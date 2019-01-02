Demo of the Leaflet AntPath
Original plugin
Now supporting react-leaflet version 2!
Want to help? Open a issue or make a PR!
Also, see the guide on how to contribute.
Via NPM:
npm install leaflet-ant-path react-leaflet-ant-path
Or Yarn
yarn add leaflet-ant-path react-leaflet-ant-path
The AntPath component is exported by default:
import AntPath from "react-leaflet-ant-path";
// ...
<AntPath positions={latLngs} options={antPathOptions} />
On this version you now can use diferent vector other than polyline, passing the factory to the option.use. Currently tested support:
// Using a polygon
const antPolygon = antPath([
[51.509, -0.08],
[51.503, -0.06],
[51.51, -0.047]
], { use: L.polygon, fillColor: "red" });
// Using a circle
const antCircle = antPath(
[51.508, -0.11],
{
use: L.circle
color: 'red',
fillColor: '#f03',
fillOpacity: 0.5,
radius: 500
}
);
// Using a curve (Leaflet.curve plugin)
const antCurve = antPath([
"M",
[50.54136296522163, 28.520507812500004],
"C",
[52.214338608258224, 28.564453125000004],
[48.45835188280866, 33.57421875000001],
[50.680797145321655, 33.83789062500001],
"V",
[48.40003249610685],
"L",
[47.45839225859763, 31.201171875],
[48.40003249610685, 28.564453125000004],
"Z"
],
{use: L.curve, color: "red", fill: true })
The same as the original plugin.
|name
|type
|example
|description
|latlngs
|L.LatLng[] or Array[number, number]
|[ [0, 10], [-20, 0], ... ]
|A path (depends on vector used, default as in polyline constructor )
|options
|Object
|{color: 'red', weight: 5, ...}
|Same as the vector choosen (default to polyline ) plus the extra options bellow
|options.use
|Vector Layer factory
|Vector to use (default to L.polyline)
|The vector to enhance with the ant-path animation (check the compatibilty)
|options.paused
|boolean
|true/false
|Starts with the animation paused (default: false)
|options.reverse
|boolean
|true/false
|Defines if the flow follows or not the path order
|options.hardwareAccelerated
|boolean
|true/false
|Makes the animation run with hardware acceleration (default: false)
|options.pulseColor
|string
|#FF00FF
|Adds a color to the dashed flux (default: 'white')
|options.delay
|string
|120
|Add a delay to the animation flux (default: 400)
|options.dashArray
|[number, number] or string
|[15, 30]
|The size of the animated dashes (default: "10, 20"). See also the pattern
This project is under the MIT LICENSE