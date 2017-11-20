openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rld

react-leaflet-div-icon

by Joel
1.1.0 (see all)

marker that will use children as the content if the marker.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-leaflet-div-icon

This extends the L.DivIcon class for react-leaflet. It allows a user to render some jsx onto the map, and control its position via the position prop.

##Installation

npm install --save react-leaflet-div-icon

##Options

props are pass directly to DivIcon and Marker.

##Usage

make sure to edit the default .leaflet-div-icon class from its default back border, white background when using this.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Map, TileLayer, Marker, Popup } from 'react-leaflet';
import DivIcon from 'react-leaflet-div-icon';
export default class UserLocationExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    this.state = {
      hasLocation: false,
      latlng: {
        lat: 51.505,
        lng: -0.09,
      },
    };
  }

  handleClick() {
    this.refs.map.leafletElement.locate();
  }

  handleLocationFound(e) {
    this.setState({
      hasLocation: true,
      latlng: e.latlng,
    });
  }

  render() {
    const marker = this.state.hasLocation
      ? (
        <DivIcon position={this.state.latlng}>
          <svg className="user-location" viewBox="0 0 120 120" version="1.1"
            xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
            <circle cx="60" cy="60" r="50"/>
          </svg>
        </DivIcon>
      )
      : null;

    return (
      <Map
        center={this.state.latlng}
        length={4}
        onClick={::this.handleClick}
        onLocationfound={::this.handleLocationFound}
        ref='map'
        zoom={13}>
        <TileLayer
          attribution='&copy; <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
          url='http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
        />
        {marker}
      </Map>
    );
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial