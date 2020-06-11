react-lazy-with-preload wraps the
React.lazy() API and adds the ability to preload the component before it is rendered for the first time.
npm install react-lazy-with-preload
Before:
import { lazy, Suspense } from "react";
const OtherComponent = lazy(() => import("./OtherComponent"));
After:
import { Suspense } from "react";
import lazy from "react-lazy-with-preload";
const OtherComponent = lazy(() => import("./OtherComponent"));
// ...
OtherComponent.preload();
To preload a component before it is rendered for the first time, the component that is returned from
lazy() has a
preload function attached that you can invoke.
preload() returns a
Promise that you can wait on if needed. The promise is idempotent, meaning that
preload() will return the same
Promise instance if called multiple times.
For more information about React code-splitting,
React.lazy and
React.Suspense, see https://reactjs.org/docs/code-splitting.html.
For example, if you need to load a component when a button is pressed, you could start preloading the component when the user hovers over the button:
function SomeComponent() {
const { showOtherComponent, setShowOtherComponent } = useState(false);
return (
<div>
<Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
{showOtherComponent && <OtherComponent />}
</Suspense>
<button
onClick={() => setShowOtherComponent(true)}
// This component will be needed soon. Let's preload it!
onMouseOver={() => OtherComponent.preload()}
>
Click me to render OtherComponent
</button>
</div>
);
}
Inspired by the preload behavior of react-loadable.