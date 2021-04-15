The easy way to use SVG sprite-sheets

react-lazy-svg is a simple way to use SVGs with the performance benefits of a sprite-sheet and svg css styling possibilities. Without bloating the bundle. It automatically creates a sprite-sheet for all used SVGs on the client but also provides a function to create a server side rendered sprite-sheet for icons used in the first paint.

Usage

npm install --save react-lazy-svg

Wrap the App with the contextProvider and provide a function to resolve SVG strings by URL. If you are using server side rendering you should also call initOnClient() to hydrate the sprite sheet context.

import { SpriteContextProvider, initOnClient. Icon } from 'react-lazy-svg'; import icon1 from './icon1.svg'; const loadSVG = async (url: string) => { return await (await fetch(url)).text(); }; initOnClient(); const Root = () => ( <SpriteContextProvider loadSVG={loadSVG}> <Icon url={icon1} className="icon"></Icon> <Icon url={icon1} className="icon red"></Icon> </SpriteContextProvider> );

On the server the SVG resolver function could look like this, and load the svg contents from the file system.