react-leaflet-cluster-layer provides a simple <ClusterLayer /> component for plotting React components as markers and clusters in a react-leaflet map.

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { Map , Marker, Popup, TileLayer } from 'react-leaflet' ; import ClusterLayer from 'react-leaflet-cluster-layer' ; const position = { lng : -122.673447 , lat : 45.522558 }; const markers = [ { position : { lng : -122.673447 , lat : 45.5225581 }, text : 'Voodoo Doughnut' , }, { position : { lng : -122.6781446 , lat : 45.5225512 }, text : 'Bailey\'s Taproom' , }, { position : { lng : -122.67535700000002 , lat : 45.5192743 }, text : 'Barista' } ]; class ExampleClusterComponent extends React . Component { render() { const style = { border : 'solid 2px darkgrey' , borderRadius : '8px' , backgroundColor : 'white' , padding : '1em' , textAlign : 'center' }; const cluster = this .props.cluster; if (cluster.markers.length == 1 ) { return ( < div style = {style} > {cluster.markers[0].text} </ div > ); } return ( < div style = {style} > {cluster.markers.length} items </ div > ); } } const map = ( <Map center={position} zoom={13}> <ClusterLayer markers={markers} clusterComponent={ExampleClusterComponent} /> <TileLayer url='http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' attribution='© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' /> </Map> ); render(map, document.getElementById('app'));

API

The ClusterLayer component takes the following props:

markers : an array of objects that expose the properties defined in the Marker type

: an array of objects that expose the properties defined in the type clusterComponent : (required) the React component to be rendered for each marker and cluster, this component will receive the following props cluster : a Cluster object, as defined by the Cluster Flow type style : a style object for positioning map : the Leaflet map object from the react-leaflet MapLayer ...propsForClusters : the component will also receive the properties of propsForClusters as props

: (required) the React component to be rendered for each marker and cluster, this component will receive the following props propsForClusters : props to pass on to marker and cluster components

: props to pass on to marker and cluster components gridSize : optional prop to control how bounds of clusters expand while being generated (default: 60)

: optional prop to control how bounds of clusters expand while being generated (default: 60) minClusterSize : optional prop to enforce a minimum cluster size (default: 2)

Example

To try the example:

Clone this repository run npm install in the root of your cloned repository run npm run example Visit localhost:8000

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

react-leaflet-cluster-layer is MIT licensed.

See LICENSE.md for details.