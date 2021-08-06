React Known Props

About 700 props React recognizes.

HTML & SVG props valid on any element (global props).

HTML & SVG element specific props.

ARIA props (includes role ).

). React event props.

React specific props.

Options you can set.

HTML attributes and React Properties are mixed together, the rationale is that if react accepts the prop, we include it. see #25 for more info

Install

install with

yarn add react-known-props

npm i react-known-props

then use with

import { getAllProps, getElementProps, getEventProps, getGlobalProps } from "react-known-props" ;

const { getAllProps, getElementProps, getEventProps, getGlobalProps } = require ( "react-known-props" );

API

Functions provided

All functions return the props as strings in an array.

Element names are case-sensitive



HTML elements are all lowercase

SVG elements are lowercase and camelCase

See options below.

getAllProps

Gets all possible props: Global props, element specific props, event props and ARIA props including role .

getAllProps(); getAllProps({ legacy : true }); getAllProps().length; 675 ;

getElementProps

Gets all props valid on the HTML/SVG element provided as argument, plus all ARIA props, including role . Doesn't include event props.

getElementProps( "img" ) getElementProps( "iframe" ) getElementProps( "ellipse" ) getElementProps( "table" , { legacy : true }) getElementProps( "audio" , { onlyReact : true }) getElementProps( "polygon" , { onlyReact : true }) getElementProps( "img" ) [ 'align' , 'alt' , 'crossOrigin' , 'crossorigin' , 'height' , 'isMap' , 'ismap' , 'sizes' , (...) ]

getEventProps

Gets React's event props only.

getEventProps() [ 'onBlur' , 'onChange' , 'onClick' , 'onContextMenu' , 'onCopy' , 'onCut' , (...) ]

getGlobalProps

Gets all HTML and SVG props valid on any element, plus all ARIA props including role .

getGlobalProps() getGlobalProps({ onlyReact : true }) getGlobalProps() [ 'accessKey' , 'accesskey' , 'autoCapitalize' , 'autocapitalize' , 'className' , 'class' , 'contentEditable' , 'contenteditable' , (...) ]

Options

legacy

Default: false.

Whether or not to return deprecated HTML props bgcolor , border and color for the elements that still use them.

getAllProps({ legacy : true }); getAllProps({ legacy : false }); getAllProps();

onlyReact

Default: false.

Whether to return only the React prop, or the HTML prop and the React prop. In React, some HTML props are renamed to camelCase (e.g. class -> className ) and using the HTML lowercase name will show a warning. The same happens with SVG. Since the warning can be educational this option is off by default.

getElementProps( "label" ); getElementProps( "label" , { onlyReact : false }); getGlobalProps({ onlyReact : true });

sort

Default: false*.

Sort the props alphabetically before returning them. It uses Array.prototype.sort .

*Not supported on getEventProps. Please sort it manually.

getAllProps(); [ (...) 'aria-valuetext' , 'role' , 'accessKey' , 'accesskey' , 'autoCapitalize' , 'autocapitalize' , 'className' , 'class' , (...) ] getAllProps({ sort : true }); getGlobalProps({ sort : true });

Incompatible SVG props not included.

React doesn't like all SVG props, some prevent it from compiling and print an error to the console. They are:

Props prefixed by xml:

Props prefixed by xlink:

Props prefixed by on (events)

(events) ev:event

Need more props?

I'd use these packages:

Void HTML elements (self closing, e.g. \<img\/>): yarn add void-elements

Css props: yarn add known-css-properties

Contributing

Fork, make changes, run the build:lists script and send a PR. build:lists takes the stuff in src/generator and makes the files in src/generated . This is for performance reasons.

All data pulled from MDN web docs, official React docs, the ARIA specification and SVG specification. MDN can be a deep website to dig for info, I'm sure there are more props (specially legacy) waiting to be added by someone willing to look into every element page.

