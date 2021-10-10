An npm package (
react-lifecycle-visualizer) for tracing & visualizing lifecycle methods of arbitrary React components.
To trace a component, apply the higher-order component
traceLifecycle to it, and all its lifecycle-method calls will show up in a replayable log component. Additionally, traced components may include a
<this.props.LifecyclePanel/> element in their rendering to show a panel with lifecycle methods, which are highlighted when the corresponding log entry is selected.
The easiest way to get started is to
open the StackBlitz project and edit the sample components in
src/samples. (For a better view of the log, press the 'Open in New Window' button in the top-right corner.)
The panel shows the new React 16.3 lifecycle methods, unless the component defines at least one legacy method and no new methods. On a component that has both legacy and new methods, React ignores the legacy methods, so the panel shows the new methods.
Though technically not lifecycle methods,
setState &
render are also traced. A single
setState(update, [callback]) call may generate up to three log entries:
'setState' for the call itself.
update is a function instead of an object,
'setState:update fn' is logged when that function is evaluated.
callback function is provided,
'setState:callback' is logged when it's called.
To save space, the lifecycle panel only contains
setState, which gets highlighted on any of the three events above.
To run a local copy of the StackBlitz demo, simply clone the repo, and run
npm install &
npm start:
git clone git@github.com:Oblosys/react-lifecycle-visualizer.git
cd react-lifecycle-visualizer
npm install
npm start
The demo runs on http://localhost:8000/.
$ npm i react-lifecycle-visualizer
To set up tracing, wrap the root or some other ancestor component in a
<VisualizerProvider> and include the
<Log/> component somewhere. For example:
import { Log, VisualizerProvider } from 'react-lifecycle-visualizer';
ReactDom.render(
<VisualizerProvider>
<div style={{display: 'flex'}}>
<App/>
<Log/>
</div>
</VisualizerProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
If you're using a WebPack dev-server with hot reloading, you can include a call to
resetInstanceIdCounters in the module where you set up hot reloading:
import { resetInstanceIdCounters } from 'react-lifecycle-visualizer';
..
resetInstanceIdCounters(); // reset instance counters on hot reload
..
This isn't strictly necessary, but without it, instance counters will keep increasing on each hot reload, making the log less readable.
To trace a component (e.g.
ComponentToTrace,) apply the
traceLifecycle HOC to it. This is most easily done with a decorator.
import { traceLifecycle } from 'react-lifecycle-visualizer';
..
@traceLifecycle
class ComponentToTrace extends React.Component {
..
render() {
return (
..
<this.props.LifecyclePanel/>
..
);
}
}
Alternatively, apply
traceLifecycle directly to the class, like this:
const ComponentToTrace = traceLifecycle(class ComponentToTrace extends React.Component {...});
or
class ComponentToTraceOrg extends React.Component {...}
const ComponentToTrace = traceLifecycle(ComponentToTraceOrg);
LifecyclePanel and
trace
The traced component receives two additional props:
LifecyclePanel and
trace. The
LifecyclePanel prop is a component that can be included in the rendering with
<this.props.LifecyclePanel/> to display the lifecycle methods of the traced component.
render() {
return (
..
<this.props.LifecyclePanel/>
..
);
}
The
trace prop is a function of type
(msg: string) => void that can be used to log custom messages:
componentDidUpdate(prevProps, prevState) {
this.props.trace('prevProps: ' + JSON.stringify(prevProps));
}
In the constructor we can use
this.props.trace after the call to
super, or access
trace on the
props parameter:
constructor(props) {
props.trace('before super(props)');
super(props);
this.props.trace('after super(props)');
}
In the static
getDerivedStateFromProps we cannot use
this to refer to the component instance, but we can access
trace on the
nextProps parameter:
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps, prevState) {
nextProps.trace('nextProps: ' + JSON.stringify(nextProps));
..
}
There's no need to install additional TypeScript typings, as these are already included in the package. The interface
TraceProps declares the
trace and
LifecyclePanel props. Its definition is
export interface TraceProps {
trace: (msg: string) => void,
LifecyclePanel : React.SFC
}
With the exception of tracing a component, the TypeScript setup is the same as the JavaScript setup above. Here's an example of a traced component in TypeScript:
import { traceLifecycle, TraceProps } from 'react-lifecycle-visualizer';
..
interface ComponentToTraceProps extends TraceProps {}; // add trace & LifecyclePanel props
interface ComponentToTraceState {}
class ComponentToTrace extends React.Component<ComponentToTraceProps, ComponentToTraceState> {
constructor(props: ComponentToTraceProps, context?: any) {
props.trace('before super(props)');
super(props, context);
this.props.trace('after super(props)');
}
static getDerivedStateFromProps(nextProps : ComponentToTraceProps, nextState: ComponentToTraceState) {
nextProps.trace('deriving');
return null;
}
render() {
return <this.props.LifecyclePanel/>;
}
}
The only difference is that we cannot use
traceLifecycle as a decorator in TypeScript, because it changes the signature of the parameter class (see this issue). Instead, we simply apply it as a function:
const TracedComponent = traceLifecycle(ComponentToTrace);