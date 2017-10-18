React keypress

multi Keypress detection handlers for React.js

React wrapper for Keypress.js - http://dmauro.github.io/Keypress

Keypress is an input capture library which can be used to capture combination of keys in a simple way.

Installation

npm install react-keypress

or

bower install react-keypress

Usage

Lets say that you want to fire a function when the user press shift + enter + a :

var React = require ( "react" ); var Keypress = require ( "react-keypress" ); React.createClass({ sayHello() { alert( "hello!" ); }, render() { <div> < input type = "text" onKeyPress = {Keypress( " shift enter a ", this.sayHello )}/> </ div > } });

API

keysCombination

Type: String

This option can be either an array of strings, or a single space separated string of key names that describe the keys that make up the combo.

handler

Type: Function

This is a function that gets called everytime the keypress event for our combo is fired.

Special keys support

backspace

tab

num

enter

shift

ctrl

alt

pause

caps

esc

space

pageup

pagedown

end

home

left

up

right

down

print

insert

delete

cmd

Created by

Hector Leon Zarco Garcia - @zzarcon