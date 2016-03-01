Dynamic subview layout for React
Define layout of nested views with fixed and flexible dimensions in a declarative manner.
Why? If you still have to support IE9 and below, flexbox is off the table. However, flexibly sized elements are necessary for many complex layouts.
var React = require('react')
var Layout = require('react-layout')
var AppViews = require('./app-views')
var AppLayout = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function() {
// a resizable sidebar could be implemented by updating this value
return {sidebarWidth: 330}
},
render: function() {
var scrollable = {
'overflow-y': 'scroll',
'overflow-x': 'hidden',
}
return (
<Layout layoutWidth={this.props.width} layoutHeight={this.props.height}>
<Layout className="sidebar" layoutWidth={this.state.sidebarWidth}>
<AppViews.Sidebar />
</Layout>
<Layout className="main" layoutWidth="flex" style={scrollable}>
<AppViews.Main />
</Layout>
</Layout>
)
},
})
function render() {
var appView = (
<AppLayout
width={window.innerWidth}
height={window.innerHeight}
/>
)
React.render(appView, document.body)
}
window.addEventListener('resize', render)
render()
This example implements a two-panel app layout with a sidebar and main viewport. The sidebar gets its width from a state value and the main view fills the remaining width.
When the window is resized, the app is rerendered and the new window dimensions flow down the layout hierarchy.
The
Layout component provided by this module can be parametised with the props
layoutWidth and
layoutHeight, both which take a
layoutDef value, which can
be any of the following:
layoutHeight={100}: will apply a fixed size in pixels
for that dimension
"flex": will fill the remaining space left by fixed size sibling
Layout
elements components taking part in layout for that dimension. If there are
multiple 'flex' components, they will share the available space evenly.
"omit": the element will not be given any size value for this dimension
If no
layoutDef value is provided for a particular dimension, the
Layout
component will inherit the size for that dimension from the parent component
(or the closest parent
Layout component) as a fixed size.
Other props:
component: a React component class to use for the layout element (defaults to
div)