A React component for searching places or global coordinates on leaflet

Both react-leaflet v1 and v2 are supported.

With v1 you should import this component from "react-leaflet-search/lib/Search-v1";

import Search from "react-leaflet-search/lib/Search-v1" ;

default import is v2 supported (it uses withLeaflet wrapper internally)

import Search from "react-leaflet-search" ;

Install

npm install react-leaflet-search

css files can be found in "react-leaflet-search/css", there is no need to import when using this package as a module.

Usage

import Search from "react-leaflet-search" ;

or

import ReactLeafletSearch from "react-leaflet-search" ;

(default import so you can name it what ever you want.)

This component should be a child to react-leaflet's map component:

const searchComponent = ( props ) => < ReactLeafletSearch position = "topleft" /> ;

Search providers

There are 2 search providers, but with scope for adding more. The default provider is OpenStreetMap. If you want to use BingMap as a provider, it can be done as follows:

const searchComponent = ( props ) => < ReactLeafletSearch position = "topleft" provider = "BingMap" providerOptions = {{ providerKey: "{ BINGMAP_KEY }" }} /> ;

You can pass in provider-specific options using the providerOptions prop:

const searchComponent = ( props ) => < ReactLeafletSearch position = "topleft" provider = "OpenStreetMap" providerOptions = {{ region: " gb " }} /> ;

to create a custom provider just create an Object

const customProvider = { search: async (inputValue: string ) => { return { info: Array <{ bounds: boundingBox, latitude: number , longitude: number , name: displayName }> | string , raw: rawResponse } } }

const component = < ReactLeafletSearch customProvider = {customProvider} /> ;

Search Result Marker

You can use own marker and Popup:

if you use this pattern showMarker and showPopup property of ReactLeafletSearch is not used

<ReactLeafletSearch {...options}> {(info: { latLng : LatLng, info : string | Array <string>, raw : Record<string, unknown> }) => ( < Marker > < Popup > </ Popup > </ Marker > )} < /ReactLeafletSearch>

To change the marker icon, use the markerIcon prop:

const myIcon = L.icon({ iconUrl : "marker-icon.png" , iconRetinaUrl : "marker-icon-2x.png" , shadowUrl : "marker-shadow.png" , iconSize : [ 25 , 41 ], iconAnchor : [ 12 , 41 ], popupAnchor : [ 1 , -34 ], tooltipAnchor : [ 16 , -28 ], shadowSize : [ 41 , 41 ] }); < ReactLeafletSearch position = "topleft" markerIcon = {myIcon} /> ;

To change the Popup displayed by the marker, use the popUp prop:

myPopup(SearchInfo) { return ( < Popup > < div > < p > I am a custom popUp </ p > < p > latitude and longitude from search component: lat:{SearchInfo.latLng[0]} lng:{SearchInfo.latLng[1]} </ p > < p > Info from search component: {SearchInfo.info} </ p > < p > {JSON.stringify(SearchInfo.raw)} </ p > </ div > </ Popup > ); } <ReactLeafletSearch position= "topleft" popUp={ myPopup }/>

Other props which can be set on the ReactLeafletSearch component

Other aspects can be customized as well:

<ReactLeafletSearch onChange={(info: { latLng : LatLng, info : string | Array <string>, raw : Record<string, unknown> }) => { }} position= "topleft" inputPlaceholder= "The default text in the search bar" search={ new LatLng( 30 , 30 )} zoom={ 7 } showMarker={ true } showPopup={ false } openSearchOnLoad={ false } closeResultsOnClick={ false } providerOptions={{ searchBounds : [ new LatLng( 10 , 10 ), new LatLng( 30 , 30 )] }} customProvider={ undefined | { search : ( searchString ) => {} }} />

Styling Component

you can add custom style

<ReactLeafletSearch className= "custom-style" >

.custom-style { box-shadow : 0 1px 5px rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.65); --icon-width : 26px ; --icon-height : 26px ; --active-height : 40px ; --close-button-max-size : 12px ; --icon-button-max-size : 18px ; --primary-color : #000000 ; --secondary-color : rgba (141, 141, 141, 0.639); --border-color : rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.2); --border-size : 0px ; --main-background-color : #ffffff ; --background-color-candidate : #5a6673 ; --background-color-hover : #5a6673b3 ; --background-color-active : #50c3bd ; --svg-stroke-width : 5px ; }

Info about search input

It has two modes:

Search for latitude,longitude as numbers

Search for a place with its name, city, country, street etc.

To search with global coordinates, the search input should start with the ':' character and should respect the following format: :{LATITUDE},{LONGITUDE}

You can play with the demo

DEMO