rl

react-lightgallery

by vlzh
0.9.0 (see all)

React wrapper for lightgallery.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Lightbox, React Gallery

Reviews

Readme

About

This package is react wrapper for: lightgallery.js

npm GitHub issues npm bundle size

Installation

yarn add react-lightgallery

or

npm install --save react-lightgallery

Run example

git clone git@github.com:VLZH/react-lightgallery.git
# go to the project folder
cd ./react-lightgallery
# install dependencies
yarn install
# run example
yarn start:example

Live demo

Edit react-lightgallery1

Usage

Import .css file in your code:

// some Root.js file
import "lightgallery.js/dist/css/lightgallery.css";

Add the provider to your a high-level component

// some Root.js file
import React from "react";
import { LightgalleryProvider } from "react-lightgallery";

class App extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <LightgalleryProvider
                lightgallerySettings={
                    {
                        // settings: https://sachinchoolur.github.io/lightgallery.js/docs/api.html
                    }
                }
                galleryClassName="my_custom_classname"
            >
                // your components
            </LightgalleryProvider>
        );
    }
}

The Provider is the manager of photo-groups in a case when you want to have several sets of photos, also this is settings storage for lightgallery.js

Wrap some elements by <LightgalleryItem>

// some PhotoItem.js file
import { LightgalleryItem } from "react-lightgallery";

const PhotoItem = ({ image, url, title }) => (
    <div>
        <LightgalleryItem group="any" src={image}>
            <a href={url}>
                <img src={image} />
                <ItemTitle>
                    <LinesEllipsis
                        text={title}
                        maxLine="2"
                        ellipsis="..."
                        trimRight
                        basedOn="letters"
                    />
                </ItemTitle>
            </a>
        </LightgalleryItem>
    </div>
);

Props

LightgalleryProvider

PropTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
lightgallerySettingsObject{}noSetting for lightgallery. More information
galleryClassNameString"react_lightgallery_gallery"noClass name of gallery target element
portalElementSelectorStringbodynoPortal target element for adding divelement(lightgallery target element)
pluginsString[][ "lg-fullscreen.js", "lg-thumbnail.js", "lg-video.js", "lg-zoom.js" ]noList of enabled plugins

List of supported plugins

  • lg-autoplay.js
  • lg-fullscreen.js
  • lg-hash.js
  • lg-pager.js
  • lg-thumbnail.js
  • lg-video.js
  • lg-zoom.js
  • lg-share.j

Supported Events

You can access to events by using these props:

PropType
onAfterOpenFunction
onSlideItemLoadFunction
onBeforeSlideFunction
onAfterSlideFunction
onBeforePrevSlideFunction
onBeforeNextSlideFunction
onDragstartFunction
onDragmoveFunction
onDragendFunction
onSlideClickFunction
onBeforeCloseFunction
onCloseAfterFunction

Example of using events:

class App extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <LightgalleryProvider
                onAfterSlide={(event, lightgallery_object) => {
                    console.log(lightgallery_object);
                    console.log(
                        `Prev slide index: ${event.detail.prevIndex}; Current index: ${event.detail.index}`
                    );
                }}
            >
                // your components
            </LightgalleryProvider>
        );
    }
}

LightgalleryItem

PropTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
groupStringundefinedyesName of group of photos set
srcStringundefinedyesUrl to image
thumbStringsame as src👆noUrl to image
downloadUrlStringundefinednoLink for download link
subHtmlStringundefinednoid or class name of an object(div) which contain your sub html.
itemClassNameString"react_lightgallery_item"noclass name of wrapper(div) of children

HOCs and Hooks

⚠️ Note!
You should to use this HOCs and hooks only inside of LightgalleryProvider

useLightgallery

React hook that returns openGallery function for opening of a group.

Example

import React, { useCallback } from "react";
import { useLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery";

function MySuperButton({ group_name }) {
    const { openGallery } = useLightgallery();

    const open = useCallback(() => {
        openGallery(group_name, 5); // you must to define target group, index (second parameter) is optional
    }, [group_name]);

    return <button onClick={open}>Open gallery</button>;
}

withLightgallery

React HOC for providing openGallery function.

Example

import React, { useCallback } from "react";
import { withLightgallery } from "react-lightgallery";

@withLightgallery
class MySuperButton(){
    open = () => {
        this.props.openGallery("very_cool_group")
    }

    render() {
        return <button onClick={this.open}>Open gallery</button>;
    }
}

TODO

  • Rewrite to typescript
  • Remove lightgallery.js and plugins imports and provide this job to user(developer) (new major version)
  • Write tests
  • Support of video
  • Access to specific events through LightgalleryItem, like: onOpen, onLeave, onEnter
  • More options from lightgallery for LightgalleryItem

