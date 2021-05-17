React component build on top of React-Leaflet that integrate leaflet-draw feature.

Install

npm install react-leaflet-draw

Getting started

First, include leaflet-draw styles in your project

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/leaflet.draw/1.0.4/leaflet.draw.css" />

or by including

node_modules/leaflet-draw/dist/leaflet .draw .css

You might need to add one more rule missing in the current css:

.sr-only { display : none; }

It's important to wrap EditControl component into FeatureGroup component from react-leaflet . The elements you draw will be added to this FeatureGroup layer, when you hit edit button only items in this layer will be edited.

import { Map , TileLayer, FeatureGroup, Circle } from 'react-leaflet' ; import { EditControl } from "react-leaflet-draw" const Component = () => ( <FeatureGroup> <EditControl position='topright' onEdited={this._onEditPath} onCreated={this._onCreate} onDeleted={this._onDeleted} draw={{ rectangle: false }} /> <Circle center={[51.51, -0.06]} radius={200} /> </FeatureGroup> );

For more details on how to use this plugin check the example.

You can pass more options on draw object, this informations can be found here

EditControl API

Props