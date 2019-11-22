Load low resolution/ placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.
The package is available on npm.
npm i -s react-lazy-progressive-image
Just like
react-progressive-image this component expects exactly one child which has to be a function.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import LazyImage from "react-lazy-progressive-image";
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<LazyImage
placeholder={"http://example.com/placeholder.png"}
src={"http://example.com/src.png"}
>
{(src, loading, isVisible) => <img src={src} />}
</LazyImage>
);
}
}
The child which is a function will have access to
src,
loading and
isVisible values as arguments and the user can decide how to use those values to render image styles. (This pattern is called render props or children props pattern)
|Render prop
|Description
|Type
|Values
|src
|The src of the image being rendered
|String
|Initially points to the placeholder image, then loads image and will then point to the source image
|loading
|Whether the image is currently being loaded
|Boolean
|true/false
|isVisible
|Whether the image is currently visible in the page. This is managed by
react-visibility-sensor
|Boolean
|true/false
|visibilitySensorProps
|Props to pass to
react-visibility-sensor . Handy for
partialVisibility
|Object
undefined or
{}
You can use
styled-components, to transition an image from the placeholder when the image has loaded.
You can use the
render props as mentioned above and then use it to animate the
opacity of the image from
0.2 to
1 when the image is loaded. This is , of course, a basic example. But you can use this logic to create more powerful animations.
For eg :
import React, { Component } from "react";
import styled from "styled-components";
import LazyImage from "react-lazy-progressive-image";
const Image = styled.img`
height: 450px;
width: 800px;
margin-top: 200px;
display: block;
transition: all 0.25s ease;
opacity: ${props => (props.loading ? 0.2 : 1)};
`;
class Usage extends Component {
render() {
return (
<LazyImage
src={"/assets/imageURL"}
placeholder={"/assets/placeholderURL"}
>
{(src, loading) => <Image src={src} loading={loading} />}
</LazyImage>
);
}
}
A good amount of code has been taken from react-progressive-image, the additions being the usage of react-visibility-sensor to check if there is a need to load the image and making sure that the image doesn't load in advance when it's not really needed.