Not actively maintained! This project is not actively maintained anymore. If you'd like to take ownership - feel free to contact me!
npm install react-layout-components
Useful, Modern and universal layout Components for React.js based on flexbox.
The basis
<Box> Component is highly inspired by React Native's Flexbox implementation and though accepts almost the same props.
It supports all flexbox specifications and automatically adds alternative values and prefixes thanks to inline-style-prefix-all if needed.
Note: If you're not familiar with Flexbox at all, I recommend css-tricks 'Complete Guide to Flexbox' which is an awesome source for beginners as well as a nice refreshment for experts.
To be able to use any of those Components below, make sure you have added the following CSS class somewhere. Personally I just inline it inside the
<head> of the
index.html.
.react-layout-components--box {
display: -webkit-box;
display: -moz-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: flex;
}
Note: This is a temporary fix and will hopefully be removed if React merges https://github.com/facebook/react/pull/6701.
Box is an universal container component based on flexbox.
You can most likely use this Component for everything as is helps recreating almost any possible layout.
import React from 'react'
import Box from 'react-layout-components'
const Example = () => (
// This acts as some kind of container
<Box width={300} height={500}>
//This acts as an actual flexbox container
<Box justifyContent="center" alignItems="flex-start">
<Box flex={3}>Flex 3</Box>
<Box flex="1 0 auto" alignSelf="baseline">Flex 1</Box>
</Box>
</Box>
)
|Property
|Description
|Options
|flex
flex-grow flex-shrink flex-basis
|flexGrow
|positive integer >= 0
|flexShrink
|positive integer >= 0
|flexBasis
|base size
|size value,
auto
|order
|item order
|inline
display: inline-flex
|shortcut
|column
flex-direction: column
|shortcut
|reverse
|reverse
flex-direction
|shortcut
|wrap
flex-wrap: wrap
|shortcut,
wrap-reverse
|flow
row nowrap
flex-direction flex-wrap
|alignContent
|line-content align
center,
flex-start,
flex-end,
space-around,
space-between
|justifyContent
|main-axis align
center,
flex-start,
flex-end,
space-around,
space-between
|alignItems
|cross-axis align
center,
flex-start,
flex-end,
baseline,
stretch
|alignSelf
|item self align
center,
flex-start,
flex-end,
baseline,
stretch
|Property
|Description
|fit
width: 100%; height: 100%
|center
|
justify-content: center; align-items: center
Box lets you also define size properties which are
width,
height,
minWidth,
maxWidth,
minHeight and
maxHeight.
Browser default values don't need to be set explicit and are defined as
{
display: flex;
flex: 0 1 auto;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: flex-start;
align-items: stretch;
align-content: stretch;
flex-wrap: nowrap;
}
Container is a Component to style box-model properties.
padding,
paddingLeft,
paddingTop,
paddingRight,
paddingBottom
margin,
marginLeft,
marginTop,
marginRight,
marginBottom
border,
borderColor,
borderWidth,
borderStyle,
borderTop,
borderLeft,
borderBottom,
borderRight
width,
height,
minWidth,
maxWidth,
minHeight,
maxHeight
top,
left,
bottom,
right
overflow,
overflowX,
overflowY,
textOverflow,
whiteSpace
You may also set
boxSizing which defines how the size of a box is calculated. You may use
border-box,
content-box or
padding-box.
There are some shortcut properties. They do not accept a value. e.g.
<Container fixed></Container>.
|Property
|Description
|fixed
position:fixed
|absolute
position:absolute
|borderTop
|Adds a border at the top with
borderWidth
|borderLeft
|Adds a border to the left with
borderWidth
|borderRight
|Adds a border to the right with
borderWidth
|borderBottom
|Adds a border at the bottom with
borderWidth
Page is just a shortcut for a page-filling Component. It also is fixed to the edges of your WebView.
ScrollView is a scrollable container. It is build on the
<Box>-Component, which let's you either use default box-model sizing or flexbox sizing.
|Property
|Description
|Options
|height
|container height
|width
|container width
|horizontal
|enables horizontal scrollable container
|
boolean
|initialScrollPos
|scroll position
|
number
|onScroll
|gets fired on scrolling
|
function
getScrollPosition()
Returns the actual scroll position.
scrollTo(scrollPosition)
Scrolls to the
scrollPosition.
scrollToStart()
Scrolls to the container start.
scrollToEnd()
Scrolls to the container end.
Box with
flex-direction: column. (vertical flow)
Box with
flex: 1 0 auto.
Box centerering its children with
justify-content: center; align-items: center.
To run the included demo, run the following command:
$ npm run build:demo && open demo/index.html
react-layout-components is licensed under the MIT License. Created with ♥ by @rofrischmann.
I would love to see people getting involved.
If you have a feature request please create an issue. Also if you're even improving one of the Components by any kind please don't be shy and send a pull request to let everyone benefit.
If you're having any issue please let me know as fast as possible to find a solution a hopefully fix the issue. Try to add as much information as possible such as your environment, exact case, the line of actions to reproduce the issue.
If you are creating a pull request, try to use commit messages that are self-explanatory.