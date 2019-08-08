openbase logo
react-konami

by Florian M Valence
0.6.2 (see all)

A simple component to add an easterEggs in your react web application

Popularity

Downloads/wk

384

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-konami

A simple react component to add easterEggs to your web applications See demo page

How to install

npm install --save react-konami

How to use

Import the component, render it and you're all set

If you use TypeScript the definition is contained in the package.

Options

TypeKeyDescription
(func)easterEggwhat happens when you enter the konami code (required)
(array)konamiyou can change the key combination (array of ascii keycodes) (optional)
(number)resetDelaytime you have between keystroke to complete the konami code (optional)

