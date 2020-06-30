Simple way to bind keyboard to react with redux.
The need a fast way to bind keys to a react-powered UI with awesome redux for state management.
react-keys requires React 15 or later
npm install react-keys or
yarn add react-keys
While not having direct dependencies, react-keys have to be used with
react,
react-dom and
redux :
yarn add react
yarn add react-dom
yarn add redux
import { keysInit, keysReducer, getCurrentBinderId } from 'react-keys';
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import PureMosaic from '../PureMosaic'; // Pure React Component
//ONE
const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
'@@keys': keysReducer, // you need to link the react-keys reducer with the @@keys id
})
);
//TWO
keysInit({ store: store }); // add the store there
//THREE
const Mosaic = connect(() => getCurrentBinderId()())(PureMosaic); // listen every changes of your mosaic like that
This is the entry point you need to define your redux store here. You can also define global behaviors
store (redux store / mandatory) Link the redux store to
react-keys
eventCb (function / optional) Define a callback triggered when short/long press are done
debounce (number / optional) define a global debounce in ms, it can be overrided by components (default :
10)
config (object / optional) define keys to work with, this is the core concept for Keys components and it works as below
longPressTouch (array / optional) define list of keycode active for long press handling ( default :
[37, 38, 39, 40])
The default config of
react-keys is
{
left: 37,
up: 38,
right: 39,
down: 40,
enter: 13,
}
You can get your computed config by calling like that
import { config } from 'react-keys';
const getConfig = () => config();
You can use them by adding a prop to
Keys component with the keyword
on before the key with CamelCase (
onBack,
onUp,
onEnter...)
You can extend this config by adding your own object config that will extend the default config.
react-keys has two main
Component to deal with keyboard :
Keys and
Binder.
Keys is basically an handler for
keydown that execute a callback from a specific
key.
Binder helps you to navigate throw lists with spacial context.
You can mount has much as
Keys or
Binder you want at same time but there is just one handler triggered by key action.
By default the priority is given to the lastest
Component mounted. You can configure that by setting a
priority property on
Keys and
Binder.
That means a
Binder with priority
1 mounted before a
Keys with priority
0 (default) will still trigger the action.
When a
Keys or
Binder is
unmonted,
react-keys will figure out which
Component will take the lead.
Very basic way to handle keyboard events. Yet is pretty powerfull :-)
import { Keys } from 'react-keys';
function onBack() {
alert('alert bro');
}
const Component = ({ isActive }) => {
return (
<>
<Keys
id="rk-basic"
onBack={() => console.log('Did I just push A ?')}
active={isActive}
/>
<h1>Check that out !</h1>
</>
);
};
id (string / mandatory) component id
on${keyCode} (function / optional) keyCode callback
active (boolean / optional) determine is
Keys component is active (default
true)
debounce (number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce)
priority (number / optional) define the priority from others (default
0)
A basic component that can execute a callback when observing a sequence. This component has two props:
sequence (string / mandatory) the sequence to observe.
cb (function / mandatory) the callback to execute.
import { Catcher } from 'react-keys';
const ComponentWithCatcher = () => {
return (
<div>
<Catcher
sequence="424242"
cb={() => console.log('Yeah ! Cheat code activated')}
/>
</div>
);
};
// When 42 is enter 3 times
// It will print on console 'Yeah ! Cheat code activated'
Fancy React component to deal with space navigation. It handles communication with multiple
Binder compoments to create something great !
import { Binder, keysInit } from 'react-keys';
keysInit(); // must call it once at the app starting to enable the triggering
function renderWithId(id) {
ReactDOM.render(
<Mosaic binderId="mosaic-1" selectedId={id} />,
document.getElementById('body')
);
}
function onKey(element) {
renderWithId(element.id);
}
const Card = ({ id, active }) => {
const style = active ? 'selected' : '';
return (
<li id={id} className={style}>
#{id}
</li>
);
};
const Mosaic = ({ binderId, selectedId }) => {
return (
<Binder
id={binderId}
active={true}
onLeft={onKey}
onUp={onKey}
onDown={onKey}
onRight={onKey}
>
<ul>
<Card id={binderId + '-1'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-1'} /> //
element need a unique id
<Card id={binderId + '-2'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-2'} />
<Card id={binderId + '-3'} active={selectedId === binderId + '-3'} />
</ul>
</Binder>
);
};
renderWithId('mosaic-1-1');
<Binder ...options />
id (string / mandatory) Define the binder id
active (boolean / optional) determine if binder is active (default
false)
selector (string / optional) DOM selector which define each element (default
li)
priority (number / optional) define priority among others binders when mouting (default
0)
wrapper (string / optional) DOM selector which define parent element (default
document)
filter (string / optional) class name which exclude element
debounce (number / optional) define a debounce for keys press in ms (default global debounce)
memory (boolean / optional) define if binder state has to be saved on unmounting (default
false)
strategy (string / optional) define strape strategy on enter:
start /
mirror /
none (default
none)
refreshStrategy (string / optional) define how the focus behave on binder elements update (which element will be focused):
first /
previous (default
first)
position (string / optional) to better handle for enterStrategy (vertial/horizontal) (default
horizontal)
visibilityOffset (number / optional) set an offset un pixel to determine if an element is visible or hidden (default
0)
direction (string / optional) give a hint to
react-keys to know if the direction is mainly
horizontal or
vertical (default
none)
gap (number / optional) reduce or increase elements margin (default
0)`
boundedGap (number / optional) reduce or increase bounded margin (default
0)
triggerClick (boolean / optional) elements will trigger a click event on enter event (default
true)`
topGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last top margin (default
0)
longPress (boolean / optional) active long press handler (default
true)
rightGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last right margin (default
0)
leftGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last left margin (default
0)
downGap (number / optional) reduce or increase last down margin (default
0)
onRight (function / optional) callback for right events
function(nextElement)
onLeft (function / optional) callback for left events
function(nextElement)
onUp (function / optional) callback for up events
function(nextElement)
onDown (function / optional) callback for down events
function(nextElement)
onEnter (function / optional) callback for enter events
function(nextElement)
onRightExit (function/string / optional) triggered when right event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach
onLeftExit (function/string / optional) triggered when left event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach
onUpExit (function/string / optional) triggered when up event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach
onDownExit (function/string / optional) triggered when down event would go outside the elements block, it can be a function or the binder id we want to reach
import { Binder, keysSelector } from 'react-keys';
const PureMosaic = ({ selectedId, marginTop, marginLeft }) => {
return (
<Binder
id="rk-binder"
wrapper="#myWrapper"
gap={20}
onEnter={element => console.log(`ENTER with ${element.id}`)}
>
<div id="myWrapper">
<ul style={{ marginTop: marginTop, marginLeft: marginLeft }}>
<li id="1" className={selectedId === '1' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#1
</li>
<li id="2" className={selectedId === '2' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#2
</li>
<li id="3" className={selectedId === '3' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#3
</li>
<li id="4" className={selectedId === '4' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#4
</li>
<li id="5" className={selectedId === '5' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#5
</li>
<li id="6" className={selectedId === '6' ? 'selected' : ''}>
#6
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</Binder>
);
};
const Mosaic = connect(() => ({
selectedId: getCurrentSelectedId()(),
marginTop: getBinderMarginTop('rk-binder')(),
marginLeft: getBinderMarginLeft('rk-binder')(),
}))(PureMosaic); // listen every changes of your mosaic like that
the keys store will manage the state of each binders (no matter how many they are).
Selectors give you easy control on your data binder, here few selectors for common use. they return a function
isCurrentBinder(binderId) determine if your binder is the current binder
isBinderActive(binderId) determine if your binder is active
getBinderMarginLeft(binderId) determine marginLeft of a binder
getBinderMarginTop(binderId) determine marginTop of a binder
getBinderSelectedId(binderId) determine selectedId of a binder
getCurrentSelectedId() get selected id of current active binder
getCurrentBinder() get state of current active binder
getCurrentBinderId() get id of current active binder
getBinders() get an array of all binders
getKeyCode() get key code currently pressed
isLongPress() determine if it is a long press
isVisibleInBinder(binderId, elementId) determine if an element is visible inside its binder
activeBinder(binderId, selectedId(optional)) activate a new binder by giving its id (first id by default)
resetBinder(binderId, selectedId(optional)) reset binder by giving its id (first id by default)
updateBinder(binderState) when you want to update the state manually (you must know what you do !)
removeBinder(binderId) remove a binder from the app state, useful when you want re-init the binder
For some reason you want sometime block a specific binder or a specific key, you can perform that with these functions. Don't forget to unblock when you block :-)
bock(values or array of values(optional)) it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it blocks everything.
unblock(values or array of values(optional)) it can be keyCode or binderId. when no argument are passed, it unblocks everything.
blockExcept(values or array of values) it can be keyCode or binderId. Note when you want toi except a binder, you have to refers its keyCode associated
blockExcept('binderId', [
config().down,
config().up,
config().left,
config().right,
config().enter,
]);
unblockExcept(values or array of values) it can be keyCode or binderId.
catcher(sequence, callback) it trigger the callback when a
string sequence is catched
npm run test