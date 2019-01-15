A higher order component that accepts lifecycle hook functions as props
Allows you to wrap pure functional components so that you can take advantage of lifecycle hooks without having to create a new HOC each time to wrap your component.
npm install react-lifecycle-component --save
There are many times when you've written a pure functional component but you also need to trigger some data loading on componentDidMount or similar.
There's 2 main options when this happens. Either convert your PFC to a class or create a higher-order-component that does the lifecycle work and renders your component.
This small component takes the work out of option 2.
A Redux example:
Rather than creating a new HOC and doing this:
class Wrapper extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.getAllTehDatas();
}
render() {
return <WrappedComponent {...this.props} />;
}
}
const mapStateToProps = () => ({
// ...
});
const mapDispatchToProps = {
getAllTehDatas
};
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(Wrapper);
Using this small utility component we can do:
const mapStateToProps = () => ({
component: WrappedComponent
});
const mapDispatchToProps = {
componentDidMount: getAllTehDatas
};
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(LifecycleComponent);
To make matters clearer, you may not want to pass your component via the
component prop and may instead want to wrap your component in a function call that wraps it in a
LifecycleComponent.
We provide
applyLifecycle for this purpose and it can be used as:
export default connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(applyLifecycle(WrappedComponent))
Composed this looks like:
const composed = compose(connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps), applyLifecycle);
export default composed(WrappedComponent);
To help make this easier we also provide a redux helper that does this composition for you. The interface is therefore the same as
connect.
export default connectWithLifecycle(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(WrappedComponent);
We only pass the props to
WrappedComponent that are intended for that component. We don't pass any of the lifecycle hook props and we don't forward the
component prop on.