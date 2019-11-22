openbase logo
rlp

react-lazy-progressive-image

by Bhargav Ponnapalli
1.5.5 (see all)

React Progressive images with Lazy loading ⚡

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Lazy Load

Readme

react-lazy-progressive-image

Load low resolution/ placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

npm npm Build Status

⚡ Why?

Load low resolution/ placeholder image first and then load the actual image lazily when it's in the viewport.

⚡ Installation

The package is available on npm.

npm i -s react-lazy-progressive-image

⚡ Usage

Just like react-progressive-image this component expects exactly one child which has to be a function.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import LazyImage from "react-lazy-progressive-image";

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <LazyImage
        placeholder={"http://example.com/placeholder.png"}
        src={"http://example.com/src.png"}
      >
        {(src, loading, isVisible) => <img src={src} />}
      </LazyImage>
    );
  }
}

The child which is a function will have access to src, loading and isVisible values as arguments and the user can decide how to use those values to render image styles. (This pattern is called render props or children props pattern)

Render propDescriptionTypeValues
srcThe src of the image being renderedStringInitially points to the placeholder image, then loads image and will then point to the source image
loadingWhether the image is currently being loadedBooleantrue/false
isVisibleWhether the image is currently visible in the page. This is managed by react-visibility-sensorBooleantrue/false
visibilitySensorPropsProps to pass to react-visibility-sensor . Handy for partialVisibilityObjectundefined or {}

Example usage with styled-components

You can use styled-components, to transition an image from the placeholder when the image has loaded. You can use the render props as mentioned above and then use it to animate the opacity of the image from 0.2 to 1 when the image is loaded. This is , of course, a basic example. But you can use this logic to create more powerful animations.

For eg :

import React, { Component } from "react";
import styled from "styled-components";
import LazyImage from "react-lazy-progressive-image";

const Image = styled.img`
  height: 450px;
  width: 800px;
  margin-top: 200px;
  display: block;
  transition: all 0.25s ease;
  opacity: ${props => (props.loading ? 0.2 : 1)};
`;

class Usage extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <LazyImage
        src={"/assets/imageURL"}
        placeholder={"/assets/placeholderURL"}
      >
        {(src, loading) => <Image src={src} loading={loading} />}
      </LazyImage>
    );
  }
}

How was this package made 🔧

A good amount of code has been taken from react-progressive-image, the additions being the usage of react-visibility-sensor to check if there is a need to load the image and making sure that the image doesn't load in advance when it's not really needed.

✊ Improvements in the roadmap

  • Unit tests
  • Integration tests
  • Suspense integration
  • More tests

🙏 Credits

  1. Formidable Labs
  2. Josh Johnston

