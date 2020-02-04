Not actively maintained! This project is not actively maintained anymore. If you'd like to take ownership - feel free to contact me!

React Layout Components

Useful, Modern and universal layout Components for React.js based on flexbox.



The basis <Box> Component is highly inspired by React Native's Flexbox implementation and though accepts almost the same props. It supports all flexbox specifications and automatically adds alternative values and prefixes thanks to inline-style-prefix-all if needed.

Note: If you're not familiar with Flexbox at all, I recommend css-tricks 'Complete Guide to Flexbox' which is an awesome source for beginners as well as a nice refreshment for experts.

Components

To be able to use any of those Components below, make sure you have added the following CSS class somewhere. Personally I just inline it inside the <head> of the index.html .

.react-layout-components--box { display : -webkit-box; display : -moz-box; display : -ms-flexbox; display : -webkit-flex; display : flex; }

Note: This is a temporary fix and will hopefully be removed if React merges https://github.com/facebook/react/pull/6701.

Shortcuts

Box

Box is an universal container component based on flexbox.

You can most likely use this Component for everything as is helps recreating almost any possible layout.

import React from 'react' import Box from 'react-layout-components' const Example = () => ( < Box width = {300} height = {500} > //This acts as an actual flexbox container < Box justifyContent = "center" alignItems = "flex-start" > < Box flex = {3} > Flex 3 </ Box > < Box flex = "1 0 auto" alignSelf = "baseline" > Flex 1 </ Box > </ Box > </ Box > )

Props

Property Description Options flex flex-grow flex-shrink flex-basis flexGrow positive integer >= 0 flexShrink positive integer >= 0 flexBasis base size size value, auto order item order inline display: inline-flex shortcut column flex-direction: column shortcut reverse reverse flex-direction shortcut wrap flex-wrap: wrap shortcut, wrap-reverse flow row nowrap flex-direction flex-wrap alignContent line-content align center , flex-start , flex-end , space-around , space-between justifyContent main-axis align center , flex-start , flex-end , space-around , space-between alignItems cross-axis align center , flex-start , flex-end , baseline , stretch alignSelf item self align center , flex-start , flex-end , baseline , stretch

Shortcuts

Property Description fit width: 100%; height: 100% center justify-content: center; align-items: center

Size

Box lets you also define size properties which are width , height , minWidth , maxWidth , minHeight and maxHeight .

Defaults

Browser default values don't need to be set explicit and are defined as

{ display : flex; flex : 0 1 auto; flex-direction : row; justify-content : flex-start; align-items : stretch; align-content : stretch; flex-wrap : nowrap; }

Container

Container is a Component to style box-model properties.

Props

Padding : padding , paddingLeft , paddingTop , paddingRight , paddingBottom

: , , , , Margin : margin , marginLeft , marginTop , marginRight , marginBottom

: , , , , Border : border , borderColor , borderWidth , borderStyle , borderTop , borderLeft , borderBottom , borderRight

: , , , , , , , Size : width , height , minWidth , maxWidth , minHeight , maxHeight

: , , , , , Position : top , left , bottom , right

: , , , Flow: overflow , overflowX , overflowY , textOverflow , whiteSpace

You may also set boxSizing which defines how the size of a box is calculated. You may use border-box , content-box or padding-box .

Shortcuts

There are some shortcut properties. They do not accept a value. e.g. <Container fixed></Container> .

Property Description fixed position:fixed absolute position:absolute borderTop Adds a border at the top with borderWidth borderLeft Adds a border to the left with borderWidth borderRight Adds a border to the right with borderWidth borderBottom Adds a border at the bottom with borderWidth

Page

Page is just a shortcut for a page-filling Component. It also is fixed to the edges of your WebView.

ScrollView

ScrollView is a scrollable container. It is build on the <Box> -Component, which let's you either use default box-model sizing or flexbox sizing.

Props

Property Description Options height container height width container width horizontal enables horizontal scrollable container boolean initialScrollPos scroll position number onScroll gets fired on scrolling function

Methods

getScrollPosition()

Returns the actual scroll position.

scrollTo(scrollPosition)

Scrolls to the scrollPosition .

scrollToStart()

Scrolls to the container start.

scrollToEnd()

Scrolls to the container end.

Shortcuts

VBox

Box with flex-direction: column . (vertical flow)

Flex

Box with flex: 1 0 auto .

Center

Box centerering its children with justify-content: center; align-items: center .

Demo

