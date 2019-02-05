React wrapper of Leaflet.VectorGrid for react-leaflet.
Display gridded vector data (sliced GeoJSON, TopoJSON or protobuf vector tiles) in Leaflet 1.0.0
Tested with Leaflet 1.3.4 and React-Leaflet 1.9.1, React-Leaflet 2.1.4
|Version
|Demo
|Description
|react-leaflet@1.9.1
JSFiddle,
CodePen
|Sliced GeoJSON
|react-leaflet@2.1.4
JSFiddle,
CodePen
|Sliced GeoJSON
npm install --save react-leaflet-vectorgrid
react-leaflet-vectorgrid requires
lodash as
peerDependency
(React, PropTypes, Leaflet, react-leaflet also should be installed)
npm install --save lodash
import { Map, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGrid from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';
const options = {
type: 'slicer',
data: {geojson},
idField: 'OBJECTID',
tooltip: 'NAME',
popup: (layer) => `<div>${layer.properties.NAME}</div>`,
style: {
weight: 0.5,
opacity: 1,
color: '#ccc',
fillColor: '#390870',
fillOpacity: 0.6,
fill: true,
stroke: true
},
hoverStyle: {
fillColor: '#390870',
fillOpacity: 1
},
activeStyle: {
fillColor: '#390870',
fillOpacity: 1
},
zIndex: 401
};
<Map center={[2.935403, 101.448205]} zoom={4}>
<TileLayer
url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
/>
<VectorGrid {...options} onClick={this.onClick} />
</Map>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
data
Object
{}
|Required when using type
slicer. A valid GeoJSON FeatureCollection object.
type
String
'slicer'
|Decides between using VectoGrid.Slicer and VectorGrid.Protobuf. Available options:
slicer,
protobuf.
idField
String
''
|A unique identifier field in the vector feature.
tooltip
String
function
undefined
popup
Function
undefined
|Similar to
tooltip, this props will be passed to leaflet
bindPopup function to create popup for vector features.
style
Object
undefined
|Apply default style to all vector features. Use this props when not using
vectorTileLayerStyles
hoverStyle
Object
undefined
|Style to apply to features on
mouseover event.
activeStyle
Object
undefined
|Style to apply to features on
click event. Can be use to show user selection when feature is clicked. Double click to clear selection.
zIndex
Integer
undefined
|Sets the
VectorGrid z-index.
interactive
Boolean
true
|Whether
VectorGrid fires
Interactive Layer events.
onClick
Function
undefined
|Listens to
VectorGrid
click events.
interactive option must be set to
true.
onMouseover
Function
undefined
|Listens to
VectorGrid
mouseover events.
interactive option must be set to
true.
onMouseout
Function
undefined
|Listens to
VectorGrid
mouseout events.
interactive option must be set to
true.
onDblclick
Function
undefined
|Listens to
VectorGrid
dblclick events.
interactive option must be set to
true.
import { Map, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGrid from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';
const options = {
type: 'protobuf',
url: 'https://free-{s}.tilehosting.com/data/v3/{z}/{x}/{y}.pbf.pict?key={key}'
vectorTileLayerStyles: { ... },
subdomains: 'abcd',
key: 'abcdefghi01234567890'
};
<Map center={[2.935403, 101.448205]} zoom={4}>
<TileLayer
url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
/>
<VectorGrid {...options} />
</Map>
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
type
String
'slicer'
|Decides between using VectoGrid.Slicer and VectorGrid.Protobuf. Available options:
slicer,
protobuf.
url
String
''
|Required when using type
protobuf. Pass a url template that points to vector tiles (usually
.pbf or
.mvt).
subdomains
String
'abc'
|Akin to the
subdomains option to
L.TileLayer.
accessKey
String
''
|Tile server access key.
accessToken
String
''
|Tile server access token.
vectorTileLayerStyles
Object
undefined
|A data structure holding initial symbolizer definitions for the vector features. Refer Leaflet.VectorGrid doc for more info.
This is compatible with version 2 of React-Leaflet, but you have to wrap the
VectorGrid using the
withLeaflet higher-order component to give it access to the new context mechanism. For example:
import { Map, withLeaflet } from 'react-leaflet';
import VectorGridDefault from 'react-leaflet-vectorgrid';
// wrap the VectorGrid component using `withLeaflet` HOC
const VectorGrid = withLeaflet(VectorGridDefault);
// use <VectorGrid /> component as you would use it in react-leaflet v1
Credits goes to all the contributors of the original work and everyone who contributed to this project.
MIT License