rlv

react-leaflet-vectorgrid

by M. Hasbie
2.2.1 (see all)

React wrapper of Leaflet.VectorGrid. Display gridded vector data (sliced GeoJSON or protobuf vector tiles) in Leaflet.

Overview

Readme

react-leaflet-vectorgrid

version react-leaflet compatibility travis build dependencies peer dependencies issues downloads MIT License

React wrapper of Leaflet.VectorGrid for react-leaflet.

Display gridded vector data (sliced GeoJSON, TopoJSON or protobuf vector tiles) in Leaflet 1.0.0

Tested with Leaflet 1.3.4 and React-Leaflet 1.9.1, React-Leaflet 2.1.4

Demos

VersionDemoDescription
react-leaflet@1.9.1JSFiddle, CodePenSliced GeoJSON
react-leaflet@2.1.4JSFiddle, CodePenSliced GeoJSON

Installation

Install via NPM

npm install --save react-leaflet-vectorgrid

react-leaflet-vectorgrid requires lodash as peerDependency

(React, PropTypes, Leaflet, react-leaflet also should be installed)

npm install --save lodash

Usage example

Slicer

import { Map, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGrid from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';

const options = {
    type: 'slicer',
    data: {geojson},
    idField: 'OBJECTID',
    tooltip: 'NAME',
    popup: (layer) => `<div>${layer.properties.NAME}</div>`,
    style: {
        weight: 0.5,
        opacity: 1,
        color: '#ccc',
        fillColor: '#390870',
        fillOpacity: 0.6,
        fill: true,
        stroke: true
    },
    hoverStyle: {
        fillColor: '#390870',
        fillOpacity: 1
    },
    activeStyle: {
        fillColor: '#390870',
        fillOpacity: 1
    },
    zIndex: 401
};

<Map center={[2.935403, 101.448205]} zoom={4}>
  <TileLayer
    url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
    attribution='&copy; <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
  />

  <VectorGrid {...options} onClick={this.onClick} />
</Map>

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
dataObject{}Required when using type slicer. A valid GeoJSON FeatureCollection object.
typeString'slicer'Decides between using VectoGrid.Slicer and VectorGrid.Protobuf. Available options: slicer, protobuf.
idFieldString''A unique identifier field in the vector feature.
tooltipStringfunctionundefined
popupFunctionundefinedSimilar to tooltip, this props will be passed to leaflet bindPopup function to create popup for vector features.
styleObjectundefinedApply default style to all vector features. Use this props when not using vectorTileLayerStyles
hoverStyleObjectundefinedStyle to apply to features on mouseover event.
activeStyleObjectundefinedStyle to apply to features on click event. Can be use to show user selection when feature is clicked. Double click to clear selection.
zIndexIntegerundefinedSets the VectorGrid z-index.
interactiveBooleantrueWhether VectorGrid fires Interactive Layer events.
onClickFunctionundefinedListens to VectorGrid click events. interactive option must be set to true.
onMouseoverFunctionundefinedListens to VectorGrid mouseover events. interactive option must be set to true.
onMouseoutFunctionundefinedListens to VectorGrid mouseout events. interactive option must be set to true.
onDblclickFunctionundefinedListens to VectorGrid dblclick events. interactive option must be set to true.

Protobuf

import { Map, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGrid from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';

const options = {
    type: 'protobuf',
    url: 'https://free-{s}.tilehosting.com/data/v3/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf.pict?key={key}'
    vectorTileLayerStyles: { ... },
    subdomains: 'abcd',
    key: 'abcdefghi01234567890'
};

<Map center={[2.935403, 101.448205]} zoom={4}>
  <TileLayer
    url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
    attribution='&copy; <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
  />

  <VectorGrid {...options} />
</Map>

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
typeString'slicer'Decides between using VectoGrid.Slicer and VectorGrid.Protobuf. Available options: slicer, protobuf.
urlString''Required when using type protobuf. Pass a url template that points to vector tiles (usually .pbf or .mvt).
subdomainsString'abc'Akin to the subdomains option to L.TileLayer.
accessKeyString''Tile server access key.
accessTokenString''Tile server access token.
vectorTileLayerStylesObjectundefinedA data structure holding initial symbolizer definitions for the vector features. Refer Leaflet.VectorGrid doc for more info.

Usage with React-Leaflet v2

This is compatible with version 2 of React-Leaflet, but you have to wrap the VectorGrid using the withLeaflet higher-order component to give it access to the new context mechanism. For example:

import { Map, withLeaflet } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGridDefault from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';

// wrap the VectorGrid component using `withLeaflet` HOC
const VectorGrid = withLeaflet(VectorGridDefault);

// use <VectorGrid /> component as you would use it in react-leaflet v1

Credits

Credits goes to all the contributors of the original work and everyone who contributed to this project.

License

MIT License

