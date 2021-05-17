React component build on top of React-Leaflet that integrate leaflet-draw feature.
npm install react-leaflet-draw
First, include leaflet-draw styles in your project
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet.draw/1.0.4/leaflet.draw.css"/>
or by including
node_modules/leaflet-draw/dist/leaflet.draw.css
You might need to add one more rule missing in the current css:
.sr-only {
display: none;
}
It's important to wrap EditControl component into FeatureGroup component from
react-leaflet.
The elements you draw will be added to this FeatureGroup layer, when you hit edit button only items in this layer will be edited.
import { Map, TileLayer, FeatureGroup, Circle } from 'react-leaflet';
import { EditControl } from "react-leaflet-draw"
const Component = () => (
<FeatureGroup>
<EditControl
position='topright'
onEdited={this._onEditPath}
onCreated={this._onCreate}
onDeleted={this._onDeleted}
draw={{
rectangle: false
}}
/>
<Circle center={[51.51, -0.06]} radius={200} />
</FeatureGroup>
);
For more details on how to use this plugin check the example.
You can pass more options on draw object, this informations can be found here
|name
|type
|description
|position
|string
|control group position
|draw
|object
|enable/disable draw controls
|edit
|object
|enable/disable edit controls
|onEdited
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:edited event
|onCreated
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:created event
|onDeleted
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:deleted event
|onMounted
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:mounted event
|onEditStart
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:editstart event
|onEditStop
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:editstop event
|onDeleteStart
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:deletestart event
|onDeleteStop
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:deletestop event
|onDrawStart
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:drawstart event
|onDrawStop
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:drawstop event
|onDrawVertex
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:drawvertex event
|onEditMove
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:editmove event
|onEditResize
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:editresize event
|onEditVertex
|function
|hook to leaflet-draw's
draw:editvertex event