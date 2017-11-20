This extends the L.DivIcon class for react-leaflet. It allows a user to render some jsx onto the map, and control its position via the
position prop.
##Installation
npm install --save react-leaflet-div-icon
##Options
props are pass directly to DivIcon and Marker.
##Usage
make sure to edit the default
.leaflet-div-icon class from its default back border, white background when using this.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Map, TileLayer, Marker, Popup } from 'react-leaflet';
import DivIcon from 'react-leaflet-div-icon';
export default class UserLocationExample extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
hasLocation: false,
latlng: {
lat: 51.505,
lng: -0.09,
},
};
}
handleClick() {
this.refs.map.leafletElement.locate();
}
handleLocationFound(e) {
this.setState({
hasLocation: true,
latlng: e.latlng,
});
}
render() {
const marker = this.state.hasLocation
? (
<DivIcon position={this.state.latlng}>
<svg className="user-location" viewBox="0 0 120 120" version="1.1"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<circle cx="60" cy="60" r="50"/>
</svg>
</DivIcon>
)
: null;
return (
<Map
center={this.state.latlng}
length={4}
onClick={::this.handleClick}
onLocationfound={::this.handleLocationFound}
ref='map'
zoom={13}>
<TileLayer
attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
url='http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
/>
{marker}
</Map>
);
}
}