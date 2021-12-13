FullscreenControl for react-leaflet

Based on https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen

Usage example

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { MapContainer, TileLayer } from "react-leaflet" ; import { FullscreenControl } from "react-leaflet-fullscreen" ; import "react-leaflet-fullscreen/dist/styles.css" ; const App = () => { return ( < div id = "map" > < MapContainer center = {[54.989, 73.369 ]} zoom = {12} scrollWheelZoom = {false} > < TileLayer attribution = '© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' url = "https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" /> < FullscreenControl /> </ MapContainer > </ div > ); }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Component props