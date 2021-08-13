React Component to lazy load images and other components/elements. Supports IntersectionObserver and includes a HOC to track window scroll position to improve performance.
"An easy-to-use performant solution to lazy load images in React"
LazyLoadImage and
LazyLoadComponent) and a HOC (
trackWindowScroll) which adds scroll position tracking to any component you wish.
beforeLoad and
afterLoad events.
debounce and
throttle included by default and configurable.
# Yarn
$ yarn add react-lazy-load-image-component
# NPM
$ npm i --save react-lazy-load-image-component
LazyLoadImage usage
import React from 'react';
import { LazyLoadImage } from 'react-lazy-load-image-component';
const MyImage = ({ image }) => (
<div>
<LazyLoadImage
alt={image.alt}
height={image.height}
src={image.src} // use normal <img> attributes as props
width={image.width} />
<span>{image.caption}</span>
</div>
);
export default MyImage;
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|afterLoad
Function
|Function called after the image has been completely loaded.
|beforeLoad
Function
|Function called right before the placeholder is replaced with the image element.
|delayMethod
String
throttle
|Method from lodash to use to delay the scroll/resize events. It can be
throttle or
debounce.
|delayTime
Number
|300
|Time in ms sent to the delayMethod.
|effect
String
|Name of the effect to use. Please, read next section with an explanation on how to use them.
|placeholder
ReactClass
<span>
|React element to use as a placeholder.
|placeholderSrc
String
|Image src to display while the image is not visible or loaded.
|threshold
Number
|100
|Threshold in pixels. So the image starts loading before it appears in the viewport.
|useIntersectionObserver
Boolean
|true
|Whether to use browser's IntersectionObserver when available.
|visibleByDefault
Boolean
|false
|Whether the image must be visible from the beginning.
|wrapperClassName
String
|In some occasions (for example, when using a placeholderSrc) a wrapper span tag is rendered. This prop allows setting a class to that element.
|wrapperProps
Object
|null
|Props that should be passed to the wrapper span when it is rendered (for example, when using placeholderSrc or effect)
|...
|Any other image attribute
LazyLoadImage includes several effects ready to be used, they are useful to add visual candy to your application, but are completely optional in case you don't need them or want to implement you own effect.
They rely on CSS and the corresponding CSS file must be imported:
import React from 'react';
import { LazyLoadImage } from 'react-lazy-load-image-component';
import 'react-lazy-load-image-component/src/effects/blur.css';
const MyImage = ({ image }) => (
<LazyLoadImage
alt={image.alt}
effect="blur"
src={image.src} />
);
The current available effects are:
blur: renders a blurred image based on
placeholderSrc and transitions to a non-blurred one when the image specified in the src is loaded.
black-and-white: renders a black and white image based on
placeholderSrc and transitions to a colorful image when the image specified in the src is loaded.
opacity: renders a blank space and transitions to full opacity when the image is loaded.
LazyLoadComponent usage
import React from 'react';
import { LazyLoadComponent } from 'react-lazy-load-image-component';
import { ArticleContent, ArticleComments } from 'my-app';
const Article = ({ articleId }) => (
<div>
<ArticleContent id={articleId} />
<LazyLoadComponent>
<ArticleComments id={articleId} />
</LazyLoadComponent>
</div>
);
export default Article;
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|afterLoad
Function
|Function called after the component has been rendered.
|beforeLoad
Function
|Function called right before the component is rendered.
|delayMethod
String
throttle
|Method from lodash to use to delay the scroll/resize events. It can be
throttle or
debounce.
|delayTime
Number
|300
|Time in ms sent to the delayMethod from lodash.
|placeholder
ReactClass
<span>
|React element to use as a placeholder.
|threshold
Number
|100
|Threshold in pixels. So the component starts loading before it appears in the viewport.
|useIntersectionObserver
Boolean
|true
|Whether to use browser's IntersectionObserver when available.
|visibleByDefault
Boolean
|false
|Whether the component must be visible from the beginning.
trackWindowScroll HOC to improve performance
When you have many elements to lazy load in the same page, you might get poor performance because each one is listening to the scroll/resize events. In that case, it's better to wrap the deepest common parent of those components with a HOC to track those events (
trackWindowScroll).
For example, if we have an
App which renders a
Gallery, we would wrap the
Gallery component with the HOC.
import React from 'react';
import { LazyLoadImage, trackWindowScroll }
from 'react-lazy-load-image-component';
const Gallery = ({ images, scrollPosition }) => (
<div>
{images.map((image) =>
<LazyLoadImage
key={image.key}
alt={image.alt}
height={image.height}
// Make sure to pass down the scrollPosition,
// this will be used by the component to know
// whether it must track the scroll position or not
scrollPosition={scrollPosition}
src={image.src}
width={image.width} />
)}
</div>
);
// Wrap Gallery with trackWindowScroll HOC so it receives
// a scrollPosition prop to pass down to the images
export default trackWindowScroll(Gallery);
You must set the prop
scrollPosition to the lazy load components. This way, they will know the scroll/resize events are tracked by a parent component and will not subscribe to them.
LazyLoadImage
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|scrollPosition
Object
|Object containing
x and
y with the curent window scroll position. Required.
|afterLoad
Function
|Function called after the image has been rendered.
|beforeLoad
Function
|Function called right before the image is rendered.
|placeholder
ReactClass
<span>
|React element to use as a placeholder.
|threshold
Number
|100
|Threshold in pixels. So the image starts loading before it appears in the viewport.
|visibleByDefault
Boolean
|false
|Whether the image must be visible from the beginning.
|wrapperProps
Object
|null
|Props that should be passed to the wrapper span when it is rendered (for example, when using placeholderSrc or effect)
|...
|Any other image attribute
Component wrapped with
trackWindowScroll (in the example,
Gallery)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|delayMethod
String
throttle
|Method from lodash to use to delay the scroll/resize events. It can be
throttle or
debounce.
|delayTime
Number
|300
|Time in ms sent to the delayMethod from lodash.
|useIntersectionObserver
Boolean
|true
|Whether to use browser's IntersectionObserver when available.
Notice you can do the same replacing
LazyLoadImage with
LazyLoadComponent.
visibleByDefault?
The prop
visibleByDefault makes the LazyLoadImage to behave like a normal
<img>. Why is it useful, then?
Imagine you are going to lazy-load an image you have already loaded in the same page. In that case, there is no need to lazy-load it because it's already stored in the cache of the user's browser. You can directly display it.
Maybe the following code snippet will make it more clear:
import React from 'react';
import { LazyLoadImage, trackWindowScroll }
from 'react-lazy-load-image-component';
const Gallery = ({ images, scrollPosition }) => (
<div>
// We are loading landscape.jpg here
<img src="/landscape.jpg" alt="Beautiful landscape" />
{images.map((image) =>
<LazyLoadImage
key={image.key}
alt={image.alt}
scrollPosition={scrollPosition}
src={image.src}
// If the image we are creating here has the same src than before,
// we can directly display it with no need to lazy-load.
visibleByDefault={image.src === '/landscape.jpg'} />
)}
</div>
);
export default trackWindowScroll(Gallery);
This package loads images when they are visible in the viewport. Before an image is loaded, it occupies 0x0 pixels, so if you have a gallery of images, that means all images will be in the visible part of the page until the first ones load and start pushing down the other ones.
To fix this issue, make sure you either set a
height and
width props or a
placeholder to your images.
You need to import the effect CSS as shown in the Using effects code example.
Also, notice browsers might behave differently while images are loading. Some times, while an image is not completely loaded yet, the browser will show a white background behind it, making the effect not to be visible. This is an issue with browsers and not something that can be fixed in this package.
That warning might appear if there are two components using
trackWindowScroll at the same time. Notice it's not possible to have a LazyLoadImage/LazyLoadComponent inside another LazyLoadComponent for now. Also, make sure you are passing down
scrollPosition to all components wrapped inside
trackWindowScroll.