This library will help render dynamic markers on Leaflet Map. The marker can be :-
It works with any stable version of react-leaflet 1.x.x and 2.x.x.
How to use :
Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Marker using plain text
import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Map, TileLayer } from "react-leaflet";
import Marker from 'react-leaflet-enhanced-marker'
class MarkerExample extends Component {
state = {
center: [32, -97],
zoom: 6,
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<Map center={this.state.center} zoom={this.state.zoom}>
<TileLayer
attribution='&copy <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
url="https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
/>
<Marker
icon={'Test Marker Here'}
position={this.state.center}
/>
</Map>
</div>
);
}
}
Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Marker using static React Component
class ReactComponent extends Component {
render() {
const markerStyle = {
backgroundColor: "blue",
color: "white",
display: "flex",
justifyContent: "center",
width: "50px",
height: "50px",
borderRadius: "50px",
alignItems: "center"
};
return <div style={markerStyle}>Marker</div>;
}
}
class MapExample extends Component {
state = {
center: [32, -97],
zoom: 6
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<Map center={this.state.center} zoom={this.state.zoom}>
<TileLayer
attribution='&copy <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
url="https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
/>
<Marker icon={<ReactComponent/>} position={this.state.center} />
</Map>
</div>
);
}
}
Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Image markers
import img from './imagePath'
class MapExample extends Component {
state = {
center: [32, -97],
zoom: 6
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<Map center={this.state.center} zoom={this.state.zoom}>
<TileLayer
attribution='&copy <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
url="https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png"
/>
<Marker icon={<img src={img} style={{width:'100'}} />} position={this.state.center} />
</Map>
</div>
);
}
}