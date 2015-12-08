React layout component using flexbox.
Check out the demo
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed className="header">
Fixed Header
</Fixed>
<Flex className="content">
Flex Body
</Flex>
</Layout>
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed className="header">Fixed Header</Fixed>
<Flex>
<Layout type="row">
<Fixed className="sidebar">Fixed Sidebar</Fixed>
<Flex className="content">Flex Body</Flex>
</Layout>
</Flex>
</Layout>
<Layout type="row">
<Fixed className="sidebar">Fixed Sidebar</Fixed>
<Flex>
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed className="header">Fixed Header</Fixed>
<Flex className="content">Flex Body</Flex>
</Layout>
</Flex>
</Layout>
<Layout type="row">
<Fixed className="sidebar">
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed>
Top Left
</Fixed>
<Flex>
</Flex>
<Fixed>
Bottom Left
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Fixed>
<Flex>
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed className="header">
Fixed Header
</Fixed>
<Flex className="content">
Flex Body
</Flex>
<Fixed className="header">
Fixed Footer
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Flex>
<Fixed className="sidebar">
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed>
Top Right
</Fixed>
<Flex>
</Flex>
<Fixed>
Bottom Right
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Fixed>
</Layout>
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed className="header">
Fixed Header
</Fixed>
<Flex>
<Layout type="row">
<Fixed className="sidebar">
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed>
Top Left
</Fixed>
<Flex>
</Flex>
<Fixed>
Bottom Left
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Fixed>
<Flex className="content">
Flex Body
</Flex>
<Fixed className="sidebar">
<Layout type="column">
<Fixed>
Top Right
</Fixed>
<Flex>
</Flex>
<Fixed>
Bottom Right
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Fixed>
</Layout>
</Flex>
<Fixed className="header">
Fixed Footer
</Fixed>
</Layout>
*, *:before, *:after {
-moz-box-sizing: border-box;
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
html, body {
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 1.5rem;
height: 100%;
min-height: 100%;
}
.header {
padding: 1rem;
background: #111;
height: 4rem;
color: #fff;
}
.sidebar {
padding: 1rem;
background: #2980B9;
width: 8rem;
color: #fff;
}
.content {
padding: 1rem;
background: #ECF0F1;
}