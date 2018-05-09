A React wrapper for Ladda buttons. Example

Installation

react-ladda can be installed directly through npm:

$ npm install --save react-ladda

Usage

LaddaButton is a React component that renders a Ladda button. You can change the button's loading state and progress using the loading and progress props.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import LaddaButton, { XL, SLIDE_UP } from 'react-ladda' ; class App extends Component { state = { loading : false }; toggle() { this .setState({ loading : ! this .state.loading, progress : 0.5 , }); } render() { return ( < LaddaButton loading = {this.state.loading} onClick = {this.toggle} data-color = "#eee" data-size = {XL} data-style = {SLIDE_UP} data-spinner-size = {30} data-spinner-color = "#ddd" data-spinner-lines = {12} > Click Here! </ LaddaButton > ); } }; ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.body);

Although this package doesn't include the styles for the Ladda buttons, there are many different ways to include them. The easiest way is to add the following tag to your document:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Ladda/1.0.0/ladda.min.css" >

Props

All of the native Ladda button options are supported through props:

Prop Type Description loading boolean Displays the button's loading indicator progress number Number from 0.0 to 1.0 data-color string Color applied to the button ( {green,red,blue,purple,mint} ) data-size string A button size data-style string A button style data-spinner-size number Number representing the size of the spinner in pixels data-spinner-color string Color applied to the spinner (eg. #eee ) data-spinner-lines number Number of spokes in the spinner

Sizes and Styles

Ladda comes with a variety of different sizes and styles that you can use. Button sizes and styles can be directly imported from react-ladda :

import LaddaButton, { XS, EXPAND_LEFT } from 'react-ladda'

Sizes

XS

S

L

XL

Styles

CONTRACT

CONTRACT_OVERLAY

EXPAND_LEFT

EXPAND_RIGHT

EXPAND_UP

EXPAND_DOWN

SLIDE_LEFT

SLIDE_RIGHT

SLIDE_UP

SLIDE_DOWN

ZOOM_IN

ZOOM_OUT

Development

After cloning and running npm install , you can use the following npm commands for easier development:

Command Description npm test Runs the test suite npm run watch Runs the test suite and reruns when any source or test file changes npm run lint Lints both the source and test files npm run build Compiles the source into ES5 and outputs the results into dist

Contributions are more than welcome!