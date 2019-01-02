openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rla

react-leaflet-ant-path

by Rubens Pinheiro
1.1.0 (see all)

The port of the leaflet-ant-path plugin to the react-leaflet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

370

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Leaflet Ant Path

A port of Leaflet AntPath for React Leaflet

Demo of the Leaflet AntPath
Original plugin

Now supporting react-leaflet version 2!

Contributing

Want to help? Open a issue or make a PR!
Also, see the guide on how to contribute.

Installing

Via NPM:

 npm install leaflet-ant-path react-leaflet-ant-path

Or Yarn

 yarn add leaflet-ant-path react-leaflet-ant-path

Requirements

Using the plugin

The AntPath component is exported by default: 

    import AntPath from "react-leaflet-ant-path";

    // ...
    <AntPath positions={latLngs} options={antPathOptions} />

Update: Using more Vectors

On this version you now can use diferent vector other than polyline, passing the factory to the option.use. Currently tested support:

// Using a polygon
const antPolygon = antPath([
  [51.509, -0.08],
  [51.503, -0.06],
  [51.51, -0.047]
], { use: L.polygon, fillColor: "red" });

// Using a circle
const antCircle = antPath(
  [51.508, -0.11],
  {
    use: L.circle
    color: 'red',
    fillColor: '#f03',
    fillOpacity: 0.5,
    radius: 500
  }
);

// Using a curve (Leaflet.curve plugin)
const antCurve = antPath([
  "M",
  [50.54136296522163, 28.520507812500004],
  
  "C",
  [52.214338608258224, 28.564453125000004],
  [48.45835188280866, 33.57421875000001],
  [50.680797145321655, 33.83789062500001],
  
  "V",
  [48.40003249610685],
  
  "L",
  [47.45839225859763, 31.201171875],
  [48.40003249610685, 28.564453125000004],
  
  "Z"
  ],
  {use: L.curve, color: "red", fill: true })

Parameters

The same as the original plugin.

nametypeexampledescription
latlngsL.LatLng[] or Array[number, number][ [0, 10], [-20, 0], ... ]A path (depends on vector used, default as in polyline constructor )
optionsObject{color: 'red', weight: 5, ...}Same as the vector choosen (default to polyline ) plus the extra options bellow
options.useVector Layer factoryVector to use (default to L.polyline)The vector to enhance with the ant-path animation (check the compatibilty)
options.pausedbooleantrue/falseStarts with the animation paused (default: false)
options.reversebooleantrue/falseDefines if the flow follows or not the path order
options.hardwareAcceleratedbooleantrue/falseMakes the animation run with hardware acceleration (default: false)
options.pulseColorstring#FF00FFAdds a color to the dashed flux (default: 'white')
options.delaystring120Add a delay to the animation flux (default: 400)
options.dashArray[number, number] or string[15, 30]The size of the animated dashes (default: "10, 20"). See also the pattern

License

This project is under the MIT LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial