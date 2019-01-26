Component to render images and lazyload them if are in the viewport (or near to them).

This component extends from React.PureComponent so it needs React.js v15.3.0 or superior.

Installation

npm i -S react-lazy-image

Usage example

import Image from 'react-lazy-image' ; const image = < Image source = "https://placekitten.com/200/300" /> ;

API

onLayout({ element: Object }): void

Called everytime the component is rendered or updated. Default: () => {} .

onError({ element: Object, error: Error }): void

Called if the request to load the image failed. Default: () => {} .

onLoad({ element: Object }): void

Called after the load ended (either successfully or not). Default: () => {} .

onLoadEnd({ element: Object }): void

Called after the load ended successfully. Default: () => {} .

onLoadStart({ element: Object }): void

Called when the request started. Default: () => {} .

onAbort({ element: Object }): void

Called if the load of the image was aborted. Default: () => {} .

onProgress({ element: Object }): void

Called everytime the AJAX progress event is dispatched. Default: () => {} .

Set the amount of pixel near the viewport the component should be to start the image load. Default: 0 .

source: string

The image source path to load.

The default image source path or base64. If isn't defined then it uses a SVG animated spinner.

The format type of the image ( png , svg+xml , jpg or gif ). Default: * .

The minimum download percentaje to avoid aborting the request if the image leaves the viewport. Default: 50 .

Common img attributes

This component allow the usage of common img attributes like alt , width , className , etc. So you can use it as a normal img tag, just change src to source and (if you want to) add the other optional props.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Sergio Daniel Xalambrí

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.