react-leaflet-cluster-layer provides a simple
<ClusterLayer /> component for plotting React components as markers and clusters in a
react-leaflet map.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Map, Marker, Popup, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet';
import ClusterLayer from 'react-leaflet-cluster-layer';
const position = { lng: -122.673447, lat: 45.522558 };
const markers = [
{
position: { lng: -122.673447, lat: 45.5225581 },
text: 'Voodoo Doughnut',
},
{
position: { lng: -122.6781446, lat: 45.5225512 },
text: 'Bailey\'s Taproom',
},
{
position: { lng: -122.67535700000002, lat: 45.5192743 },
text: 'Barista'
}
];
class ExampleClusterComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const style = {
border: 'solid 2px darkgrey',
borderRadius: '8px',
backgroundColor: 'white',
padding: '1em',
textAlign: 'center'
};
const cluster = this.props.cluster;
if (cluster.markers.length == 1) {
return (
<div style={style} >{cluster.markers[0].text}</div>
);
}
return (
<div style={style}>{cluster.markers.length} items</div>
);
}
}
const map = (
<Map center={position} zoom={13}>
<ClusterLayer
markers={markers}
clusterComponent={ExampleClusterComponent} />
<TileLayer
url='http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png'
attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
/>
</Map>
);
render(map, document.getElementById('app'));
The
ClusterLayer component takes the following props:
markers: an array of objects that expose the properties defined in the
Marker type
clusterComponent: (required) the React component to be rendered for each marker and cluster, this component will receive the following props
cluster: a
Cluster object, as defined by the Cluster Flow type
style: a style object for positioning
map: the Leaflet map object from the
react-leaflet
MapLayer
...propsForClusters: the component will also receive the properties of
propsForClusters as props
propsForClusters: props to pass on to marker and cluster components
gridSize: optional prop to control how bounds of clusters expand while being generated (default: 60)
minClusterSize: optional prop to enforce a minimum cluster size (default: 2)
To try the example:
npm install in the root of your cloned repository
npm run example
See CONTRIBUTING.md
react-leaflet-cluster-layer is MIT licensed.
See LICENSE.md for details.