-lightgallery" ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LightgalleryProvider lightgallerySettings = { { // settings: https: // sachinchoolur.github.io / lightgallery.js / docs / api.html } } galleryClassName = "my_custom_classname" > // your components </ LightgalleryProvider > ); } }

The Provider is the manager of photo-groups in a case when you want to have several sets of photos, also this is settings storage for lightgallery.js

Wrap some elements by <LightgalleryItem>

import { LightgalleryItem } from "react-lightgallery" ; const PhotoItem = ( { image, url, title } ) => ( <div> <LightgalleryItem group="any" src={image}> <a href={url}> <img src={image} /> <ItemTitle> <LinesEllipsis text={title} maxLine="2" ellipsis="..." trimRight basedOn="letters" /> </ItemTitle> </a> </LightgalleryItem> </div> );

Props

LightgalleryProvider

Prop Type Default Required Description lightgallerySettings Object {} no Setting for lightgallery. More information galleryClassName String "react_lightgallery_gallery" no Class name of gallery target element portalElementSelector String body no Portal target element for adding divelement(lightgallery target element) plugins String[] [ "lg-fullscreen.js", "lg-thumbnail.js", "lg-video.js", "lg-zoom.js" ] no List of enabled plugins

List of supported plugins

lg-autoplay.js

lg-fullscreen.js

lg-hash.js

lg-pager.js

lg-thumbnail.js

lg-video.js

lg-zoom.js

lg-share.j

Supported Events

You can access to events by using these props:

Prop Type onAfterOpen Function onSlideItemLoad Function onBeforeSlide Function onAfterSlide Function onBeforePrevSlide Function onBeforeNextSlide Function onDragstart Function onDragmove Function onDragend Function onSlideClick Function onBeforeClose Function onCloseAfter Function

Example of using events:

class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LightgalleryProvider onAfterSlide = {(event, lightgallery_object ) => { console.log(lightgallery_object); console.log( `Prev slide index: ${event.detail.prevIndex}; Current index: ${event.detail.index}` ); }} > // your components </ LightgalleryProvider > ); } }

LightgalleryItem

Prop Type Default Required Description group String undefined yes Name of group of photos set src String undefined yes Url to image thumb String same as src 👆 no Url to image downloadUrl String undefined no Link for download link subHtml String undefined no id or class name of an object(div) which contain your sub html. itemClassName String "react_lightgallery_item" no class name of wrapper(div) of children

HOCs and Hooks

⚠️ Note!

You should to use this HOCs and hooks only inside of LightgalleryProvider

useLightgallery

React hook that returns openGallery function for opening of a group.

Example

import React, { useCallback } from "react" ; import { useLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery" ; function MySuperButton ( { group_name } ) { const { openGallery } = useLightgallery(); const open = useCallback( () => { openGallery(group_name, 5 ); }, [group_name]); return < button onClick = {open} > Open gallery </ button > ; }

withLightgallery

React HOC for providing openGallery function.

Example

import React, { useCallback } from "react" ; import { withLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery" ; @withLightgallery class MySuperButton () { open = () => { this .props.openGallery( "very_cool_group" ) } render() { return < button onClick = {this.open} > Open gallery </ button > ; } }

TODO