A React component for handling keyboard events (keyup, keydown and keypress*).
isDisabled and
isExclusive.
npm install react-keyboard-event-handler
By default,
KeyboardEventHandler only handles global key events sourced from
document.body.
That is, key events fired without any focused element (
event.target). It will not
handle key events sourced from form controls (e.g. input ), links or any
tab-enabled(focusable) elements (e.g. elements with
tabIndex attribute).
Web browsers come with default keyboard behaviors for tab-enabled elements. It may be more appropriate to let the browser do its job in most cases.
import KeyboardEventHandler from 'react-keyboard-event-handler';
const ComponentA = (props) => (<div>
<div>key detected: {props.eventKey}</div>
<KeyboardEventHandler
handleKeys={['a', 'b', 'c']}
onKeyEvent={(key, e) => console.log(`do something upon keydown event of ${key}`)} />
</div>);
You can change this default, however, by setting
handleFocusableElements prop to
true;
If
KeyboardEventHandler wraps around any children elements, it will handle and ONLY handle key events sourced from its descendant elements, including any form controls, links or tab-enabled elements.
import KeyboardEventHandler from 'react-keyboard-event-handler';
const ComponentA = (props) => (<div>
<div>key detected: {props.eventKey}</div>
<KeyboardEventHandler
handleKeys={['a', 'b', 'c']}
onKeyEvent={(key, e) => console.log(`do something upon keydown event of ${key}`)} >
<input type="text" placeholder="Key events will be handled"/>
<a href="#" >Key events from focusable element will be handled</a>
</KeyboardEventHandler>
</div>);
For form control elements, React provides with
onKeyDown,
onKeyPress and
onKeyUp synthetic events. However, you may find it easier to work with the key names/alias provided by
KeyboardEventHandler.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|handleKeys
|Array
|[]
|An array of keys this handler should handle.
There are also some handy alias for keys, see bellow for details. e.g.
['a', 'b', 'numeric']
|handleEventType
|String
|keydown
|Keyboard event type.
This can be 'keyup', 'keydown' or 'keypress'.
*Note: 'keypress' event only support printable keys. i.e. no support for modifier keys or 'tab', 'enter' etc.
|handleFocusableElements
|Bool
|false
|By default, handler only handles key events sourced from
doucment.body. When this props is set to
true, it will also handle key events from all focusable elements. This props only apply when there are no children.
|isDisabled
|Boolean
|false
|Enable/Disable handling keyboard events
|isExclusive
|Boolean
|false
|When set to
true, all other handler instances are suspended.
This is useful for temporary disabling all other keyboard event handlers.
For example, for suppressing any other handlers on a page when a modal opens with its keyboard event handling.
|onKeyEvent
|function
() => null
A callback function to call when the handler detects a matched key event.
The signature of the callback function is:
key
event
|children
|Any
|null
|If
KeyboardEventHandler wraps around any children elements, it will handle and ONLY handle key events sourced from its descendant elements, including any form controls, links or tab-enabled elements.
handleFocusableElements has no effect when
children exists.
The
handleKeys prop accepts an array of key names. Key names and key alias free developers from dealing with numeric char codes and/or key codes and browser compatibility issues with
KeyboardEvent.code and
KeyboardEvent.key. (Ref: JavaScript Madness: Keyboard Events)
handleKeys=['a'] will still handle key event for 'A' with caps lock on.
shift and
a, use key names in the format of
shift+a;
You can handle one or more common keys by using an array of their names.
<KeyboardEventHandler
handleKeys={['a']}
onKeyEvent={(key, e) => console.log('only handle "a" key')} />
|Key name
|Description / key code
|a, b, ... z
|letter keys, 65 ~ 90 and 97 ~ 112
|0, 1, ... 9
|number keys 48 ~ 57 and 41 , 96 ~ 105
|f1, f2, ... f19
|function keys 112 ~ 130
|backspace
|8
|del/delete
|46
|ins/insert
|45
|tab
|9
|enter/return
|13
|esc
|27
|space
|32
|pageup
|33
|pagedown
|34
|end
|35
|home
|36
|left
|37
|up
|38
|right
|39
|down
|40
|shift
|16
|ctrl
|17
|alt
|18
|cap
|20
|num
|Num Lock, 144
|clear
|12
|meta
|Meta, Win, Window, Cmd, Command, 91
|;
|186, 59
|=
|187, 61
|,
|188, 44
|-/minus
|189, 45, 173, 109
|.
|190, 110
|/
|191, 111
|`
|192
|[
|219
|\
|220
|]
|221
|*
|106
|+/plus
|107
|+/plus
|107
|'/quote
|222
Note: Native keyboard events with modifier key(s) will NOT match common keys in
handleKeys. e.g.
handleKeys=['a'] will not handler events with combined keys 'Ctrl' and 'a'. To match native keyboard event with modifiers, read the next section.
You can handle modifier keys combined with a common key by using key name in the format of
ctrl+a or
ctrl+shift+a. To use the
+ common key with modifier keys, use the alias key 'plus'. e.g.
ctrl+plus.
<KeyboardEventHandler
handleKeys={['ctrl+a']}
onKeyEvent={(key, e) => console.log('only handle "a" key with control key pressed')} />
|Key name
|Description
|ctrl
|control, ctrl key
|shift
|shift key
|meta
|meta, cmd, Window, command key
|alt
|option, alt key
Tips:
cmd + right is used as the shortcut to navigate 'forward' in some browsers.
handleKeys=['ctrl'];
Key set alias provide any easy way to specify common key sets. It is useful when you want to handle multiple keys and put all handling logic for each key inside the handler callback function.
<KeyboardEventHandler
handleKeys={['numeric']}
onKeyEvent={(key, e) => console.log('only handle number key events')} />
|Alias
|Keys
|Description
|'alphabetic'
|'a', 'b', ...'z'
|26 letter keys
|'numeric'
|'0', '1', ....'9
|10 number keys
|'alphanumeric'
|'a'...'z', '0'...'9'
|36 alphanumeric keys
|'function'
|'f1'...'f19'
|19 Fn keys
|'all'
|n/a
|All keyboard events. If a key event does not match any common keys defined above, the
key parameter to the callback function will have the value of 'other'. You can use the second parameter (the raw key event object) to implement you own key handling logic.
Note:
key) parameter to the callback function will be the matched lowercase common key name. e.g.
a for alias
numeric.
handleKeys=['ctrl+numeric'] // doesn't work
handleKeys=['numeric', 'a', 'enter', 'ctrl+b']
For example, in an app with a list of products, you could have a handler for navigating (highlighting) the products with the up and down keys. Upon selecting (or hitting the 'enter' key on) a product, a modal pops up.
Within the modal is a list of options for the selected product. Another key handler can be used inside the modal using for navigating the options with the up and down keys, too.
However, the key handler for the product list should be first disabled (i.e.
isDisabled={true}).
Otherwise, the user will be navigating the product options in the modal and the product list in the background at the same time.
There could be other key handlers in your app, they all should be disabled to avoid unexpected results.
The
isExclusive prop can be helpful in this situation. When a handler set to
isExclusive, all other key handlers will be suspended.
In the above example, the key handler in the modal could set to be
isExclusive. When the modal opens, all other handlers will be temporarily suspended. When the modal is closed/unmounted, they will be working again.
If more than one enabled handlers are
isExclusive, the most recently mounted/assigned handler wins.
Technically, exclusive handlers are put into a stack upon mounted or when changed from non-exclusive to exclusive; Exclusive handlers are removed from the stack upon unmounted or disabled or changed to non-exclusive. The one left on the top of the stack is the one only exclusive handler.
I believe this is not a good use case of HoC. I found it hard to come up with a meaningful use case for passing a keyboard event object or the relevant key to a component.
However, if you have a different view on this, please create an issue/request on GitHub.
Unfortunately, there's no good way for testing keyboard events with Enzyme when using this react component.
Enzyme has two main limitations (ref: https://github.com/airbnb/enzyme/blob/master/docs/future.md):
Event simulation is limited for Shallow rendering. But this component needs
componentDidMount for registering keyboard events;
Event propagation is not supported. However, Key events on wrapped components are bubbled up and handled by at the document level by this component.
Therefore, when testing with Enzyme:
document.body;
mount is required.
import simulateEvent from 'simulate-event';
...
it('should be able to handle key events in case-insensitive way ', () => {
const handleKeyEvent = Sinon.spy();
render(<KeyboardEventHandler handleKeys={['ctRl + A']} onKeyEvent={handleKeyEvent} />);
simulateEvent.simulate(document.body, 'keydown', { keyCode: 65, ctrlKey: true });
expect(handleKeyEvent.calledWith('ctRl + A')).to.be.true;
});