Lazily render react components.

Delay mounting expensive components until a placeholder component has been scrolled into view.

Installation

npm install --save react-lazily-render

Usage

Example (source)

import React from 'react' ; import LazilyRender from 'react-lazily-render' ; < div > ...lots of content... < LazilyRender placeholder = { < PlaceholderComponent /> } content={ < ExpensiveComponent /> } /> ...lots of content... < LazilyRender > {render => render ? < ExpensiveComponent /> : < PlaceholderComponent /> } </ LazilyRender > ...lots of content... </ div >

API

Properties

className

string

The className applied to the wrapping element.

component

string | React.ComponentClass

The wrapping component.

e.g.

<LazilyRender component= "span" /> < LazilyRender component = {MyComponent}/ >

offset

number | {top?: number, right?: number, bottom?: number, left?: number}

An offset applied to the element for calculating whether the component has been scrolled into view.

You can specify individual values for each side, or a single value used for all sides.

placeholder

React.Node

Rendered when the component hasn't been scrolled into view.

content

React.Node

Rendered when the component has been scrolled into view.

children

(render: boolean) => React.Node

Called to render something depending on whether the component has been scrolled into view.

onRender

() => void

Called when the component becomes visible for the first time.

scrollContainer

HTMLElement | undefined

The container which react-lazily-render listens to for scroll events.

This property can be used in a scenario where you want to specify your own scroll container - e.g. if the component you are rendering is asynchronously added to the DOM.