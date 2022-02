Tiny package dedicated to an isomorphic useLayoutEffect .

More info: https://github.com/reduxjs/react-redux/pull/1444

Usage

import { useLayoutEffect } from 'react-layout-effect' const MyComponent = () => { useLayoutEffect( () => { console .log( 'hi' ) }) }

The "hi" message is only logged when 1+ of these is true:

window.document.createElement exists

exists using a bundler that supports ".native.js" overrides

The warning message thrown by React is avoided in SSR environments.