react-leaflet-cluster-layer

by OpenGov
0.0.3 (see all)

A custom layer for react-leaflet that makes plotting and clustering react components simple

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-leaflet-cluster-layer

react-leaflet-cluster-layer provides a simple <ClusterLayer /> component for plotting React components as markers and clusters in a react-leaflet map.

A screenshot of a cluster on a leaflet map

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Map, Marker, Popup, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import ClusterLayer from 'react-leaflet-cluster-layer';

const position = { lng: -122.673447, lat: 45.522558 };
const markers = [
  {
    position: { lng: -122.673447, lat: 45.5225581 },
    text: 'Voodoo Doughnut',
  },
  {
    position: { lng: -122.6781446, lat: 45.5225512 },
    text: 'Bailey\'s Taproom',
  },
  {
    position: { lng: -122.67535700000002, lat: 45.5192743 },
    text: 'Barista'
  }
];

class ExampleClusterComponent extends React.Component {

  render() {
    const style = {
      border: 'solid 2px darkgrey',
      borderRadius: '8px',
      backgroundColor: 'white',
      padding: '1em',
      textAlign: 'center'
    };
    const cluster = this.props.cluster;

    if (cluster.markers.length == 1) {
      return (
        <div style={style} >{cluster.markers[0].text}</div>
      );
    }

    return (
      <div style={style}>{cluster.markers.length} items</div>
    );
  }

}

const map = (
  <Map center={position} zoom={13}>
    <ClusterLayer
      markers={markers}
      clusterComponent={ExampleClusterComponent} />
    <TileLayer
      url='http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
      attribution='&copy; <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
    />
  </Map>
);

render(map, document.getElementById('app'));

API

The ClusterLayer component takes the following props:

  • markers: an array of objects that expose the properties defined in the Marker type
  • clusterComponent: (required) the React component to be rendered for each marker and cluster, this component will receive the following props
    • cluster: a Cluster object, as defined by the Cluster Flow type
    • style: a style object for positioning
    • map: the Leaflet map object from the react-leaflet MapLayer
    • ...propsForClusters: the component will also receive the properties of propsForClusters as props
  • propsForClusters: props to pass on to marker and cluster components
  • gridSize: optional prop to control how bounds of clusters expand while being generated (default: 60)
  • minClusterSize: optional prop to enforce a minimum cluster size (default: 2)

Example

To try the example:

  1. Clone this repository
  2. run npm install in the root of your cloned repository
  3. run npm run example
  4. Visit localhost:8000

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

react-leaflet-cluster-layer is MIT licensed.

See LICENSE.md for details.

