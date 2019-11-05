Lazily render react components.
Delay mounting expensive components until a placeholder component has been scrolled into view.
npm install --save react-lazily-render
import React from 'react';
import LazilyRender from 'react-lazily-render';
<div>
...lots of content...
<LazilyRender
placeholder={<PlaceholderComponent/>}
content={<ExpensiveComponent/>}
/>
...lots of content...
<LazilyRender>
{render => render
? <ExpensiveComponent/>
: <PlaceholderComponent/>
}
</LazilyRender>
...lots of content...
</div>
string
The
className applied to the wrapping element.
string | React.ComponentClass
The wrapping component.
e.g.
<LazilyRender component="span"/>
<LazilyRender component={MyComponent}/>
number | {top?: number, right?: number, bottom?: number, left?: number}
An offset applied to the element for calculating whether the component has been scrolled into view.
You can specify individual values for each side, or a single value used for all sides.
React.Node
Rendered when the component hasn't been scrolled into view.
React.Node
Rendered when the component has been scrolled into view.
(render: boolean) => React.Node
Called to render something depending on whether the component has been scrolled into view.
() => void
Called when the component becomes visible for the first time.
HTMLElement | undefined
The container which
react-lazily-render listens to for scroll events.
This property can be used in a scenario where you want to specify your own scroll container - e.g. if the component you are rendering is asynchronously added to the DOM.