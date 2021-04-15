The easy way to use SVG sprite-sheets
react-lazy-svg is a simple way to use SVGs with the performance benefits of a sprite-sheet and svg css styling possibilities. Without bloating the bundle. It automatically creates a sprite-sheet for all used SVGs on the client but also provides a function to create a server side rendered sprite-sheet for icons used in the first paint.
npm install --save react-lazy-svg
Wrap the App with the contextProvider and provide a function to resolve SVG
strings by URL. If you are using server side rendering you should also call
initOnClient() to hydrate the sprite sheet context.
import { SpriteContextProvider, initOnClient. Icon } from 'react-lazy-svg';
import icon1 from './icon1.svg';
const loadSVG = async (url: string) => {
return await (await fetch(url)).text();
};
initOnClient();
const Root = () => (
<SpriteContextProvider loadSVG={loadSVG}>
<Icon url={icon1} className="icon"></Icon>
<Icon url={icon1} className="icon red"></Icon>
</SpriteContextProvider>
);
On the server the SVG resolver function could look like this, and load the svg contents from the file system.
const svgIconFiles = new Map<string, string>();
export const readSvg = async (url: string) => {
if (svgIconFiles.has(url)) {
return svgIconFiles.get(url);
}
const readFile = promisify(fs.readFile);
const cdnBase = 'http://localhost:3001/static/media/';
if (url.startsWith(cdnBase)) {
url = path.join(
process.cwd(),
url.replace(cdnBase, './build/public/static/media/'),
);
}
// ignore external assets on server side
if (!url.startsWith('http')) {
const svgString = await readFile(url, { encoding: 'utf8' });
svgIconFiles.set(url, svgString);
return svgString;
}
return undefined;
};