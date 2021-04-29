Don't use this in a new project. This package hasn't been properly maintained in a long time and there are much better options available.
Instead, try...
A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS.
Should work in every major browser... maybe even IE10 and IE11?
Start by installing
react-images
npm install react-images
or
yarn add react-images
If you were using
0.x versions: library was significantly rewritten for
1.x version and contains several breaking changes.
The best way to upgrade is to read the docs and follow the examples.
Please note that the default footer parses HTML automatically (such as
<b>I'm bold!</b>) but it does not implement any form of XSS or sanitisation. You should do that yourself before passing it into the caption field of react-images.
Import the carousel from
react-images at the top of a
component and then use it in the render function.
import React from 'react'
import Carousel from 'react-images'
const images = [{ source: 'path/to/image-1.jpg' }, { source: 'path/to/image-2.jpg' }]
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Carousel views={images} />
}
}
Import the modal and optionally the modal gateway from
react-images at the top of a component and then use it in
the render function.
The
ModalGateway will insert the modal just before the
end of your
<body /> tag.
import React from 'react'
import Carousel, { Modal, ModalGateway } from 'react-images'
const images = [{ source: 'path/to/image-1.jpg' }, { source: 'path/to/image-2.jpg' }]
class Component extends React.Component {
state = { modalIsOpen: false }
toggleModal = () => {
this.setState(state => ({ modalIsOpen: !state.modalIsOpen }))
}
render() {
const { modalIsOpen } = this.state
return (
<ModalGateway>
{modalIsOpen ? (
<Modal onClose={this.toggleModal}>
<Carousel views={images} />
</Modal>
) : null}
</ModalGateway>
)
}
}
The simplest way to define a list of images for the carousel looks like:
const images = [{ source: 'path/to/image-1.jpg' }, { source: 'path/to/image-2.jpg' }]
However, react-images supports several other properties on each image object than just
source. For example:
const image = {
caption: "An image caption as a string, React Node, or a rendered HTML string",
alt: "A plain string to serve as the image's alt tag",
source: {
download: "A URL to serve a perfect quality image download from",
fullscreen: "A URL to load a very high quality image from",
regular: "A URL to load a high quality image from",
thumbnail: "A URL to load a low quality image from"
};
}
All these fields are optional except
source. Additionally, if using an object of URLs (rather than a plain string URL) as your
source, you must specify the
regular quality URL.