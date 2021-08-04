This library will help render dynamic markers on Leaflet Map. The marker can be :-

A simple String

A React Component

An Image

It works with any stable version of react-leaflet 1.x.x and 2.x.x.

How to use :

Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Marker using plain text

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { Map , TileLayer } from "react-leaflet" ; import Marker from 'react-leaflet-enhanced-marker' class MarkerExample extends Component { state = { center : [ 32 , -97 ], zoom : 6 , }; render() { return ( <div> <Map center={this.state.center} zoom={this.state.zoom}> <TileLayer attribution='&copy <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' url="https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" /> <Marker icon={'Test Marker Here'} position={this.state.center} /> </Map> </div> ); } }

Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Marker using static React Component

class ReactComponent extends Component { render() { const markerStyle = { backgroundColor : "blue" , color : "white" , display : "flex" , justifyContent : "center" , width : "50px" , height : "50px" , borderRadius : "50px" , alignItems : "center" }; return < div style = {markerStyle} > Marker </ div > ; } } class MapExample extends Component { state = { center : [ 32 , -97 ], zoom : 6 }; render() { return ( <div> <Map center={this.state.center} zoom={this.state.zoom}> <TileLayer attribution='&copy <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' url="https://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" /> <Marker icon={<ReactComponent/>} position={this.state.center} /> </Map> </div> ); } }

Using react-leaflet-enhanced-marker to render Image markers