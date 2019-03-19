A fast, intuitive, and elegant date and time picker for React.
Rationale
Even though there are many React Date and/or Time components, I'm developing my own because none of them do everything that I need.
Key requirements:
- Separate date and/or time components (many only have date)
- Easily style-able from JS (not have to muck around in the css)
- Return multiple time formats (Date, Moment, ISO, string)
- Lightweight, use no jquery
- Active on focus, disappear on blur
- Efficient keyboard navigation
npm install react-kronos
import Kronos from 'react-kronos'
<Kronos date={this.state.datetime} onChange={this.onChange} />
Props:
date - Date(), Moment(), ISO, or string (if string, must match
format)
time - Date(), Moment(), ISO, or string (if string, must match
format)
timeStep - number : minutes for time step (if not specified: 30 minutes)
format - string : Moment formatting of date / time
onChange - function : native onChange method
onChangeDateTime - function : change method called when there is a new value
returnAs - string : onChange format
JS_DATE,
MOMENT,
ISO,
STRING (default: same as input)
min - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the minimum datetime
max - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the maximum datetime
minTime - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the minimum time (only the time will be used)
maxTime - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the maximum time (only the time will be used)
closeOnSelect - boolean : closes the dropdown when a value is selected (default:
true)
closeOnBlur - boolean : closes the dropdown when the field is blurred (default:
true)
shouldTriggerOnChangeForDateTimeOutsideRange - boolean: optionally allow dates outside min/max range to trigger onChanges (default:
false)
preventClickOnDateTimeOutsideRange - boolean: optionally prevent users from clicking on dates outside min/max range (default:
false)
hideOutsideDateTimes - boolean: optionally hide times that do not pass validation
placeholder - string : placeholder text when there is no value
name - string : name used for the input form
disabled - boolean : prevent interaction with input field
inputStyle - object : inline styles for input field
inputClassName - string :
.class for input field
inputId - string :
#id for input field
calendarStyle - object : inline styles for calendar
calendarClassName - string :
.class for calendar
options:
color - string : the highlight color in the UI as a hex
corners - number : the pixel size of rounded corners (default:
4)
font - string : the font family (default:
Source Sans Pro)
locale - object : Moment locale customization
lang - string : language (default:
en for english)
settings - object : properties to override as an object (default:
{ week: { dow: 1 }, weekdaysMin: ['M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S', 'S'] })
format: - object : Moment formatting for cell titles
today: - string : default:
Today
year: - string : default:
YYYY
month: - string : default:
MMM
day: - string : default:
D
hour: - string : default:
h:mm a
Needed
styles - granular styling (overwrite any style, or provide entire theme)