react-dom comes with 2 basic assumptions/ideas:
components wrap each other"
react-dom mounts (physically) child component to its parent DOM node by default
The problem is that sometimes the second property isn't what you want in your specific case. Sometimes you want to mount your component into the different physical DOM node and hold the logical parent-child connection at the same time.
Canonical example is a Tooltip-like component: at some point, during development process, you could find that you need to add some description for your UI element: it'll be rendered in some fixed layer and it should know its coordinates (which are corresponding UI element coord or mouse coords) and at the same time it needs information whether it should be shown right now or not, its content and some context from parent components.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Layer, LayerToggle } from 'react-layer-stack';
import FixedLayer from './demo/components/FixedLayer';
class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Layer to="screen" id="lightbox2">{ (_, content) => // Layer should have an unique ID
<FixedLayer style={ { marginRight: '15px', marginBottom: '15px' } }>
{ content }
</FixedLayer>
}</Layer>
<LayerToggle for="lightbox2">{({ show, hide }) => ( // Layer is accessible from any part of the tree.
// There could be several Toggles for one Layer.
<button onMouseLeave={ hide } onMouseMove={ ({ pageX, pageY }) => {
show(
<div style={{
left: pageX, top: pageY + 20, position: "absolute",
padding: '10px',
background: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.7)', color: '#fff', borderRadius: '5px',
boxShadow: '0px 0px 50px 0px rgba(0,0,0,0.60)'}}>
“There has to be message triage. If you say three things, you don’t say anything.”
</div>)
}}>Yet another button. Move your pointer to it.</button> )}
</LayerToggle>
</div>
)
}
}
npm install --save react-layer-stack
3 components with a few properties.
<Layer />
id: string - a Layer identificator. There could be only one layer with the same
id
to (optional) - the mount point to mount to. If
to is not defined the layer will be rendered right in place
use: Array (optional) - array with context (closure) variables. Useful if you want to update the Layer if closure variables are changed
defaultArgs: Array (optional) - initial arguments for a Layer
defaultShow: Boolean (optional)
children: callback({ isActive, show: callback(args), showOnlyMe, hide, hideAll }, ...args): ReactElement - will be rendered into
<LayerToggle />
LayerToggle is a helper to have an access for show/hide callbacks and the current state of the layer. There could be multiple
LayerToggles for the same
Layer.
for: string - a Layer identificator which LayerToggle corresponds to
children: callback({ isActive, show: callback(args), showOnlyMe, hide, hideAll }): ReactElement - will be mounted (rendered) directly to its parent
<LayerStackMountPoint />
This is a mount point for
Layers.
id: string (optional) - you can have multiple
LayerStackMountPoint which could have different ID's
children: callback({ views, displaying, show: callback(id, args), hide, hideAll, mountPointId, mountPointArgs }): ReactElement - you can choose different strategies how to render
Layers in
LayerStackMountPoint instead of the default one
Public API consist 2 key components:
Layer,
LayerStackMountPoint and 1 additional:
LayerToggle (sometimes toggle needs to know which popover is open now).
Set the
LayerStackMountPoint somewhere on the top of the tree:
import { LayerStackProvider, LayerStackMountPoint } from 'react-layer-stack'
// ...
// render() {
return (
<LayerStackProvider>
<Container>
<LayerStackMountPoint id="screen"/>
<AppBar />
<Container className={styles.container}>
{children}
</Container>
</Container>
</LayerStackProvider>
)
// }
Define your
Layer. This example shows how to propagate variables from lexical context (https://developer.mozilla.org/en/docs/Web/JavaScript/Closures) to the
Layer, which will be displayed in the
LayerStackMountPoint. Each layer should have an
id and
use properties.
use property is needed to determine if we should update the lexical context of the anonymous function which renders
Modal into
Layer if
Cell is updated.
import { Layer, LayerToggle } from 'react-layer-stack'
// ... for each `object` in array of `objects`
const modalId = 'DeleteObjectConfirmation' + objects[rowIndex].id
return (
<Cell {...props}>
// the layer definition. The content will show up in the LayerStackMountPoint when `show(modalId)` be fired in LayerToggle
<Layer to="screen" use={[objects[rowIndex], rowIndex]} id={modalId}> {({
hide, // alias for `hide(modalId)`
index } // useful to know to set zIndex, for example
, e) => // access to the arguments (click event data in this example)
<Modal onClick={ hide } zIndex={(index + 1) * 1000}>
<ConfirmationDialog
title={ 'Delete' }
message={ "You're about to delete to " + '"' + objects[rowIndex].name + '"' }
confirmButton={ <Button type="primary">DELETE</Button> }
onConfirm={ this.handleDeleteObject.bind(this, objects[rowIndex].name, hide) } // hide after confirmation
close={ hide } />
</Modal> }
</Layer>
// this is the toggle for Layer with `id === modalId` can be defined everywhere in the components tree
<LayerToggle for={ modalId }> {({show}) => // show is alias for `show(modalId)`
<div style={styles.iconOverlay} onClick={ (e) => show(e) }> // additional arguments can be passed (like event)
<Icon type="trash" />
</div> }
</LayerToggle>
</Cell>)
// ...
Facebook team is working on the similar feature called "portals" (by analogy with https://github.com/tajo/react-portal). That approach uses
ReactDOM (API) which is fatal if browser is not the only target. There are other considerations also.
The is a lot of alternative ways to archive the desirable bottom-to-up link b/w components.
The most obvious (and naiive as well) way is to use redux (or another flux/data lib) as a transport to send data from one DOM branch to another. It's good and robust solution, but the problem is that it just feels like overkill. It seems not universal also, could consume some additional time to implement and grasp afterwards, not because of complications, but because you have to reinvent the same pattern again and again (slightly different in each case, see https://stackoverflow.com/questions/35623656/how-can-i-display-a-modal-dialog-in-redux-that-performs-asynchronous-actions).
Another solution is to use on of ready-to-use components. But sometimes are you need slightly different behavior/look and more productive to implement home-grown ad-hock solution.
And the last option is to find library like https://github.com/tajo/react-portal or https://react-bootstrap.github.io/react-overlays/, designed to address the needs of bottom-to-up communication. These libs are often quite opinionated to their cases and doesn't solve the problem in its roots. The goal of react-layer-stack is to give an answer how to organize bottom-to-up communication in the most natural, reasonable and flexible way.
Obviously there is a lot of applications for the Layer API (https://github.com/fckt/react-layer-stack/blob/master/README.md#layer-). So, you can declare the entire React app as a Layer and manage it from the outer app!
