React Leaflet Ant Path

A port of Leaflet AntPath for React Leaflet

Demo of the Leaflet AntPath

Original plugin

Now supporting react-leaflet version 2!

Contributing

Want to help? Open a issue or make a PR!

Also, see the guide on how to contribute.

Installing

Via NPM:

npm install leaflet-ant- path react-leaflet-ant- path

Or Yarn

yarn add leaflet-ant- path react-leaflet-ant- path

Requirements

Using the plugin

The AntPath component is exported by default:

import AntPath from "react-leaflet-ant-path" ; < AntPath positions = {latLngs} options = {antPathOptions} />

On this version you now can use diferent vector other than polyline, passing the factory to the option.use. Currently tested support:

const antPolygon = antPath([ [ 51.509 , -0.08 ], [ 51.503 , -0.06 ], [ 51.51 , -0.047 ] ], { use : L.polygon, fillColor : "red" }); const antCircle = antPath( [ 51.508 , -0.11 ], { use : L.circle color : 'red' , fillColor : '#f03' , fillOpacity : 0.5 , radius : 500 } ); const antCurve = antPath([ "M" , [ 50.54136296522163 , 28.520507812500004 ], "C" , [ 52.214338608258224 , 28.564453125000004 ], [ 48.45835188280866 , 33.57421875000001 ], [ 50.680797145321655 , 33.83789062500001 ], "V" , [ 48.40003249610685 ], "L" , [ 47.45839225859763 , 31.201171875 ], [ 48.40003249610685 , 28.564453125000004 ], "Z" ], { use : L.curve, color : "red" , fill : true })

Parameters

The same as the original plugin.

name type example description latlngs L.LatLng[] or Array[number, number] [ [0, 10], [-20, 0], ... ] A path (depends on vector used, default as in polyline constructor ) options Object {color: 'red', weight: 5, ...} Same as the vector choosen (default to polyline ) plus the extra options bellow options.use Vector Layer factory Vector to use (default to L.polyline) The vector to enhance with the ant-path animation (check the compatibilty) options.paused boolean true/false Starts with the animation paused (default: false) options.reverse boolean true/false Defines if the flow follows or not the path order options.hardwareAccelerated boolean true/false Makes the animation run with hardware acceleration (default: false) options.pulseColor string #FF00FF Adds a color to the dashed flux (default: 'white') options.delay string 120 Add a delay to the animation flux (default: 400) options.dashArray [number, number] or string [15, 30] The size of the animated dashes (default: "10, 20"). See also the pattern

License

This project is under the MIT LICENSE