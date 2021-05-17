openbase logo
react-leaflet-draw

by Alexandre Rieux
0.19.8

React component for leaflet-draw on top of react-leaflet

18.8K

174

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Leaflet-Draw

React component build on top of React-Leaflet that integrate leaflet-draw feature.

Install

npm install react-leaflet-draw

Getting started

First, include leaflet-draw styles in your project

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet.draw/1.0.4/leaflet.draw.css"/>

or by including

node_modules/leaflet-draw/dist/leaflet.draw.css

You might need to add one more rule missing in the current css:

  .sr-only {
    display: none;
  }

It's important to wrap EditControl component into FeatureGroup component from react-leaflet. The elements you draw will be added to this FeatureGroup layer, when you hit edit button only items in this layer will be edited.

import { Map, TileLayer, FeatureGroup, Circle } from 'react-leaflet';
import { EditControl } from "react-leaflet-draw"

const Component = () => (
  <FeatureGroup>
    <EditControl
      position='topright'
      onEdited={this._onEditPath}
      onCreated={this._onCreate}
      onDeleted={this._onDeleted}
      draw={{
        rectangle: false
      }}
    />
    <Circle center={[51.51, -0.06]} radius={200} />
  </FeatureGroup>
);

For more details on how to use this plugin check the example.

You can pass more options on draw object, this informations can be found here

EditControl API

Props

nametypedescription
positionstringcontrol group position
drawobject enable/disable draw controls
editobject enable/disable edit controls
onEditedfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:edited event
onCreatedfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:created event
onDeletedfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:deleted event
onMountedfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:mounted event
onEditStartfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:editstart event
onEditStopfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:editstop event
onDeleteStartfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:deletestart event
onDeleteStopfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:deletestop event
onDrawStartfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:drawstart event
onDrawStopfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:drawstop event
onDrawVertexfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:drawvertex event
onEditMovefunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:editmove event
onEditResizefunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:editresize event
onEditVertexfunctionhook to leaflet-draw's draw:editvertex event

