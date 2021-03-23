React Lazy Hydration

Installation

npm i react-lazy-hydration

OR

yarn add react-lazy-hydration

Usage

import React from "react" ; import LazyHydrate from "react-lazy-hydration" ; function App ( ) { return ( < div > {/* Skip Hydrating */} < LazyHydrate ssrOnly > {...} </ LazyHydrate > {/* Requires IntersectionObserver. Polyfill not included. */} < LazyHydrate whenVisible > {...} </ LazyHydrate > {/* Requires requestIdleCallback. Polyfill not included. */} < LazyHydrate whenIdle > {...} </ LazyHydrate > {/* Hydrate on any of the following events */} < LazyHydrate on = "click" /* OR on = {[ " click "," mouseenter ", ... ]} */> {...} </ LazyHydrate > </ div > ); }

Notes

Based on this comment

and heavily adapted from Lazy hydration for Vue SSR

Contribute

First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If not, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.