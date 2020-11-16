React leaflet markercluster

React wrapper of Leaflet.markercluster for react-leaflet

Examples with the Documentation: https://yuzhva.github.io/react-leaflet-markercluster/

CodeSandbox Getting Started

Description

If you are faced with an issue with markers overlapping during map zooming, or they are overlapping because they are close to each other - you probably need to group them.

That is what you can do with react-leaflet-markercluster.

Just grab your markers inside <MarkerClusterGroup /> component, right after <TileLayer /> :

import MarkerClusterGroup from 'react-leaflet-markercluster' ; <MarkerClusterGroup> <Marker position={[49.8397, 24.0297]} /> <Marker position={[52.2297, 21.0122]} /> <Marker position={[51.5074, -0.0901]} /> </MarkerClusterGroup>;

Note: Before getting started, please see these useful guides: Leaflet Quick Start Guide.

react-leaflet Installation.

Table of Contents

Getting started

1. Install package:

yarn add react-leaflet-markercluster@next npm install react-leaflet-markercluster

NOTE: the @next is required for react-leaflet v3 support. If you are still using react-leaflet v3, add dependency as react-leaflet-markercluster@^2.x.x

The react-leaflet-markercluster requires leaflet.markercluster as peerDependency

(Leaflet and react-leaflet also should be installed)

yarn add leaflet.markercluster leaflet react-leaflet npm install leaflet.markercluster leaflet react-leaflet

2. Import markercluster and leaflet styles:

@ import '~leaflet/dist/leaflet.css' ; @ import '~react-leaflet-markercluster/dist/styles.min.css' ; require ( '~leaflet/dist/leaflet.css' ); require ( 'react-leaflet-markercluster/dist/styles.min.css' );

Or include CSS styles directly to the head of HTML file:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-leaflet-markercluster/dist/styles.min.css" />

3. Write some simple react-leaflet Map:

import { MapContainer, TileLayer, Marker } from 'react-leaflet' ; <MapContainer className="markercluster-map" center={[51.0, 19.0]} zoom={4} maxZoom={18} > <TileLayer url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' /> <Marker position={[49.8397, 24.0297]} /> <Marker position={[52.2297, 21.0122]} /> <Marker position={[51.5074, -0.0901]} /> </MapContainer>;

NOTE: Remember to add map styles .markercluster-map { height: 90vh; } .

4. Just grab your markers inside <MarkerClusterGroup /> component, right after <TileLayer /> :

import MarkerClusterGroup from 'react-leaflet-markercluster' ; <MarkerClusterGroup> <Marker position={[49.8397, 24.0297]} /> <Marker position={[52.2297, 21.0122]} /> <Marker position={[51.5074, -0.0901]} /> </MarkerClusterGroup>;

More examples with the Documentation

CodeSandbox Getting Started

API

Just pass whatever option you need from All Leaflet.markercluster Options to MarkerClusterGroup as prop .

For example:

<MarkerClusterGroup showCoverageOnHover={ false } />

or:

const createClusterCustomIcon = function ( cluster ) { return L.divIcon({ html : `<span> ${cluster.getChildCount()} </span>` , className : 'marker-cluster-custom' , iconSize : L.point( 40 , 40 , true ), }); } <MarkerClusterGroup iconCreateFunction={createClusterCustomIcon} />

P.S: Examples for v1 are available at CHANGELOG.md

Event listeners

You are able to add any listener, supported by Leaflet, with simple on property prefix.

How to run DEV env

1. Clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/YUzhva/react-leaflet-markercluster.git

2. Install all dependencies:

yarn install --no-lockfile npm install

3. Start the server:

yarn dev npm run dev

4. After starting the server, storybook should automatically open the following address:

http :

Contributors ✨

Special thanks to:

Contributing

All sources are placed in the ./src folder:

1. Fork the repo.

2. Edit react-leaflet-markercluster.js plugin or style.scss style files.

3. Commit your changes and open Pull Request.

🍺 Thank you for contribution 🍺

UMD

UMD builds are available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-leaflet-markercluster/dist/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-leaflet-markercluster/src/react-leaflet-markercluster.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-leaflet-markercluster/dist/styles.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-leaflet-markercluster/src/styles.scss" />

License

MIT License, see LICENSE file.