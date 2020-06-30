React Keys

Simple way to bind keyboard to react with redux.

Why ?

The need a fast way to bind keys to a react-powered UI with awesome redux for state management.

Installation

react-keys requires React 15 or later

npm install react-keys or yarn add react-keys

Dependencies

While not having direct dependencies, react-keys have to be used with react , react-dom and redux :

yarn add react yarn add react-dom yarn add redux

Link it with Redux (Otherwise it doesn't work !)

import { keysInit, keysReducer, getCurrentBinderId } from 'react-keys' ; import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import PureMosaic from '../PureMosaic' ; const store = createStore( combineReducers({ '@@keys' : keysReducer, }) ); keysInit({ store : store }); const Mosaic = connect( () => getCurrentBinderId()())(PureMosaic);

keysInit (object)

This is the entry point you need to define your redux store here. You can also define global behaviors

store (redux store / mandatory ) Link the redux store to react-keys

(redux store / ) Link the redux store to eventCb (function / optional) Define a callback triggered when short/long press are done

(function / optional) Define a callback triggered when short/long press are done debounce (number / optional) define a global debounce in ms, it can be overrided by components (default : 10 )

(number / optional) define a global debounce in ms, it can be overrided by components (default : ) config (object / optional) define keys to work with, this is the core concept for Keys components and it works as below

(object / optional) define keys to work with, this is the core concept for Keys components and it works as below longPressTouch (array / optional) define list of keycode active for long press handling ( default : [37, 38, 39, 40] )

The default config of react-keys is

{ left : 37 , up : 38 , right : 39 , down : 40 , enter : 13 , }

You can get your computed config by calling like that

import { config } from 'react-keys' ; const getConfig = () => config();

You can use them by adding a prop to Keys component with the keyword on before the key with CamelCase ( onBack , onUp , onEnter ...) You can extend this config by adding your own object config that will extend the default config.

Principles

react-keys has two main Component to deal with keyboard : Keys and Binder . Keys is basically an handler for keydown that execute a callback from a specific key . Binder helps you to navigate throw lists with spacial context. You can mount has much as Keys or Binder you want at same time but there is just one handler triggered by key action. By default the priority is given to the lastest Component mounted. You can configure that by setting a priority property on Keys and Binder . That means a Binder with priority 1 mounted before a Keys with priority 0 (default) will still trigger the action. When a Keys or Binder is unmonted , react-keys will figure out which Component will take the lead.

Keys

Very basic way to handle keyboard events. Yet is pretty powerfull :-)

import { Keys } from 'react-keys' ; function onBack ( ) { alert( 'alert bro' ); } const Component = ( { isActive } ) => { return ( <> <Keys id="rk-basic" onBack={() => console.log('Did I just push A ?')} active={isActive} /> <h1>Check that out !</h1> </> ); };

id (string / mandatory ) component id

(string / ) component id on${keyCode} (function / optional) keyCode callback

(function / optional) keyCode callback active (boolean / optional) determine is Keys component is active (default true )

(boolean / optional) determine is component is active (default ) debounce (number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce)

(number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce) priority (number / optional) define the priority from others (default 0 )

Catcher

A basic component that can execute a callback when observing a sequence. This component has two props:

sequence (string / mandatory ) the sequence to observe.

(string / ) the sequence to observe. cb (function / mandatory) the callback to execute.

import { Catcher } from 'react-keys' ; const ComponentWithCatcher = () => { return ( < div > < Catcher sequence = "424242" cb = {() => console.log('Yeah ! Cheat code activated')} /> </ div > ); }; // When 42 is enter 3 times // It will print on console 'Yeah ! Cheat code activated'

Binder

Fancy React component to deal with space navigation. It handles communication with multiple Binder compoments to create something great !

import { Binder, keysInit } from 'react-keys' ; keysInit(); function renderWithId ( id ) { ReactDOM.render( <Mosaic binderId="mosaic-1" selectedId={id} />, document.getElementById('body') ); } function onKey(element) { renderWithId(element.id); } const Card = ({ id, active }) => { const style = active ? 'selected' : ''; return ( <li id={id} className={style}> #{id} </li> ); }; const Mosaic = ({ binderId, selectedId }) => { return ( <Binder id={binderId} active={true} onLeft={onKey} onUp={onKey} onDown={onKey} onRight={onKey} > <ul> <Card id={binderId + '-1'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-1'} /> // element need a unique id <Card id={binderId + '-2'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-2'} /> <Card id={binderId + '-3'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-3'} /> </ul> </Binder> ); }; renderWithId('mosaic-1-1');

id (string / mandatory ) Define the binder id

(string / ) Define the binder id active (boolean / optional) determine if binder is active (default false )

(boolean / optional) determine if binder is active (default ) selector (string / optional) DOM selector which define each element (default li )

(string / optional) DOM selector which define each element (default ) priority (number / optional) define priority among others binders when mouting (default 0 )

(number / optional) define priority among others binders when mouting (default ) wrapper (string / optional) DOM selector which define parent element (default document )

(string / optional) DOM selector which define parent element (default ) filter (string / optional) class name which exclude element

(string / optional) class name which exclude element debounce (number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce)

(number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce) memory (boolean / optional) define if binder state has to be saved on unmounting (default false )

(boolean / optional) define if binder state has to be saved on unmounting (default ) strategy (string / optional) define strape strategy on enter: start / mirror / none (default none )

(string / optional) define strape strategy on enter: / / (default ) refreshStrategy (string / optional) define how the focus behave on binder elements update (which element will be focused): first / previous (default first )

(string / optional) define how the focus behave on binder elements update (which element will be focused): / (default ) position (string / optional) to better handle for enterStrategy (vertial/horizontal) (default horizontal )

(string / optional) to better handle for enterStrategy (vertial/horizontal) (default ) visibilityOffset (number / optional) set an offset un pixel to determine if an element is visible or hidden (default 0 )

(number / optional) set an offset un pixel to determine if an element is visible or hidden (default ) direction (string / optional) give a hint to react-keys to know if the direction is mainly horizontal or vertical (default none )

(string / optional) give a hint to to know if the direction is mainly or (default ) gap (number / optional) reduce or increase elements margin (default 0 )`

(number / optional) reduce or increase elements margin (default )` boundedGap (number / optional) reduce or increase bounded margin (default 0 )

(number / optional) reduce or increase bounded margin (default ) triggerClick (boolean / optional) elements will trigger a click event on enter event (default true )`

(boolean / optional) elements will trigger a click event on enter event (default )` topGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last top margin (default 0 )

(number / optional) reduce or increase last top margin (default ) longPress (boolean / optional) active long press handler (default true )

(boolean / optional) active long press handler (default ) rightGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last right margin (default 0 )

(number / optional) reduce or increase last right margin (default ) leftGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last left margin (default 0 )

(number / optional) reduce or increase last left margin (default ) downGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last down margin (default 0 )

(number / optional) reduce or increase last down margin (default ) onRight (function / optional) callback for right events function(nextElement)

(function / optional) callback for right events onLeft (function / optional) callback for left events function(nextElement)

(function / optional) callback for left events onUp (function / optional) callback for up events function(nextElement)

(function / optional) callback for up events onDown (function / optional) callback for down events function(nextElement)

(function / optional) callback for down events onEnter (function / optional) callback for enter events function(nextElement)

(function / optional) callback for enter events onRightExit (function/string / optional) triggered when right event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach

(function/string / optional) triggered when right event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach onLeftExit (function/string / optional) triggered when left event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach

(function/string / optional) triggered when left event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach onUpExit (function/string / optional) triggered when up event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach

(function/string / optional) triggered when up event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach onDownExit (function/string / optional) triggered when down event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach

Example

import { Binder, keysSelector } from 'react-keys' ; const PureMosaic = ( { selectedId, marginTop, marginLeft } ) => { return ( < Binder id = "rk-binder" wrapper = "#myWrapper" gap = {20} onEnter = {element => console.log(`ENTER with ${element.id}`)} > < div id = "myWrapper" > < ul style = {{ marginTop: marginTop , marginLeft: marginLeft }}> < li id = "1" className = {selectedId === '1' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #1 </ li > < li id = "2" className = {selectedId === '2' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #2 </ li > < li id = "3" className = {selectedId === '3' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #3 </ li > < li id = "4" className = {selectedId === '4' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #4 </ li > < li id = "5" className = {selectedId === '5' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #5 </ li > < li id = "6" className = {selectedId === '6' ? ' selected ' : ''}> #6 </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ Binder > ); }; const Mosaic = connect( () => ({ selectedId : getCurrentSelectedId()(), marginTop : getBinderMarginTop( 'rk-binder' )(), marginLeft : getBinderMarginLeft( 'rk-binder' )(), }))(PureMosaic);

the keys store will manage the state of each binders (no matter how many they are).

Selectors

Selectors give you easy control on your data binder, here few selectors for common use. they return a function

isCurrentBinder(binderId) determine if your binder is the current binder

determine if your binder is the current binder isBinderActive(binderId) determine if your binder is active

determine if your binder is active getBinderMarginLeft(binderId) determine marginLeft of a binder

determine marginLeft of a binder getBinderMarginTop(binderId) determine marginTop of a binder

determine marginTop of a binder getBinderSelectedId(binderId) determine selectedId of a binder

determine selectedId of a binder getCurrentSelectedId() get selected id of current active binder

get selected id of current active binder getCurrentBinder() get state of current active binder

get state of current active binder getCurrentBinderId() get id of current active binder

get id of current active binder getBinders() get an array of all binders

get an array of all binders getKeyCode() get key code currently pressed

get key code currently pressed isLongPress() determine if it is a long press

determine if it is a long press isVisibleInBinder(binderId, elementId) determine if an element is visible inside its binder

Action launchers

activeBinder(binderId, selectedId(optional)) activate a new binder by giving its id (first id by default)

activate a new binder by giving its id (first id by default) resetBinder(binderId, selectedId(optional)) reset binder by giving its id (first id by default)

reset binder by giving its id (first id by default) updateBinder(binderState) when you want to update the state manually (you must know what you do !)

when you want to update the state manually (you must know what you do !) removeBinder(binderId) remove a binder from the app state, useful when you want re-init the binder

Keys/Binder blockers

For some reason you want sometime block a specific binder or a specific key, you can perform that with these functions. Don't forget to unblock when you block :-)

bock(values or array of values(optional)) it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it blocks everything.

it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it blocks everything. unblock(values or array of values(optional)) it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it unblocks everything.

it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it unblocks everything. blockExcept(values or array of values) it can be keyCode or binderId. Note when you want toi except a binder, you have to refers its keyCode associated

blockExcept( 'binderId' , [ config().down, config().up, config().left, config().right, config().enter, ]);

unblockExcept(values or array of values) it can be keyCode or binderId.

HOC

catcher(sequence, callback) it trigger the callback when a string sequence is catched

Tests