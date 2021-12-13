openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rlf

react-leaflet-fullscreen

by Vitaly Kravtsov
2.0.2 (see all)

Fullscreen control for react-leaflet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FullscreenControl for react-leaflet

Based on https://github.com/brunob/leaflet.fullscreen

Usage example

import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { MapContainer, TileLayer } from "react-leaflet";
import { FullscreenControl } from "react-leaflet-fullscreen";
import "react-leaflet-fullscreen/dist/styles.css";

const App = () => {
  return (
    <div id="map">
      <MapContainer center={[54.989, 73.369]} zoom={12} scrollWheelZoom={false}>
        <TileLayer
          attribution='&copy; <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
          url="https://{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
        />
        <FullscreenControl />
      </MapContainer>
    </div>
  );
};

render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Component props

position: 'topleft' | 'topright' | 'bottomright' | 'bottomleft'
title: string, // title of the button, default Full Screen
titleCancel: string // title of the button when fullscreen is on, default Exit Full Screen
content: null | HTMLElement // content of the button, can be HTML, default null
forceSeparateButton: boolean, // force seperate button to detach from zoom buttons, default false
forcePseudoFullscreen: boolean, // force use of pseudo full screen even if full screen API is available, default false
fullscreenElement: boolean // Dom element to render in full screen, false by default, fallback to map._container

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial