openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rk

react-kronos

by Felix Green
1.7.2 (see all)

A fast, intuitive, and elegant date and time picker for React.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

354

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select, React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Kronos 1.7.2

A fast, intuitive, and elegant date and time picker for React.

Philosophy

  • Works straight out of the box with minimal props
  • Provide a few props and options that give lots of control
  • Allow for granular control when needed
  • Style is done in JS and can be easily modified
  • Beautiful code and appearance

Rationale

Even though there are many React Date and/or Time components, I'm developing my own because none of them do everything that I need.

Key requirements:

  • Separate date and/or time components (many only have date)
  • Easily style-able from JS (not have to muck around in the css)
  • Return multiple time formats (Date, Moment, ISO, string)
  • Lightweight, use no jquery
  • Active on focus, disappear on blur
  • Efficient keyboard navigation

Demo

Usage

  1. NPM install npm install react-kronos
  2. Require Kronos import Kronos from 'react-kronos'
  3. Use
<Kronos date={this.state.datetime} onChange={this.onChange} />

Props:

  • date - Date(), Moment(), ISO, or string (if string, must match format)
  • time - Date(), Moment(), ISO, or string (if string, must match format)
  • timeStep - number : minutes for time step (if not specified: 30 minutes)
  • format - string : Moment formatting of date / time
  • onChange - function : native onChange method
  • onChangeDateTime - function : change method called when there is a new value
  • returnAs - string : onChange format JS_DATE, MOMENT, ISO, STRING (default: same as input)
  • min - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the minimum datetime
  • max - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the maximum datetime
  • minTime - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the minimum time (only the time will be used)
  • maxTime - Date(), Moment(), ISO to set as the maximum time (only the time will be used)
  • closeOnSelect - boolean : closes the dropdown when a value is selected (default: true)
  • closeOnBlur - boolean : closes the dropdown when the field is blurred (default: true)
  • shouldTriggerOnChangeForDateTimeOutsideRange - boolean: optionally allow dates outside min/max range to trigger onChanges (default: false)
  • preventClickOnDateTimeOutsideRange - boolean: optionally prevent users from clicking on dates outside min/max range (default: false)
  • hideOutsideDateTimes - boolean: optionally hide times that do not pass validation
  • placeholder - string : placeholder text when there is no value
  • name - string : name used for the input form
  • disabled - boolean : prevent interaction with input field
  • inputStyle - object : inline styles for input field
  • inputClassName - string : .class for input field
  • inputId - string : #id for input field
  • calendarStyle - object : inline styles for calendar
  • calendarClassName - string : .class for calendar
  • options:
    • color - string : the highlight color in the UI as a hex
    • corners - number : the pixel size of rounded corners (default: 4)
    • font - string : the font family (default: Source Sans Pro)
    • locale - object : Moment locale customization
      • lang - string : language (default: en for english)
      • settings - object : properties to override as an object (default: { week: { dow: 1 }, weekdaysMin: ['M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S', 'S'] })
    • format: - object : Moment formatting for cell titles
      • today: - string : default: Today
      • year: - string : default: YYYY
      • month: - string : default: MMM
      • day: - string : default: D
      • hour: - string : default: h:mm a

Construction progress

Roadmap

Needed

  • Provide docs on website
  • options:
    • date (restrict calendar to show only days, or with months, or with years)
    • time (set increments, set ranges of time)
  • support for connected start & end date+time
    • date (show range on calendar)
    • time (show "0 hours", "0.5 hours", "1 hour", &c)

Ideas

  • input field masking
  • ⇧+arrow uses the higher order unit
  • specify required props & non-required (what happens if none are included)
  • add warning messages to help use component properly
  • mobile support
  • wide browser compatibility
  • prop: styles - granular styling (overwrite any style, or provide entire theme)
  • add crazy awesome date/time interpretation/parsing similar to that in The Hit List
  • set up solid unit tests
  • prop to allow or disallow outside range selection?

Kronos 2.0

  • remove moment dependency to decrease size
  • mobile support
  • single input with date & time, or double
  • simplify formatting

Thanks

  • !!! gaearon big thanks to Dan Abramov who has built some incredible react components (hot-loader, dnd), written excellent articles, and answered many questions
  • ! vjeux leading the CSS in JS movement

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial