A React wrapper for Ladda buttons. Example
react-ladda can be installed directly through npm:
$ npm install --save react-ladda
LaddaButton is a React component that renders a Ladda button. You can change the button's loading state and progress using the
loading and
progress props.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import LaddaButton, { XL, SLIDE_UP } from 'react-ladda';
class App extends Component {
state = { loading: false };
toggle() {
this.setState({
loading: !this.state.loading,
progress: 0.5,
});
}
render() {
return (
<LaddaButton
loading={this.state.loading}
onClick={this.toggle}
data-color="#eee"
data-size={XL}
data-style={SLIDE_UP}
data-spinner-size={30}
data-spinner-color="#ddd"
data-spinner-lines={12}
>
Click Here!
</LaddaButton>
);
}
};
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body);
Although this package doesn't include the styles for the Ladda buttons, there are many different ways to include them. The easiest way is to add the following tag to your document:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Ladda/1.0.0/ladda.min.css">
All of the native Ladda button options are supported through props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
loading
boolean
|Displays the button's loading indicator
progress
number
|Number from 0.0 to 1.0
data-color
string
|Color applied to the button (
{green,red,blue,purple,mint})
data-size
string
|A button size
data-style
string
|A button style
data-spinner-size
number
|Number representing the size of the spinner in pixels
data-spinner-color
string
|Color applied to the spinner (eg.
#eee)
data-spinner-lines
number
|Number of spokes in the spinner
Ladda comes with a variety of different sizes and styles that you can use. Button sizes and styles can be directly imported from
react-ladda:
import LaddaButton, { XS, EXPAND_LEFT } from 'react-ladda'
XS
S
L
XL
CONTRACT
CONTRACT_OVERLAY
EXPAND_LEFT
EXPAND_RIGHT
EXPAND_UP
EXPAND_DOWN
SLIDE_LEFT
SLIDE_RIGHT
SLIDE_UP
SLIDE_DOWN
ZOOM_IN
ZOOM_OUT
After cloning and running
npm install, you can use the following
npm commands for easier development:
|Command
|Description
npm test
|Runs the test suite
npm run watch
|Runs the test suite and reruns when any source or test file changes
npm run lint
|Lints both the source and test files
npm run build
|Compiles the source into ES5 and outputs the results into
dist
Contributions are more than welcome!