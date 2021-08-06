About 700 props React recognizes.
role).
HTML attributes and React Properties are mixed together, the rationale is that if react accepts the prop, we include it. see #25 for more info
install with
yarn add react-known-props
npm i react-known-props
then use with
import {
getAllProps,
getElementProps,
getEventProps,
getGlobalProps
} from "react-known-props";
const {
getAllProps,
getElementProps,
getEventProps,
getGlobalProps
} = require("react-known-props");
All functions return the props as strings in an array.
Element names are case-sensitive
See options below.
Gets all possible props: Global props, element specific props, event props and ARIA props including
role.
// argument 1 (optional): an options object.
getAllProps();
getAllProps({ legacy: true });
// this
getAllProps().length;
// returns
675;
Gets all props valid on the HTML/SVG element provided as argument, plus all ARIA props, including
role. Doesn't include event props.
// argument 1: string. Element to get props for.
// argument 2: (optional) an options object.
getElementProps("img")
getElementProps("iframe")
getElementProps("ellipse")
getElementProps("table", {legacy: true})
getElementProps("audio", {onlyReact: true})
getElementProps("polygon", {onlyReact: true})
// this
getElementProps("img")
// returns
[ 'align',
'alt',
'crossOrigin',
'crossorigin',
'height',
'isMap',
'ismap',
'sizes',
(...)
]
Gets React's event props only.
// arguments: none.
// this
getEventProps()
// returns
[ 'onBlur',
'onChange',
'onClick',
'onContextMenu',
'onCopy',
'onCut',
(...)
]
Gets all HTML and SVG props valid on any element, plus all ARIA props including
role.
// argument 1 (optional): an options object.
getGlobalProps()
getGlobalProps({onlyReact: true})
// this
getGlobalProps()
// returns
[
'accessKey',
'accesskey',
'autoCapitalize',
'autocapitalize',
'className',
'class',
'contentEditable',
'contenteditable',
(...)
]
Default: false.
Whether or not to return deprecated HTML props
bgcolor,
border and
color for the elements that still use them.
// examples:
// will include bgcolor in the props
getAllProps({ legacy: true });
// will omit legacy props
getAllProps({ legacy: false });
// same as {legacy: false}
getAllProps();
Default: false.
Whether to return only the React prop, or the HTML prop and the React prop.
In React, some HTML props are renamed to camelCase (e.g.
class ->
className) and using the HTML lowercase name will show a warning.
The same happens with SVG.
Since the warning can be educational this option is off by default.
// examples:
// will include class and className, for and htmlFor, etc...
getElementProps("label");
// same as above
getElementProps("label", { onlyReact: false });
// no duplication, only React props are returned (itemID, tabIndex, autoCapitalize, className, htmlFor, etc...)
getGlobalProps({ onlyReact: true });
Default: false*.
Sort the props alphabetically before returning them.
It uses
Array.prototype.sort.
*Not supported on getEventProps. Please sort it manually.
// examples:
getAllProps();
// not sorted
[
(...)
'aria-valuetext',
'role',
'accessKey',
'accesskey',
'autoCapitalize',
'autocapitalize',
'className',
'class',
(...)
]
// sorted
getAllProps({ sort: true });
getGlobalProps({ sort: true });
Incompatible SVG props not included.
React doesn't like all SVG props, some prevent it from compiling and print an error to the console. They are:
xml:
xlink:
on (events)
ev:event
Need more props?
I'd use these packages:
yarn add void-elements
yarn add known-css-properties
Fork, make changes, run the
build:lists script and send a PR.
build:lists takes the stuff in
src/generator and makes the files in
src/generated.
This is for performance reasons.
All data pulled from MDN web docs, official React docs, the ARIA specification and SVG specification. MDN can be a deep website to dig for info, I'm sure there are more props (specially legacy) waiting to be added by someone willing to look into every element page.
⚛️ React is awesome 💫