Thin wrapper around react-leaflet that is designed to make it easier to implement the module in universal applications. Leaflet was not designed with the server in mind, making it very difficult to work with for server-side rendering.
To sidestep this issue, we simply don't render server side. This module wraps all of
react-leaflet's components in a Wrapper class that only renders when the component is mounted - which only happens client-side.
Just use it as you normally would use
react-leaflet. e.g. Instead of
import { Map } from 'react-leaflet';
write
import { Map } from 'react-leaflet-universal';
To forward reference, pass to
leafletRef:
<Map leafletRef={ref}>
<TileLayer ... />
</Map>
If you do not provide
leafletRef, wrappers will instead create their own ref and set the property
leafletElement on the instance when it becomes available, so setting a
ref prop will still work, however note that since this only occurs late in the render cycle,
leafletElement may still be undefined when attempting to access it from the
ref, so it is recommended to check that
ref.leafletElement exists before attempting to invoke properties or methods on it.
react-leaflet components / render prop support
Some components, such as react-leaflet-markercluster, make use of
componentWillMount and so cannot be used directly.
To mitigate this, you can now use a function render prop instead of normal children for a component. Thus, instead of e.g.
<Map>
<TileLayer ... />
</Map>
this will also work
<Map>
() => {
return <TileLayer ... />
}
</Map>
So in the case of
react-leaflet-markercluster, you can write something similar to:
<Map>
() => {
const MarkerClusterGroup = require('react-leaflet-markercluster').default;
return (
<div>
<TileLayer
url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
/>
<MarkerClusterGroup
markers={[
{ position: [49.8397, 24.0297] },
{ position: [52.2297, 21.0122] },
{ position: [51.5074, -0.0901] },
]}
/>
</div>
);
}
</Map>
(contrast with the example on the react-leaflet-markercluster website)
Note: If you use React 16.2+, you can also make use of
<Fragment></Fragment> or simply
<></> instead of the wrapping
<div> in the example above.