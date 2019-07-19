React version 17 will deprecate several of the class component API lifecycles:
componentWillMount,
componentWillReceiveProps, and
componentWillUpdate. (Read the Update on Async rendering blog post to learn more about why.) A couple of new lifecycles are also being added to better support async rendering mode.
Typically, this type of change would require third party libraries to release a new major version in order to adhere to semver. However, the
react-lifecycles-compat polyfill offers a way to use the new lifecycles with older versions of React as well (0.14.9+) so no breaking release is required. This enables shared libraries to support both older and newer versions of React simultaneously.
First, install the polyfill from NPM:
# Yarn
yarn add react-lifecycles-compat
# NPM
npm install react-lifecycles-compat --save
Next, update your component and replace any of the deprecated lifecycles with new ones introduced with React 16.3. (Refer to the React docs for examples of how to use the new lifecycles.)
Lastly, use the polyfill to make the new lifecycles work with older versions of React:
import React from 'react';
import {polyfill} from 'react-lifecycles-compat';
class ExampleComponent extends React.Component {
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState) {
// Normally this method would only work for React 16.3 and newer,
// But the polyfill will make it work for older versions also!
}
getSnapshotBeforeUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
// Normally this method would only work for React 16.3 and newer,
// But the polyfill will make it work for older versions also!
}
// render() and other methods ...
}
// Polyfill your component so the new lifecycles will work with older versions of React:
polyfill(ExampleComponent);
export default ExampleComponent;
Currently, this polyfill supports static
getDerivedStateFromProps and
getSnapshotBeforeUpdate- both introduced in version 16.3.
Note that in order for the polyfill to work, none of the following lifecycles can be defined by your component:
componentWillMount,
componentWillReceiveProps, or
componentWillUpdate.
Note also that if your component contains
getSnapshotBeforeUpdate,
componentDidUpdate must be defined as well.
An error will be thrown if any of the above conditions are not met.