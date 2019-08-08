A simple react component to add easterEggs to your web applications See demo page
npm install --save react-konami
Import the component, render it and you're all set
If you use TypeScript the definition is contained in the package.
|Type
|Key
|Description
|(func)
easterEgg
|what happens when you enter the konami code (required)
|(array)
konami
|you can change the key combination (array of ascii keycodes) (optional)
|(number)
resetDelay
|time you have between keystroke to complete the konami code (optional)